JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Greaves Cotton Ltd

Greaves Cotton Ltd.

BSE: 501455 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GREAVESCOT ISIN Code: INE224A01026
BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar 118.70 -0.80
(-0.67%)
OPEN

120.20

 HIGH

120.65

 LOW

117.85
NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 118.30 -1.50
(-1.25%)
OPEN

120.50

 HIGH

120.70

 LOW

117.80
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 120.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 119.50
VOLUME 42356
52-Week high 178.00
52-Week low 112.70
P/E 17.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,899
Buy Price 118.25
Buy Qty 149.00
Sell Price 118.75
Sell Qty 236.00
OPEN 120.20
CLOSE 119.50
VOLUME 42356
52-Week high 178.00
52-Week low 112.70
P/E 17.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,899
Buy Price 118.25
Buy Qty 149.00
Sell Price 118.75
Sell Qty 236.00

About Greaves Cotton Ltd.

Greaves Cotton Ltd

Greaves Cotton Ltd is one of the leading engineering companies in India. The company manufactures a wide range of industrial products to meet the requirement of core sectors in India and abroad. The company's core competencies are in Diesel/Petrol engines, Gensets, Agro Equipments and Construction Equipments. The business operations of the company is divided into various groups, namely Power Ge...> More

Greaves Cotton Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,899
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.69
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 4.60
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Greaves Cotton Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 447.28 404.08 10.69
Other Income 31.57 12 163.08
Total Income 478.85 416.08 15.09
Total Expenses 385.04 343.62 12.05
Operating Profit 93.81 72.46 29.46
Net Profit 55.61 44.1 26.1
Equity Capital 48.84 48.84 -
> More on Greaves Cotton Ltd Financials Results

Greaves Cotton Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ISGEC Heavy 6846.00 -0.21 5031.81
BEML Ltd 1109.55 -0.05 4620.17
Elgi Equipment 282.10 -1.17 4471.29
Greaves Cotton 118.70 -0.67 2898.65
KSB Pumps 800.00 0.62 2784.80
Va Tech Wabag 499.70 -0.23 2730.86
Kirl. Brothers 321.95 0.11 2556.28
> More on Greaves Cotton Ltd Peer Group

Greaves Cotton Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 7.26
Insurance 8.28
Mutual Funds 13.80
Indian Public 15.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.47
> More on Greaves Cotton Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Greaves Cotton Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
07/11 Equirus Securities Reduce 127 PDF IconDetails
17/07 HDFC Securities Buy 160 PDF IconDetails
> More on Greaves Cotton Ltd Research Reports

Greaves Cotton Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.14% -3.90% 0.02% -0.96%
1 Month -10.08% -9.90% -1.59% -0.92%
3 Month -0.34% -1.38% 1.58% 0.90%
6 Month -17.88% -19.69% 4.96% 4.26%
1 Year -26.62% -26.29% 16.61% 16.03%
3 Year -14.97% -16.66% 16.67% 18.29%

Greaves Cotton Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 117.85
120.65
Week Low/High 117.50
124.00
Month Low/High 117.50
133.00
YEAR Low/High 112.70
178.00
All TIME Low/High 0.77
178.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Greaves Cotton: