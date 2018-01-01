Igarashi Motors India Ltd

CG Igarashi Motors (CIM), incorporated in Jan.'92 was promoted by Crompton Greaves (CGL), Igarashi Electric Works (IEW), Japan, and International Components Corporation (ICC), US. CIM manufactures permanent magnet micrometers. The company has technical collaborations with IEW and ICC for technology transfer and sourcing of all critical plant and equipment. CIM also has a marketing arrangement ...> More