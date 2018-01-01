Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Godfrey Philips India(GPIL), promoted in 1936 by Godfrey Philips, London has business presence in manufacture and marketing of Cigarettes and branded tea. The company is now a part of KK Modi Group of companies. Phillips Morris, a major cigarette producer in the world has acquired full ownership in GPIL through its wholly owned subsidiary Phillips Morris International Financila Corporation(PMI...> More