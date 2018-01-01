JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Force Motors Ltd

Force Motors Ltd.

BSE: 500033 Sector: Auto
NSE: BAJAJTEMPO ISIN Code: INE451A01017
BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 2798.00 -8.75
(-0.31%)
OPEN

2830.25

 HIGH

2858.95

 LOW

2785.95
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Force Motors Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2830.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2806.75
VOLUME 13142
52-Week high 4810.00
52-Week low 2785.95
P/E 26.11
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,688
Buy Price 2796.05
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 2798.80
Sell Qty 20.00
OPEN 2830.25
CLOSE 2806.75
VOLUME 13142
52-Week high 4810.00
52-Week low 2785.95
P/E 26.11
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,688
Buy Price 2796.05
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 2798.80
Sell Qty 20.00

About Force Motors Ltd.

Force Motors Ltd

Force Motors Ltd is an integrated automobile company which focuses on design development and manufacture of automotive components aggregates and vehicles in India. The company offers small commercial vehicles Multi-Utility Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Sports Utility Vehicles and Agricultural Tractors. It has one subsidiary company namely Tempo Finance (West) Pvt Ltd.Force Motors Ltd was inco...> More

Force Motors Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,688
EPS - TTM () [*S] 107.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.11
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1307.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Force Motors Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 749.52 629.06 19.15
Other Income 9.69 23.81 -59.3
Total Income 759.21 652.87 16.29
Total Expenses 704.05 600.18 17.31
Operating Profit 55.16 52.69 4.69
Net Profit 14.65 23.25 -36.99
Equity Capital 13.18 13.18 -
> More on Force Motors Ltd Financials Results

Force Motors Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TVS Motor Co. 648.00 0.36 30786.48
Escorts 848.10 -0.26 10396.01
Tata Motors-DVR 193.55 0.49 9842.02
Force Motors 2798.00 -0.31 3687.76
HMT 29.05 -3.33 3497.88
Mah. Scooters 2273.00 0.46 2598.04
VST Till. Tract. 2628.60 -0.50 2271.11
> More on Force Motors Ltd Peer Group

Force Motors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.06
Banks/FIs 0.32
FIIs 5.55
Insurance 0.15
Mutual Funds 2.70
Indian Public 24.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.73
> More on Force Motors Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Force Motors Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
21/04 HDFC Securities Buy 4468 PDF IconDetails
> More on Force Motors Ltd Research Reports

Force Motors Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.23% NA -0.11% -1.08%
1 Month -5.95% NA -1.72% -1.04%
3 Month -10.76% NA 1.45% 0.78%
6 Month -33.76% NA 4.82% 4.14%
1 Year -34.00% NA 16.45% 15.89%
3 Year 105.24% NA 16.52% 18.15%

Force Motors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2785.95
2858.95
Week Low/High 2785.95
3027.00
Month Low/High 2785.95
3069.00
YEAR Low/High 2785.95
4810.00
All TIME Low/High 54.50
4839.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Force Motors: