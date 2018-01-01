HSIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500187
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: HSIL
|ISIN Code: INE415A01038
|BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|404.70
|
-3.30
(-0.81%)
|
OPEN
414.00
|
HIGH
415.15
|
LOW
404.70
|NSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar
|404.05
|
-5.00
(-1.22%)
|
OPEN
410.90
|
HIGH
415.15
|
LOW
403.90
About HSIL Ltd.
HSIL Ltd is the largest Indian sanitaryware manufacturer. The company is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of sanitary ware and glass containers primarily in India. They are recognized among the top 300 companies in India, while rated amongst the best 100 small & medium sized companies in the world by the Forbes Magazine. The company is the first company in the Building Materials Industr...> More
HSIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,926
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.25
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|33.04
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|200.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.98
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|200.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.02
HSIL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|578.41
|505.3
|14.47
|Other Income
|1.02
|1.02
|0
|Total Income
|579.43
|506.32
|14.44
|Total Expenses
|512.83
|436.01
|17.62
|Operating Profit
|66.6
|70.31
|-5.28
|Net Profit
|15.58
|23
|-32.26
|Equity Capital
|14.46
|14.46
|-
HSIL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|HSIL
|404.70
|-0.81
|2925.98
HSIL Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|27/05
|Angel Broking
|Accumulate
|290
|Details
HSIL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.84%
|-7.33%
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-4.29%
|-3.63%
|-1.66%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-17.04%
|-18.23%
|1.51%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|5.56%
|5.87%
|4.89%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|24.85%
|24.61%
|16.53%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|-8.39%
|-1.21%
|16.59%
|18.30%
HSIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|404.70
|
|415.15
|Week Low/High
|401.45
|
|449.00
|Month Low/High
|400.00
|
|449.00
|YEAR Low/High
|300.05
|
|564.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.18
|
|564.00
