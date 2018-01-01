Jai Corp Ltd.
|BSE: 512237
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JAICORPLTD
|ISIN Code: INE070D01027
|BSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|128.60
|
0.25
(0.19%)
|
OPEN
130.55
|
HIGH
131.70
|
LOW
123.60
|NSE LIVE 15:06 | 12 Mar
|128.00
|
-0.70
(-0.54%)
|
OPEN
130.90
|
HIGH
131.85
|
LOW
123.20
|OPEN
|130.55
|CLOSE
|128.35
|VOLUME
|278154
|52-Week high
|223.30
|52-Week low
|68.05
|P/E
|200.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,294
|Buy Price
|128.60
|Buy Qty
|105.00
|Sell Price
|128.90
|Sell Qty
|458.00
About Jai Corp Ltd.
Jai Corp Limited (JCL) was incorporated in 6th June of the year 1985. It has traditionally been into manufacturing businesses like steel, plastic processing and spinning yarn. Apart from expansion of its plastic processing business, it is now focusing and investing in emerging opportunities like developing SEZs, infrastructure, venture capital and real estate. The Company has manufacturing facilit...> More
Jai Corp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,294
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.64
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|200.94
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.11
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|66.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.95
News
Jai Corp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|146.77
|134.88
|8.82
|Other Income
|1.37
|-1.1
|224.55
|Total Income
|148.14
|133.78
|10.73
|Total Expenses
|126.21
|125.23
|0.78
|Operating Profit
|21.93
|8.55
|156.49
|Net Profit
|4.57
|-18.01
|125.37
|Equity Capital
|17.85
|17.85
|-
Jai Corp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sintex Plastics
|60.25
|0.58
|3579.45
|Nilkamal Ltd
|1658.00
|0.30
|2473.74
|Mayur Uniquote
|512.15
|-1.23
|2321.06
|Jai Corp
|128.60
|0.19
|2294.22
|Wim Plast
|1190.00
|-0.83
|1428.00
|Safari Inds.
|535.00
|0.82
|1190.37
|Responsive Ind
|43.15
|-0.58
|1151.67
Jai Corp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jai Corp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.12%
|-17.74%
|0.56%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|-23.59%
|-20.74%
|-1.06%
|-0.39%
|3 Month
|-28.46%
|-28.43%
|2.13%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|16.17%
|17.70%
|5.53%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|79.23%
|76.43%
|17.24%
|16.66%
|3 Year
|99.23%
|96.77%
|17.30%
|18.93%
Jai Corp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|123.60
|
|131.70
|Week Low/High
|123.60
|
|155.00
|Month Low/High
|123.60
|
|176.00
|YEAR Low/High
|68.05
|
|223.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|1450.00
