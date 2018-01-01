Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500690
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSFC
|ISIN Code: INE026A01025
|BSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar
|121.70
|
1.75
(1.46%)
|
OPEN
120.80
|
HIGH
122.00
|
LOW
119.20
|NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar
|119.70
|
-0.15
(-0.13%)
|
OPEN
121.85
|
HIGH
121.85
|
LOW
119.00
|OPEN
|120.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|119.95
|VOLUME
|171954
|52-Week high
|166.30
|52-Week low
|112.50
|P/E
|9.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,850
|Buy Price
|121.55
|Buy Qty
|949.00
|Sell Price
|121.70
|Sell Qty
|1036.00
|OPEN
|121.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|119.85
|VOLUME
|596114
|52-Week high
|166.40
|52-Week low
|112.50
|P/E
|9.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,850
|Buy Price
|119.60
|Buy Qty
|139.00
|Sell Price
|119.65
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|120.80
|CLOSE
|119.95
|VOLUME
|171954
|52-Week high
|166.30
|52-Week low
|112.50
|P/E
|9.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,850
|Buy Price
|121.55
|Buy Qty
|949.00
|Sell Price
|121.70
|Sell Qty
|1036.00
|OPEN
|121.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|119.85
|VOLUME
|596114
|52-Week high
|166.40
|52-Week low
|112.50
|P/E
|9.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4849.74
|Buy Price
|119.60
|Buy Qty
|139.00
|Sell Price
|119.65
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is an Indian manufactures of fertilizer. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing fertilizers, petrochemicals, chemicals, industrial gases, plastics, fibers and other products. They manufacture products like urea, ammonium, sulphate, di-ammonium phosphate, ammonium phosphate sulphate, gypsum, melamine, caprolactam, sulphuric acid, anhydrous am...> More
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,850
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.58
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|110.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.83
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|170.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.71
News
Announcement
-
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Cal
-
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited - Trading Window
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1537.45
|1102.7
|39.43
|Other Income
|8.27
|13.34
|-38.01
|Total Income
|1545.72
|1116.04
|38.5
|Total Expenses
|1375.94
|1024.17
|34.35
|Operating Profit
|169.78
|91.87
|84.8
|Net Profit
|199.57
|61.17
|226.25
|Equity Capital
|79.7
|79.7
|-
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Coromandel Inter
|503.15
|-1.38
|14707.07
|Chambal Fert.
|157.00
|2.35
|6534.50
|G N F C
|403.75
|0.49
|6275.08
|G S F C
|121.70
|1.46
|4849.74
|R C F
|73.40
|-2.46
|4049.40
|F A C T
|58.75
|2.71
|3801.54
|Deepak Fert.
|322.55
|3.25
|2844.89
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.17%
|-6.48%
|-0.07%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-11.84%
|-9.66%
|-1.68%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-13.07%
|-14.41%
|1.49%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-16.50%
|-18.27%
|4.86%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|7.18%
|3.41%
|16.50%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|36.13%
|38.30%
|16.57%
|18.29%
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|119.20
|
|122.00
|Week Low/High
|118.70
|
|129.00
|Month Low/High
|118.70
|
|141.00
|YEAR Low/High
|112.50
|
|166.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.80
|
|166.00
Quick Links for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices