Havells India Ltd.

BSE: 517354 Sector: Engineering
NSE: HAVELLS ISIN Code: INE176B01034
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 504.95 2.15
(0.43%)
OPEN

505.00

 HIGH

509.95

 LOW

500.50
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 506.70 3.45
(0.69%)
OPEN

508.00

 HIGH

510.30

 LOW

500.55
About Havells India Ltd.

Havells India Ltd

Havells India Ltd is an electrical consumer production and power distribution equipment manufacturer. The company's products and services include industrial and domestic circuit protection devices cables and wires motors fans power capacitors compact fluorescent lamps luminaries for domestic commercial and industrial applications modular switches covering the entire gamut of household and commerci...

Havells India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31,564
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 51.53
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   350.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Havells India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1965.77 1506.01 30.53
Other Income 48.74 47.56 2.48
Total Income 2014.51 1553.57 29.67
Total Expenses 1703.55 1315.27 29.52
Operating Profit 310.96 238.3 30.49
Net Profit 194.36 152.97 27.06
Equity Capital 62.51 62.49 -
Havells India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 39363.29
B H E L 86.90 0.75 31904.47
Havells India 504.95 0.43 31564.42
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 30325.01
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 -2.60 14654.58
V-Guard Inds. 238.25 3.25 10139.92
Havells India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.58
Banks/FIs 0.17
FIIs 25.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.48
Indian Public 5.99
Custodians 0.01
Other 3.69
Havells India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/01 Geojit Financial Services Accumulate 552 PDF IconDetails
07/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 570 PDF IconDetails
07/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 507 PDF IconDetails
20/07 HDFC Securities Buy 467 PDF IconDetails
19/01 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Buy 386 PDF IconDetails
Havells India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.25% -0.89% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.28% -1.66% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.65% -5.66% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.39% 3.77% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 19.93% 19.62% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 72.25% 78.16% 17.24% 19.02%

Havells India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 500.50
509.95
Week Low/High 490.10
512.00
Month Low/High 490.10
525.00
YEAR Low/High 413.50
593.00
All TIME Low/High 0.16
593.00

