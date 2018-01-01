Force Motors Ltd.
|BSE: 500033
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: BAJAJTEMPO
|ISIN Code: INE451A01017
|BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar
|2798.00
|
-8.75
(-0.31%)
|
OPEN
2830.25
|
HIGH
2858.95
|
LOW
2785.95
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Force Motors Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2830.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2806.75
|VOLUME
|13142
|52-Week high
|4810.00
|52-Week low
|2785.95
|P/E
|26.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3,688
|Buy Price
|2796.05
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|2798.80
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Force Motors Ltd.
Force Motors Ltd is an integrated automobile company which focuses on design development and manufacture of automotive components aggregates and vehicles in India. The company offers small commercial vehicles Multi-Utility Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Sports Utility Vehicles and Agricultural Tractors. It has one subsidiary company namely Tempo Finance (West) Pvt Ltd.
Force Motors Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,688
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|107.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.11
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.36
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1307.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.14
News
Force Motors Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|749.52
|629.06
|19.15
|Other Income
|9.69
|23.81
|-59.3
|Total Income
|759.21
|652.87
|16.29
|Total Expenses
|704.05
|600.18
|17.31
|Operating Profit
|55.16
|52.69
|4.69
|Net Profit
|14.65
|23.25
|-36.99
|Equity Capital
|13.18
|13.18
|-
Force Motors Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TVS Motor Co.
|648.00
|0.36
|30786.48
|Escorts
|848.10
|-0.26
|10396.01
|Tata Motors-DVR
|193.55
|0.49
|9842.02
|Force Motors
|2798.00
|-0.31
|3687.76
|HMT
|29.05
|-3.33
|3497.88
|Mah. Scooters
|2273.00
|0.46
|2598.04
|VST Till. Tract.
|2628.60
|-0.50
|2271.11
Force Motors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Force Motors Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|21/04
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|4468
|Details
Force Motors Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.23%
|NA
|-0.11%
|-1.08%
|1 Month
|-5.95%
|NA
|-1.72%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|-10.76%
|NA
|1.45%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|-33.76%
|NA
|4.82%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|-34.00%
|NA
|16.45%
|15.89%
|3 Year
|105.24%
|NA
|16.52%
|18.15%
Force Motors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2785.95
|
|2858.95
|Week Low/High
|2785.95
|
|3027.00
|Month Low/High
|2785.95
|
|3069.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2785.95
|
|4810.00
|All TIME Low/High
|54.50
|
|4839.00
