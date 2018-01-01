JUST IN
JK Paper Ltd.

BSE: 532162 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JKPAPER ISIN Code: INE789E01012
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 139.25 2.95
(2.16%)
OPEN

138.05

 HIGH

139.70

 LOW

137.40
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 139.25 2.95
(2.16%)
OPEN

138.00

 HIGH

139.80

 LOW

137.35
About JK Paper Ltd.

JK Paper Ltd

J K Paper Ltd (formerly Central Pulp Mills), a member of HS Singhania group is originally promoted by Parkhe Group of Pune to manufacture Paper and Paper products. The company which fell sick and referred to BIFR was taken over by JK Corp Ltd a member of the HS Singhania Group in 1992. JK Corp. holds 44.76% in the equity of this company as on Nov 6, 2003. The company has turnaround in a short p...> More

JK Paper Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,444
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 May 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.02
Book Value / Share () [*S] 86.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

JK Paper Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 790.81 637.98 23.96
Other Income 5.95 6.74 -11.72
Total Income 796.76 644.72 23.58
Total Expenses 636.94 516.58 23.3
Operating Profit 159.82 128.14 24.72
Net Profit 69.81 35.89 94.51
Equity Capital 175.5 155.96 -
JK Paper Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kushal 164.10 1.52 3893.27
T N Newsprint 362.50 2.52 2508.86
JK Paper 139.25 2.16 2443.84
Ballarpur Inds. 12.89 -2.64 1667.26
West Coast Paper 234.65 -1.94 1549.86
Internat. Paper 297.80 2.81 1184.35
JK Paper Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.17
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 5.78
Insurance 1.76
Mutual Funds 0.46
Indian Public 19.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.61
JK Paper Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.52% -1.31% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.14% -1.10% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.35% 8.28% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.24% 23.39% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 52.85% 53.87% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 310.16% 306.57% 17.24% 19.01%

JK Paper Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 137.40
139.70
Week Low/High 135.00
146.00
Month Low/High 131.20
147.00
YEAR Low/High 88.00
170.00
All TIME Low/High 13.44
170.00

