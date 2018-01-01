JK Paper Ltd.
|BSE: 532162
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JKPAPER
|ISIN Code: INE789E01012
|BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar
|139.25
|
2.95
(2.16%)
|
OPEN
138.05
|
HIGH
139.70
|
LOW
137.40
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|139.25
|
2.95
(2.16%)
|
OPEN
138.00
|
HIGH
139.80
|
LOW
137.35
|OPEN
|138.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|136.30
|VOLUME
|30521
|52-Week high
|169.90
|52-Week low
|88.00
|P/E
|10.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,444
|Buy Price
|139.25
|Buy Qty
|18.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|138.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|136.30
|VOLUME
|421526
|52-Week high
|169.90
|52-Week low
|88.00
|P/E
|10.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,444
|Buy Price
|139.70
|Buy Qty
|14.00
|Sell Price
|139.75
|Sell Qty
|1081.00
|OPEN
|138.05
|CLOSE
|136.30
|VOLUME
|30521
|52-Week high
|169.90
|52-Week low
|88.00
|P/E
|10.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,444
|Buy Price
|139.25
|Buy Qty
|18.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|138.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|136.30
|VOLUME
|421526
|52-Week high
|169.90
|52-Week low
|88.00
|P/E
|10.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2443.84
|Buy Price
|139.70
|Buy Qty
|14.00
|Sell Price
|139.75
|Sell Qty
|1081.00
About JK Paper Ltd.
J K Paper Ltd (formerly Central Pulp Mills), a member of HS Singhania group is originally promoted by Parkhe Group of Pune to manufacture Paper and Paper products. The company which fell sick and referred to BIFR was taken over by JK Corp Ltd a member of the HS Singhania Group in 1992. JK Corp. holds 44.76% in the equity of this company as on Nov 6, 2003. The company has turnaround in a short p...> More
JK Paper Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,444
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|13.84
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.06
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 May 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.02
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|86.77
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.60
News
JK Paper Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|790.81
|637.98
|23.96
|Other Income
|5.95
|6.74
|-11.72
|Total Income
|796.76
|644.72
|23.58
|Total Expenses
|636.94
|516.58
|23.3
|Operating Profit
|159.82
|128.14
|24.72
|Net Profit
|69.81
|35.89
|94.51
|Equity Capital
|175.5
|155.96
|-
JK Paper Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kushal
|164.10
|1.52
|3893.27
|T N Newsprint
|362.50
|2.52
|2508.86
|JK Paper
|139.25
|2.16
|2443.84
|Ballarpur Inds.
|12.89
|-2.64
|1667.26
|West Coast Paper
|234.65
|-1.94
|1549.86
|Internat. Paper
|297.80
|2.81
|1184.35
JK Paper Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
JK Paper Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.52%
|-1.31%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.14%
|-1.10%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.35%
|8.28%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.24%
|23.39%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|52.85%
|53.87%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|310.16%
|306.57%
|17.24%
|19.01%
JK Paper Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|137.40
|
|139.70
|Week Low/High
|135.00
|
|146.00
|Month Low/High
|131.20
|
|147.00
|YEAR Low/High
|88.00
|
|170.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.44
|
|170.00
Quick Links for JK Paper:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices