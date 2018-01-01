Manappuram Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531213
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: MANAPPURAM
|ISIN Code: INE522D01027
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|104.35
|
1.80
(1.76%)
|
OPEN
104.00
|
HIGH
104.95
|
LOW
102.65
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|104.35
|
1.85
(1.80%)
|
OPEN
103.50
|
HIGH
104.55
|
LOW
102.55
About Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Manappuram Finance Ltd (Formerly known as Manappuram General Finance and Leasing Ltd) is a non-banking finance company. The company provides a range of services including gold loans vehicle finance insurance foreign exchange services distribution of mutual funds and other financial products. They operate in three segments: asset finance gold loan and other loans and fee-based activities. The compa...> More
Manappuram Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8,786
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.76
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.91
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.46
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|42.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.46
News
Announcement
-
-
-
A Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Tuesday 20Th March 2018
-
-
-
Manappuram Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|872.78
|900.51
|-3.08
|Other Income
|8.21
|4.68
|75.43
|Total Income
|880.99
|905.2
|-2.67
|Total Expenses
|340.63
|257.77
|32.14
|Operating Profit
|540.36
|647.43
|-16.54
|Net Profit
|173.37
|203.61
|-14.85
|Equity Capital
|168.39
|168.32
|-
Manappuram Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Max Financial
|469.65
|-1.15
|12605.41
|JM Financial
|130.75
|1.44
|10954.23
|Reliance Capital
|431.85
|5.14
|10912.85
|Manappuram Fin.
|104.35
|1.76
|8785.75
|I D F C
|50.10
|2.04
|7997.71
|Can Fin Homes
|518.20
|2.11
|6899.83
|Capital First
|643.00
|-0.04
|6363.77
Manappuram Finance Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|13/10
|Centrum Broking
|Buy
|105
|Details
|19/06
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|93
|Details
Manappuram Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.33%
|-3.20%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.37%
|0.00%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.76%
|0.38%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.44%
|-3.69%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|15.30%
|10.25%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|199.00%
|206.46%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Manappuram Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|102.65
|
|104.95
|Week Low/High
|100.70
|
|110.00
|Month Low/High
|100.70
|
|112.00
|YEAR Low/High
|81.50
|
|126.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|126.00
