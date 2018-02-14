LEEL Electricals Ltd

Incorporated on 10 Nov.'87, Lloyd Electric and Engineering became public in 1994. It was promoted by Ashok Punj and Maya Rani Punj. The company is engaged in the manufacture of condenser coils and evaporator coils. The products of the company are used as original equipment in window, package, automotive and split air conditioners.The company has entered into an agreement with its group company...> More