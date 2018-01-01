JUST IN
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

BSE: 500163 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GODFRYPHLP ISIN Code: INE260B01028
BSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 827.10 21.05
(2.61%)
OPEN

819.00

 HIGH

834.00

 LOW

816.45
NSE LIVE 13:36 | 12 Mar 829.50 24.85
(3.09%)
OPEN

815.00

 HIGH

834.90

 LOW

815.00
About Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Godfrey Philips India(GPIL), promoted in 1936 by Godfrey Philips, London has business presence in manufacture and marketing of Cigarettes and branded tea. The company is now a part of KK Modi Group of companies. Phillips Morris, a major cigarette producer in the world has acquired full ownership in GPIL through its wholly owned subsidiary Phillips Morris International Financila Corporation(PMI...> More

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,301
EPS - TTM () [*S] 30.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.81
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   400.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.99
Book Value / Share () [*S] 306.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 581.94 441.97 31.67
Other Income 28.08 12.49 124.82
Total Income 610.02 454.46 34.23
Total Expenses 490.31 372.96 31.46
Operating Profit 119.71 81.5 46.88
Net Profit 61.99 38.44 61.26
Equity Capital 10.4 10.4 -
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ITC 268.85 3.64 327980.85
VST Inds. 2950.00 -1.31 4554.80
Godfrey Phillips 827.10 2.61 4300.92
Indian Wood Prod 685.00 2.01 438.40
Golden Tobacco 62.00 -1.59 109.18
NTC Inds. 48.45 0.94 52.08
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.19
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 11.92
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.22
Indian Public 11.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.35
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.43% -4.78% -0.08% -0.98%
1 Month -7.68% -3.78% -1.69% -0.95%
3 Month -16.14% -16.31% 1.48% 0.88%
6 Month -21.00% -19.46% 4.86% 4.24%
1 Year -18.86% -17.50% 16.49% 16.01%
3 Year 74.60% 75.43% 16.56% 18.26%

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 816.45
834.00
Week Low/High 795.00
872.00
Month Low/High 795.00
922.00
YEAR Low/High 795.00
1376.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
1660.00

