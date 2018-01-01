Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
|BSE: 532286
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: JINDALSTEL
|ISIN Code: INE749A01030
About Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) is one of India's major steel producers with a significant presence in sectors like Mining, Power Generation and Infrastructure. JSPL is a part of the about US $ 15 billion diversified O. P. Jindal Group and is consistently tapping new opportunities by increasing production capacity, diversifying investments, and leveraging its core capabilities to venture into ne...> More
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21,086
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Jul 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|233.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.99
News
-
-
JSPL cites iron ore supply bottleneck, wants Odisha to reopen closed mines
-
JSPL's best is yet to come over rising steel output and pricing environment
-
JSPL Q3 net loss narrows 39% to Rs 2.76 bn, total expenses at Rs 73 bn
-
IT, Metal, Capital Goods, Realty outperform in Sensex's 3000-point rally
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Jindal Steel & Power Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6992.56
|5407.87
|29.3
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.31
|235.48
|Total Income
|6993.6
|5408.18
|29.32
|Total Expenses
|5386.06
|4131.13
|30.38
|Operating Profit
|1607.54
|1277.05
|25.88
|Net Profit
|-276.99
|-455.05
|39.13
|Equity Capital
|91.64
|91.49
|-
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JSW Steel
|297.95
|2.32
|72020.47
|Tata Steel
|622.70
|2.82
|70154.00
|S A I L
|72.20
|3.96
|29822.43
|Jindal Steel
|230.10
|3.79
|21086.36
|APL Apollo
|1896.05
|-2.01
|4499.33
|Welspun Corp
|158.70
|-4.48
|4209.04
|Ratnamani Metals
|887.25
|-0.92
|4147.89
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - Research Reports
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.44%
|-7.41%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.04%
|-15.50%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|40.52%
|39.47%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|57.71%
|62.31%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|83.35%
|94.84%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|18.46%
|18.40%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|221.25
|
|233.00
|Week Low/High
|220.15
|
|248.00
|Month Low/High
|220.15
|
|279.00
|YEAR Low/High
|103.00
|
|294.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.85
|
|778.00
