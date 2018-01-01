Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
|BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar
|536.45
|
3.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
533.10
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|536.65
|
3.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
534.80
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.75
About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15,139
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|45.15
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.88
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|200.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.38
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|355.77
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.51
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2203.67
|2535.01
|-13.07
|Other Income
|-23.16
|14.57
|-258.96
|Total Income
|2180.5
|2549.58
|-14.48
|Total Expenses
|1880.97
|1769.98
|6.27
|Operating Profit
|299.53
|779.59
|-61.58
|Net Profit
|104.74
|477.1
|-78.05
|Equity Capital
|28.22
|28.22
|-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Alkem Lab
|2198.05
|-0.52
|26277.69
|Torrent Pharma.
|1310.60
|-1.34
|22177.97
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|2250.15
|-0.76
|19058.77
|Glenmark Pharma.
|536.45
|0.69
|15138.62
|Natco Pharma
|729.55
|1.18
|13460.20
|Jubilant Life
|804.35
|0.99
|12813.30
|Abbott India
|5626.70
|-0.16
|11956.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Research Reports
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|-1.44%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.28%
|0.27%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.67%
|0.08%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.77%
|-7.51%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-39.04%
|-39.41%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-35.95%
|-36.29%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|533.10
|
|542.00
|Week Low/High
|530.00
|
|568.00
|Month Low/High
|517.40
|
|568.00
|YEAR Low/High
|517.40
|
|930.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.89
|
|1262.00
