HSIL Ltd.

BSE: 500187 Sector: Consumer
NSE: HSIL ISIN Code: INE415A01038
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 404.70 -3.30
(-0.81%)
OPEN

414.00

 HIGH

415.15

 LOW

404.70
NSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar 404.05 -5.00
(-1.22%)
OPEN

410.90

 HIGH

415.15

 LOW

403.90
OPEN 414.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 408.00
VOLUME 4385
52-Week high 564.35
52-Week low 300.05
P/E 33.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,926
Buy Price 404.70
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 406.00
Sell Qty 5.00
About HSIL Ltd.

HSIL Ltd

HSIL Ltd is the largest Indian sanitaryware manufacturer. The company is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of sanitary ware and glass containers primarily in India. They are recognized among the top 300 companies in India, while rated amongst the best 100 small & medium sized companies in the world by the Forbes Magazine. The company is the first company in the Building Materials Industr...> More

HSIL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,926
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.04
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.98
Book Value / Share () [*S] 200.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

HSIL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 578.41 505.3 14.47
Other Income 1.02 1.02 0
Total Income 579.43 506.32 14.44
Total Expenses 512.83 436.01 17.62
Operating Profit 66.6 70.31 -5.28
Net Profit 15.58 23 -32.26
Equity Capital 14.46 14.46 -
HSIL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
HSIL 404.70 -0.81 2925.98
HSIL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.43
Banks/FIs 0.33
FIIs 6.16
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 25.54
Indian Public 14.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.92
HSIL Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
27/05 Angel Broking Accumulate 290 PDF IconDetails
HSIL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.84% -7.33% -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -4.29% -3.63% -1.66% -0.92%
3 Month -17.04% -18.23% 1.51% 0.91%
6 Month 5.56% 5.87% 4.89% 4.27%
1 Year 24.85% 24.61% 16.53% 16.04%
3 Year -8.39% -1.21% 16.59% 18.30%

HSIL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 404.70
415.15
Week Low/High 401.45
449.00
Month Low/High 400.00
449.00
YEAR Low/High 300.05
564.00
All TIME Low/High 3.18
564.00

