Manappuram Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531213 Sector: Financials
NSE: MANAPPURAM ISIN Code: INE522D01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 104.35 1.80
(1.76%)
OPEN

104.00

 HIGH

104.95

 LOW

102.65
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 104.35 1.85
(1.80%)
OPEN

103.50

 HIGH

104.55

 LOW

102.55
OPEN 104.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 102.55
VOLUME 241906
52-Week high 126.40
52-Week low 81.50
P/E 11.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8,786
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Manappuram Finance Ltd.

Manappuram Finance Ltd

Manappuram Finance Ltd (Formerly known as Manappuram General Finance and Leasing Ltd) is a non-banking finance company. The company provides a range of services including gold loans vehicle finance insurance foreign exchange services distribution of mutual funds and other financial products. They operate in three segments: asset finance gold loan and other loans and fee-based activities. The compa...> More

Manappuram Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8,786
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.76
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.91
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.46
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Manappuram Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 872.78 900.51 -3.08
Other Income 8.21 4.68 75.43
Total Income 880.99 905.2 -2.67
Total Expenses 340.63 257.77 32.14
Operating Profit 540.36 647.43 -16.54
Net Profit 173.37 203.61 -14.85
Equity Capital 168.39 168.32 -
Manappuram Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Max Financial 469.65 -1.15 12605.41
JM Financial 130.75 1.44 10954.23
Reliance Capital 431.85 5.14 10912.85
Manappuram Fin. 104.35 1.76 8785.75
I D F C 50.10 2.04 7997.71
Can Fin Homes 518.20 2.11 6899.83
Capital First 643.00 -0.04 6363.77
Manappuram Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.66
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.16
Indian Public 16.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.02
Manappuram Finance Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
13/10 Centrum Broking Buy 105 PDF IconDetails
19/06 HDFC Securities Buy 93 PDF IconDetails
Manappuram Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.33% -3.20% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.37% 0.00% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.76% 0.38% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.44% -3.69% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 15.30% 10.25% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 199.00% 206.46% 17.24% 19.01%

Manappuram Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 102.65
104.95
Week Low/High 100.70
110.00
Month Low/High 100.70
112.00
YEAR Low/High 81.50
126.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
126.00

