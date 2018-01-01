JUST IN
Igarashi Motors India Ltd.

BSE: 517380 Sector: Engineering
NSE: IGARASHI ISIN Code: INE188B01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 801.25 2.05
(0.26%)
OPEN

803.00

 HIGH

822.20

 LOW

791.05
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 802.35 -1.35
(-0.17%)
OPEN

802.00

 HIGH

820.00

 LOW

785.00
About Igarashi Motors India Ltd.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd

CG Igarashi Motors (CIM), incorporated in Jan.'92 was promoted by Crompton Greaves (CGL), Igarashi Electric Works (IEW), Japan, and International Components Corporation (ICC), US. CIM manufactures permanent magnet micrometers. The company has technical collaborations with IEW and ICC for technology transfer and sourcing of all critical plant and equipment. CIM also has a marketing arrangement ...> More

Igarashi Motors India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,453
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   66.10
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.83
Book Value / Share () [*S] 123.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Igarashi Motors India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 101.95 124.34 -18.01
Other Income 8.91 4.64 92.03
Total Income 110.86 128.98 -14.05
Total Expenses 81.67 93.43 -12.59
Operating Profit 29.19 35.55 -17.89
Net Profit 15.36 18.16 -15.42
Equity Capital 30.61 30.61 -
Igarashi Motors India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Apar Inds. 752.25 -1.07 2878.86
Inox Wind 120.65 0.50 2677.46
Schneider Elect. 109.50 -0.45 2618.14
Igarashi Motors 801.25 0.26 2452.63
Honda Siel Power 1390.70 0.09 1410.17
Volt.Transform. 1106.35 1.33 1119.63
Bharat Bijlee 1552.35 0.72 877.08
Igarashi Motors India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 5.38
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.88
Indian Public 9.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.28
Igarashi Motors India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
07/07 Dynamic Levels Buy 675 PDF IconDetails
Igarashi Motors India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.47% -2.25% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.02% -1.38% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.60% -7.83% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.35% -18.82% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 3.92% 3.11% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 95.14% 126.08% 17.24% 19.02%

Igarashi Motors India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 791.05
822.20
Week Low/High 789.55
831.00
Month Low/High 789.55
850.00
YEAR Low/High 756.50
1125.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
1125.00

