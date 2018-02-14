JUST IN
LEEL Electricals Ltd.

BSE: 517518 Sector: Engineering
NSE: LEEL ISIN Code: INE245C01019
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 240.45 1.15
(0.48%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

253.75

 LOW

237.70
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 239.95 0.55
(0.23%)
OPEN

241.55

 HIGH

244.70

 LOW

237.45
About LEEL Electricals Ltd.

LEEL Electricals Ltd

Incorporated on 10 Nov.'87, Lloyd Electric and Engineering became public in 1994. It was promoted by Ashok Punj and Maya Rani Punj. The company is engaged in the manufacture of condenser coils and evaporator coils. The products of the company are used as original equipment in window, package, automotive and split air conditioners.The company has entered into an agreement with its group company...> More

LEEL Electricals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   970
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.77
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 8.98
Book Value / Share () [*S] 392.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

LEEL Electricals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 299.85 531.75 -43.61
Other Income 0.27 0.31 -12.9
Total Income 300.12 532.06 -43.59
Total Expenses 277.63 487.2 -43.02
Operating Profit 22.49 44.86 -49.87
Net Profit 2.4 6.5 -63.08
Equity Capital 40.34 40.33 -
> More on LEEL Electricals Ltd Financials Results

LEEL Electricals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hawkins Cookers 2804.45 -0.71 1483.55
Genus Power 53.15 -1.48 1367.02
MIRC Electronics 48.05 0.21 1109.96
LEEL Electricals 240.45 0.48 969.73
Butterfly Gan Ap 486.35 0.70 869.59
Orient Paper 38.65 0.91 820.15
Timex Group 48.35 -1.02 488.34
> More on LEEL Electricals Ltd Peer Group

LEEL Electricals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.19
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 1.93
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.24
Custodians 0.04
Other 8.06
> More on LEEL Electricals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

LEEL Electricals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.02% -9.37% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.12% -11.83% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.11% -11.69% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -3.78% -7.94% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 1.11% -1.15% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 51.13% 51.20% 17.24% 19.02%

LEEL Electricals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 237.70
253.75
Week Low/High 237.50
269.00
Month Low/High 237.50
280.00
YEAR Low/High 168.00
327.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
340.00

