Greaves Cotton Ltd.
|BSE: 501455
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GREAVESCOT
|ISIN Code: INE224A01026
|BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar
|118.70
|
-0.80
(-0.67%)
|
OPEN
120.20
|
HIGH
120.65
|
LOW
117.85
|NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|118.30
|
-1.50
(-1.25%)
|
OPEN
120.50
|
HIGH
120.70
|
LOW
117.80
About Greaves Cotton Ltd.
Greaves Cotton Ltd is one of the leading engineering companies in India. The company manufactures a wide range of industrial products to meet the requirement of core sectors in India and abroad. The company's core competencies are in Diesel/Petrol engines, Gensets, Agro Equipments and Construction Equipments. The business operations of the company is divided into various groups, namely Power Ge...> More
Greaves Cotton Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,899
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.69
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|200.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|4.60
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.00
News
Announcement
-
Greaves Cotton Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Greaves Cotton Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Greaves Cotton Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Greaves Cotton Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|447.28
|404.08
|10.69
|Other Income
|31.57
|12
|163.08
|Total Income
|478.85
|416.08
|15.09
|Total Expenses
|385.04
|343.62
|12.05
|Operating Profit
|93.81
|72.46
|29.46
|Net Profit
|55.61
|44.1
|26.1
|Equity Capital
|48.84
|48.84
|-
Greaves Cotton Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ISGEC Heavy
|6846.00
|-0.21
|5031.81
|BEML Ltd
|1109.55
|-0.05
|4620.17
|Elgi Equipment
|282.10
|-1.17
|4471.29
|Greaves Cotton
|118.70
|-0.67
|2898.65
|KSB Pumps
|800.00
|0.62
|2784.80
|Va Tech Wabag
|499.70
|-0.23
|2730.86
|Kirl. Brothers
|321.95
|0.11
|2556.28
Greaves Cotton Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Greaves Cotton Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|07/11
|Equirus Securities
|Reduce
|127
|Details
|17/07
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|160
|Details
Greaves Cotton Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.14%
|-3.90%
|0.02%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-10.08%
|-9.90%
|-1.59%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-0.34%
|-1.38%
|1.58%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-17.88%
|-19.69%
|4.96%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|-26.62%
|-26.29%
|16.61%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|-14.97%
|-16.66%
|16.67%
|18.29%
Greaves Cotton Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|117.85
|
|120.65
|Week Low/High
|117.50
|
|124.00
|Month Low/High
|117.50
|
|133.00
|YEAR Low/High
|112.70
|
|178.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.77
|
|178.00
