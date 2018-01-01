JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15,139
EPS - TTM () [*S] 45.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.88
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 355.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2203.67 2535.01 -13.07
Other Income -23.16 14.57 -258.96
Total Income 2180.5 2549.58 -14.48
Total Expenses 1880.97 1769.98 6.27
Operating Profit 299.53 779.59 -61.58
Net Profit 104.74 477.1 -78.05
Equity Capital 28.22 28.22 -
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -0.52 26277.69
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -1.34 22177.97
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -0.76 19058.77
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 0.69 15138.62
Natco Pharma 729.55 1.18 13460.20
Jubilant Life 804.35 0.99 12813.30
Abbott India 5626.70 -0.16 11956.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.54
Banks/FIs 2.79
FIIs 31.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.20
Indian Public 11.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.77
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
03/05 HDFC Securities Buy 894 PDF IconDetails
20/12 IDBI Capital Accumulate 941 PDF IconDetails
22/07 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 865 PDF IconDetails
15/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 869 PDF IconDetails
13/05 Motilal Oswal Neutral 869 PDF IconDetails
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.59% -1.44% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.28% 0.27% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.67% 0.08% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.77% -7.51% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -39.04% -39.41% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -35.95% -36.29% 17.24% 19.01%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 533.10
542.00
Week Low/High 530.00
568.00
Month Low/High 517.40
568.00
YEAR Low/High 517.40
930.00
All TIME Low/High 1.89
1262.00

