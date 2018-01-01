JUST IN
Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 532285 Sector: Financials
NSE: GEOJITFSL ISIN Code: INE007B01023
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 100.65 -0.20
(-0.20%)
OPEN

100.00

 HIGH

104.30

 LOW

100.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 101.00 0.05
(0.05%)
OPEN

101.25

 HIGH

104.35

 LOW

99.35
OPEN 100.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 100.85
VOLUME 56653
52-Week high 147.00
52-Week low 41.50
P/E 40.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,393
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd

Geojit Financial Services Ltd is one of the leading financial services company in India. The company is involved in the business of brokerage services, depository operations, distribution of financial products, portfolio management services, overseas operations and commodity futures. The company is the largest DP brokers and the first to start online trading in the country. Geojit Financial Ser...> More

Geojit Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,393
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.42
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.23
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Geojit Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 91.28 66.96 36.32
Other Income 9.46 8.55 10.64
Total Income 100.74 75.51 33.41
Total Expenses 64.76 47.99 34.94
Operating Profit 35.98 27.52 30.74
Net Profit 21.97 16.07 36.71
Equity Capital 23.76 23.53 -
Geojit Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Geojit Fin. Ser. 100.65 -0.20 2393.46
Garnet Intl. 319.25 2.70 623.45
Emk.Global Fin. 173.85 2.78 426.45
Adit.Birla Money 61.75 -2.29 346.42
Geojit Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 5.84
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.72
Indian Public 21.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.52
Geojit Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.98% 4.18% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 1.26% 4.12% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.46% -16.11% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.77% -11.67% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 108.17% 105.91% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 93.19% 90.57% 17.24% 19.01%

Geojit Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 100.00
104.30
Week Low/High 90.50
104.30
Month Low/High 90.50
104.30
YEAR Low/High 41.50
147.00
All TIME Low/High 0.59
147.00

