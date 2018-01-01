JUST IN
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500690 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSFC ISIN Code: INE026A01025
BSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar 121.70 1.75
(1.46%)
OPEN

120.80

 HIGH

122.00

 LOW

119.20
NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 119.70 -0.15
(-0.13%)
OPEN

121.85

 HIGH

121.85

 LOW

119.00
About Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is an Indian manufactures of fertilizer. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing fertilizers, petrochemicals, chemicals, industrial gases, plastics, fibers and other products. They manufacture products like urea, ammonium, sulphate, di-ammonium phosphate, ammonium phosphate sulphate, gypsum, melamine, caprolactam, sulphuric acid, anhydrous am...> More

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,850
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.58
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.83
Book Value / Share () [*S] 170.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1537.45 1102.7 39.43
Other Income 8.27 13.34 -38.01
Total Income 1545.72 1116.04 38.5
Total Expenses 1375.94 1024.17 34.35
Operating Profit 169.78 91.87 84.8
Net Profit 199.57 61.17 226.25
Equity Capital 79.7 79.7 -
> More on Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Coromandel Inter 503.15 -1.38 14707.07
Chambal Fert. 157.00 2.35 6534.50
G N F C 403.75 0.49 6275.08
G S F C 121.70 1.46 4849.74
R C F 73.40 -2.46 4049.40
F A C T 58.75 2.71 3801.54
Deepak Fert. 322.55 3.25 2844.89
> More on Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Peer Group

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.84
Banks/FIs 9.84
FIIs 16.14
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.14
Indian Public 16.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.99
> More on Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.17% -6.48% -0.07% -0.95%
1 Month -11.84% -9.66% -1.68% -0.92%
3 Month -13.07% -14.41% 1.49% 0.90%
6 Month -16.50% -18.27% 4.86% 4.27%
1 Year 7.18% 3.41% 16.50% 16.04%
3 Year 36.13% 38.30% 16.57% 18.29%

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 119.20
122.00
Week Low/High 118.70
129.00
Month Low/High 118.70
141.00
YEAR Low/High 112.50
166.00
All TIME Low/High 1.80
166.00

