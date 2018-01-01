Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd is an Indian manufactures of fertilizer. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing fertilizers, petrochemicals, chemicals, industrial gases, plastics, fibers and other products. They manufacture products like urea, ammonium, sulphate, di-ammonium phosphate, ammonium phosphate sulphate, gypsum, melamine, caprolactam, sulphuric acid, anhydrous am...> More