Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 532285
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: GEOJITFSL
|ISIN Code: INE007B01023
|
BSE
15:41 | 12 Mar
|
100.65
|
-0.20
(-0.20%)
|
OPEN
100.00
|
HIGH
104.30
|
LOW
100.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
101.00
|
0.05
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
101.25
|
HIGH
104.35
|
LOW
99.35
About Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
Geojit Financial Services Ltd
Geojit Financial Services Ltd is one of the leading financial services company in India. The company is involved in the business of brokerage services, depository operations, distribution of financial products, portfolio management services, overseas operations and commodity futures. The company is the largest DP brokers and the first to start online trading in the country.
Geojit Financial Ser...> More
Geojit Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Geojit Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Geojit Financial Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|91.28
|66.96
|36.32
|Other Income
|9.46
|8.55
|10.64
|Total Income
|100.74
|75.51
|33.41
|Total Expenses
|64.76
|47.99
|34.94
|Operating Profit
|35.98
|27.52
|30.74
|Net Profit
|21.97
|16.07
|36.71
|Equity Capital
|23.76
|23.53
| -
Geojit Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Geojit Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Geojit Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.98%
|4.18%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|1.26%
|4.12%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.46%
|-16.11%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.77%
|-11.67%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|108.17%
|105.91%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|93.19%
|90.57%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Geojit Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|100.00
|
|104.30
|Week Low/High
|90.50
|
|104.30
|Month Low/High
|90.50
|
|104.30
|YEAR Low/High
|41.50
|
|147.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.59
|
|147.00
Quick Links for Geojit Financial Services: