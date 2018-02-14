LEEL Electricals Ltd.
|BSE: 517518
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: LEEL
|ISIN Code: INE245C01019
|BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar
|240.45
|
1.15
(0.48%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
253.75
|
LOW
237.70
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|239.95
|
0.55
(0.23%)
|
OPEN
241.55
|
HIGH
244.70
|
LOW
237.45
About LEEL Electricals Ltd.
Incorporated on 10 Nov.'87, Lloyd Electric and Engineering became public in 1994. It was promoted by Ashok Punj and Maya Rani Punj. The company is engaged in the manufacture of condenser coils and evaporator coils. The products of the company are used as original equipment in window, package, automotive and split air conditioners.The company has entered into an agreement with its group company...> More
LEEL Electricals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|970
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.25
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.77
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|8.98
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|392.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.61
Announcement
LEEL Electricals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|299.85
|531.75
|-43.61
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.31
|-12.9
|Total Income
|300.12
|532.06
|-43.59
|Total Expenses
|277.63
|487.2
|-43.02
|Operating Profit
|22.49
|44.86
|-49.87
|Net Profit
|2.4
|6.5
|-63.08
|Equity Capital
|40.34
|40.33
|-
LEEL Electricals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hawkins Cookers
|2804.45
|-0.71
|1483.55
|Genus Power
|53.15
|-1.48
|1367.02
|MIRC Electronics
|48.05
|0.21
|1109.96
|LEEL Electricals
|240.45
|0.48
|969.73
|Butterfly Gan Ap
|486.35
|0.70
|869.59
|Orient Paper
|38.65
|0.91
|820.15
|Timex Group
|48.35
|-1.02
|488.34
LEEL Electricals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.02%
|-9.37%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.12%
|-11.83%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.11%
|-11.69%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-3.78%
|-7.94%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|1.11%
|-1.15%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|51.13%
|51.20%
|17.24%
|19.02%
LEEL Electricals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|237.70
|
|253.75
|Week Low/High
|237.50
|
|269.00
|Month Low/High
|237.50
|
|280.00
|YEAR Low/High
|168.00
|
|327.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|340.00
