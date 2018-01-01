JUST IN
Jai Corp Ltd.

BSE: 512237 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JAICORPLTD ISIN Code: INE070D01027
BSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar 128.60 0.25
(0.19%)
OPEN

130.55

 HIGH

131.70

 LOW

123.60
NSE LIVE 15:06 | 12 Mar 128.00 -0.70
(-0.54%)
OPEN

130.90

 HIGH

131.85

 LOW

123.20
About Jai Corp Ltd.

Jai Corp Ltd

Jai Corp Limited (JCL) was incorporated in 6th June of the year 1985. It has traditionally been into manufacturing businesses like steel, plastic processing and spinning yarn. Apart from expansion of its plastic processing business, it is now focusing and investing in emerging opportunities like developing SEZs, infrastructure, venture capital and real estate. The Company has manufacturing facilit...> More

Jai Corp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,294
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 200.94
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.11
Book Value / Share () [*S] 66.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jai Corp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 146.77 134.88 8.82
Other Income 1.37 -1.1 224.55
Total Income 148.14 133.78 10.73
Total Expenses 126.21 125.23 0.78
Operating Profit 21.93 8.55 156.49
Net Profit 4.57 -18.01 125.37
Equity Capital 17.85 17.85 -
> More on Jai Corp Ltd Financials Results

Jai Corp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sintex Plastics 60.25 0.58 3579.45
Nilkamal Ltd 1658.00 0.30 2473.74
Mayur Uniquote 512.15 -1.23 2321.06
Jai Corp 128.60 0.19 2294.22
Wim Plast 1190.00 -0.83 1428.00
Safari Inds. 535.00 0.82 1190.37
Responsive Ind 43.15 -0.58 1151.67
> More on Jai Corp Ltd Peer Group

Jai Corp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.01
Banks/FIs 1.76
FIIs 5.22
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.16
Indian Public 14.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.05
> More on Jai Corp Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jai Corp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.12% -17.74% 0.56% -0.42%
1 Month -23.59% -20.74% -1.06% -0.39%
3 Month -28.46% -28.43% 2.13% 1.45%
6 Month 16.17% 17.70% 5.53% 4.83%
1 Year 79.23% 76.43% 17.24% 16.66%
3 Year 99.23% 96.77% 17.30% 18.93%

Jai Corp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 123.60
131.70
Week Low/High 123.60
155.00
Month Low/High 123.60
176.00
YEAR Low/High 68.05
223.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
1450.00

