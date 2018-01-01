JK Paper Ltd

J K Paper Ltd (formerly Central Pulp Mills), a member of HS Singhania group is originally promoted by Parkhe Group of Pune to manufacture Paper and Paper products. The company which fell sick and referred to BIFR was taken over by JK Corp Ltd a member of the HS Singhania Group in 1992. JK Corp. holds 44.76% in the equity of this company as on Nov 6, 2003. The company has turnaround in a short p...> More