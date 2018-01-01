You are here » Home
» Company
» Igarashi Motors India Ltd
Igarashi Motors India Ltd.
|BSE: 517380
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: IGARASHI
|ISIN Code: INE188B01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
801.25
|
2.05
(0.26%)
|
OPEN
803.00
|
HIGH
822.20
|
LOW
791.05
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
802.35
|
-1.35
(-0.17%)
|
OPEN
802.00
|
HIGH
820.00
|
LOW
785.00
|OPEN
|803.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|799.20
|VOLUME
|3427
|52-Week high
|1125.00
|52-Week low
|756.50
|P/E
|35.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,453
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|801.25
|Sell Qty
|166.00
|OPEN
|802.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|803.70
|VOLUME
|83156
|52-Week high
|1124.70
|52-Week low
|675.25
|P/E
|35.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,453
|Buy Price
|801.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|802.35
|Sell Qty
|21.00
|OPEN
|803.00
|CLOSE
|799.20
|VOLUME
|3427
|52-Week high
|1125.00
|52-Week low
|756.50
|P/E
|35.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,453
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|801.25
|Sell Qty
|166.00
|OPEN
|802.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|803.70
|VOLUME
|83156
|52-Week high
|1124.70
|52-Week low
|675.25
|P/E
|35.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2452.63
|Buy Price
|801.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|802.35
|Sell Qty
|21.00
About Igarashi Motors India Ltd.
Igarashi Motors India Ltd
CG Igarashi Motors (CIM), incorporated in Jan.'92 was promoted by Crompton Greaves (CGL), Igarashi Electric Works (IEW), Japan, and International Components Corporation (ICC), US.
CIM manufactures permanent magnet micrometers. The company has technical collaborations with IEW and ICC for technology transfer and sourcing of all critical plant and equipment. CIM also has a marketing arrangement ...> More
Igarashi Motors India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Igarashi Motors India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Igarashi Motors India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|101.95
|124.34
|-18.01
|Other Income
|8.91
|4.64
|92.03
|Total Income
|110.86
|128.98
|-14.05
|Total Expenses
|81.67
|93.43
|-12.59
|Operating Profit
|29.19
|35.55
|-17.89
|Net Profit
|15.36
|18.16
|-15.42
|Equity Capital
|30.61
|30.61
| -
Igarashi Motors India Ltd - Peer Group
Igarashi Motors India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Igarashi Motors India Ltd - Research Reports
Igarashi Motors India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.47%
|-2.25%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.02%
|-1.38%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.60%
|-7.83%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.35%
|-18.82%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|3.92%
|3.11%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|95.14%
|126.08%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Igarashi Motors India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|791.05
|
|822.20
|Week Low/High
|789.55
|
|831.00
|Month Low/High
|789.55
|
|850.00
|YEAR Low/High
|756.50
|
|1125.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|1125.00
Quick Links for Igarashi Motors India: