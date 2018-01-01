Havells India Ltd.
|BSE: 517354
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: HAVELLS
|ISIN Code: INE176B01034
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|504.95
|
2.15
(0.43%)
|
OPEN
505.00
|
HIGH
509.95
|
LOW
500.50
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|506.70
|
3.45
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
508.00
|
HIGH
510.30
|
LOW
500.55
|OPEN
|505.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|502.80
|VOLUME
|43805
|52-Week high
|592.70
|52-Week low
|413.50
|P/E
|51.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31,564
|Buy Price
|505.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|508.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|503.25
|VOLUME
|740488
|52-Week high
|592.50
|52-Week low
|413.60
|P/E
|51.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31,564
|Buy Price
|506.10
|Buy Qty
|190.00
|Sell Price
|506.70
|Sell Qty
|1368.00
|OPEN
|505.00
|CLOSE
|502.80
|VOLUME
|43805
|52-Week high
|592.70
|52-Week low
|413.50
|P/E
|51.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31,564
|Buy Price
|505.10
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|508.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|503.25
|VOLUME
|740488
|52-Week high
|592.50
|52-Week low
|413.60
|P/E
|51.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31564.42
|Buy Price
|506.10
|Buy Qty
|190.00
|Sell Price
|506.70
|Sell Qty
|1368.00
About Havells India Ltd.
Havells India Ltd is an electrical consumer production and power distribution equipment manufacturer. The company's products and services include industrial and domestic circuit protection devices cables and wires motors fans power capacitors compact fluorescent lamps luminaries for domestic commercial and industrial applications modular switches covering the entire gamut of household and commerci...> More
Havells India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|31,564
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|51.53
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|350.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.70
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|53.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.52
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Havells India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Havells India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1965.77
|1506.01
|30.53
|Other Income
|48.74
|47.56
|2.48
|Total Income
|2014.51
|1553.57
|29.67
|Total Expenses
|1703.55
|1315.27
|29.52
|Operating Profit
|310.96
|238.3
|30.49
|Net Profit
|194.36
|152.97
|27.06
|Equity Capital
|62.51
|62.49
|-
Havells India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Siemens
|1105.40
|1.72
|39363.29
|B H E L
|86.90
|0.75
|31904.47
|Havells India
|504.95
|0.43
|31564.42
|A B B
|1431.10
|-0.28
|30325.01
|Crompton Gr. Con
|233.80
|-2.60
|14654.58
|V-Guard Inds.
|238.25
|3.25
|10139.92
Havells India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Havells India Ltd - Research Reports
Havells India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|-0.89%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.28%
|-1.66%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.65%
|-5.66%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.39%
|3.77%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|19.93%
|19.62%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|72.25%
|78.16%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Havells India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|500.50
|
|509.95
|Week Low/High
|490.10
|
|512.00
|Month Low/High
|490.10
|
|525.00
|YEAR Low/High
|413.50
|
|593.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.16
|
|593.00
Quick Links for Havells India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices