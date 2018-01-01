You are here » Home
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
|BSE: 500163
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GODFRYPHLP
|ISIN Code: INE260B01028
|
BSE
LIVE
13:50 | 12 Mar
|
827.10
|
21.05
(2.61%)
|
OPEN
819.00
|
HIGH
834.00
|
LOW
816.45
|
NSE
LIVE
13:36 | 12 Mar
|
829.50
|
24.85
(3.09%)
|
OPEN
815.00
|
HIGH
834.90
|
LOW
815.00
About Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
Godfrey Philips India(GPIL), promoted in 1936 by Godfrey Philips, London has business presence in manufacture and marketing of Cigarettes and branded tea. The company is now a part of KK Modi Group of companies.
Phillips Morris, a major cigarette producer in the world has acquired full ownership in GPIL through its wholly owned subsidiary Phillips Morris International Financila Corporation(PMI...> More
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|581.94
|441.97
|31.67
|Other Income
|28.08
|12.49
|124.82
|Total Income
|610.02
|454.46
|34.23
|Total Expenses
|490.31
|372.96
|31.46
|Operating Profit
|119.71
|81.5
|46.88
|Net Profit
|61.99
|38.44
|61.26
|Equity Capital
|10.4
|10.4
| -
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - Peer Group
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.43%
|-4.78%
|-0.08%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-7.68%
|-3.78%
|-1.69%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-16.14%
|-16.31%
|1.48%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-21.00%
|-19.46%
|4.86%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-18.86%
|-17.50%
|16.49%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|74.60%
|75.43%
|16.56%
|18.26%
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|816.45
|
|834.00
|Week Low/High
|795.00
|
|872.00
|Month Low/High
|795.00
|
|922.00
|YEAR Low/High
|795.00
|
|1376.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|1660.00
Quick Links for Godfrey Phillips India: