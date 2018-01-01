JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

BSE: 532286 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: JINDALSTEL ISIN Code: INE749A01030
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 230.10 8.40
(3.79%)
OPEN

224.40

 HIGH

233.00

 LOW

221.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 230.40 8.15
(3.67%)
OPEN

224.80

 HIGH

232.65

 LOW

221.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 224.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 221.70
VOLUME 1081397
52-Week high 294.15
52-Week low 103.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21,086
Buy Price 232.20
Buy Qty 14.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 224.40
CLOSE 221.70
VOLUME 1081397
52-Week high 294.15
52-Week low 103.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21,086
Buy Price 232.20
Buy Qty 14.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) is one of India's major steel producers with a significant presence in sectors like Mining, Power Generation and Infrastructure. JSPL is a part of the about US $ 15 billion diversified O. P. Jindal Group and is consistently tapping new opportunities by increasing production capacity, diversifying investments, and leveraging its core capabilities to venture into ne...> More

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21,086
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Jul 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 233.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6992.56 5407.87 29.3
Other Income 1.04 0.31 235.48
Total Income 6993.6 5408.18 29.32
Total Expenses 5386.06 4131.13 30.38
Operating Profit 1607.54 1277.05 25.88
Net Profit -276.99 -455.05 39.13
Equity Capital 91.64 91.49 -
> More on Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Financials Results

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JSW Steel 297.95 2.32 72020.47
Tata Steel 622.70 2.82 70154.00
S A I L 72.20 3.96 29822.43
Jindal Steel 230.10 3.79 21086.36
APL Apollo 1896.05 -2.01 4499.33
Welspun Corp 158.70 -4.48 4209.04
Ratnamani Metals 887.25 -0.92 4147.89
> More on Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Peer Group

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.96
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 17.57
Insurance 1.69
Mutual Funds 4.05
Indian Public 9.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.19
> More on Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
22/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 264 PDF IconDetails
27/02 Motilal Oswal Buy 117 PDF IconDetails
12/12 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 74 PDF IconDetails
10/09 Motilal Oswal Neutral 85 PDF IconDetails
05/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 66 PDF IconDetails
> More on Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Research Reports

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.44% -7.41% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.04% -15.50% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 40.52% 39.47% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 57.71% 62.31% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 83.35% 94.84% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 18.46% 18.40% 17.24% 19.01%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 221.25
233.00
Week Low/High 220.15
248.00
Month Low/High 220.15
279.00
YEAR Low/High 103.00
294.00
All TIME Low/High 1.85
778.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Jindal Steel & Power: