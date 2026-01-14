Metal stocks extend rally; Vedanta, Nalco, Hindustan Copper zoom up to 6%

Share prices of metal companies today

Shares of metal companies, both ferrous and non ferrous were in demand on Wednesday, with the Nifty Metal index surging as much as 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trades in an otherwise tepid market.

At 10:21 AM; the Nifty Metal index was the top gainer among the sectoral indices, up 2 per cent, as compared to 0.23 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The metal index hit an intra-day high of 11,600.10, and was trading close to its record high of 11,652.70 touched on January 6, 2026.

Vedanta hit a new high of ₹679.45, as the stock rallied 6 per cent on the NSE in intra-day deals. Hindustan Zinc hit a multi-year high, and surged 6 per cent to ₹669.75 followed by Hindustan Copper (5 per cent at ₹565) and Tata Steel (4 per cent at ₹188.63). National Aluminium, Jindal Steel and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

Why are metal stocks in demand on Wednesday?

Gold and silver hit fresh record highs as a softer US inflation data strengthened expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. Ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties continued to fuel safe-haven demand. Civil unrest in Iran and rising geopolitical tensions further supported buying interest in precious metals, Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities said.

Beyond macro uncertainty, structural demand remains strong, led by continued central bank gold accumulation and rising industrial consumption of silver driven by solar, electric vehicles (EVs), AI infrastructure, and electronics, even as supply constraints persist.

In the past three trading days, share price of Vedanta has rallied 11 per cent, while in the past four months it zoomed 51 per cent. Vedanta has a diverse portfolio of assets comprising Indian and global companies involved in metals and minerals, such as zinc, silver, lead, aluminium, copper, nickel, oil and gas.

ICRA said Vedanta is expected to report operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (OPBITDA) of ₹48,500-49,000 crore in FY26 on expectations of higher profitability amid an uptick in key commodity prices like zinc and aluminium, along with a reduction in the cost of production as benefits from the ongoing backward integration in the aluminium segment begin to materialise. Record-high silver prices are expected to further support profitability in the current fiscal.

Vedanta shares have been doing well as investors are reacting positively to steady business performance and company updates. On the fundamentals side, the company is generating good cash from its core businesses and continues to reward shareholders through regular dividends, which makes the stock attractive for long-term investors. The proposed demerger has also lifted sentiment, as it is expected to unlock value and improve focus across different businesses. However, high debt and fluctuations in metal prices remain things to watch, Ravi Singh, Chief research officer, Master Capital Services.

Metals & Mining Q3FY26 preview

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect a strong quarter for base metal players due to higher commodity prices in October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). Zinc/silver/aluminum/alumina prices changed by +13.6 per cent/+43 per cent/+10 per cent/(-)10.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in US$ terms in the quarter.

For Vedanta, the brokerage firm forecasts a 27 per cent QoQ increase in EBITDA (+26 per cent YoY) on higher prices in the aluminum/zinc/silver segments and lower alumina costs, partially offset by hedged quantities (aluminum/zinc/silver).

Spot commodity prices and a weaker INR suggest upside risks to earnings estimates for base metal producers. The extension of safeguard duty and subsequent steel price hikes should end the downgrade cycle of steel producers, the brokerage firm said in the sector update.

Meanwhile, seasonally, volumes start picking up from Q3 and this quarter was no different. Most ferrous players reported high-single to lower-double-digit volume growth, partially aided by safeguard duty implementation in the last week of December 2025.

The Indian government had imposed final safeguard duty (12 per cent) in late December 2025, leading to a sharp uptick in steel prices. Spot HRC/rebar prices are already 7-8 per cent higher vs. Q3’s average while coking coal price was up 9 per cent. Traditionally, Q4 is seasonally strong for volume push, and thus, the brokerage firm expects most steel companies to foresee very sharp reversal in margins in Q4. January-June is peak demand season for steel in India which coupled with better prices could benefit steel players, ICICI Securities said in the metals & mining Q3FY26 preview. ============================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.