JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mohit Industries Ltd

Mohit Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531453 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MOHITIND ISIN Code: INE954E01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 32.40 -0.70
(-2.11%)
OPEN

32.40

 HIGH

33.40

 LOW

32.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 32.30 -0.40
(-1.22%)
OPEN

32.70

 HIGH

34.00

 LOW

32.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 32.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 33.10
VOLUME 8807
52-Week high 66.65
52-Week low 31.85
P/E 140.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 46
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 32.40
CLOSE 33.10
VOLUME 8807
52-Week high 66.65
52-Week low 31.85
P/E 140.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 46
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Mohit Industries Ltd.

Mohit Industries Ltd

Promoted by Narayan Saboo and Sitaram Saboo, Mohit Industries Ltd., formerly knwon as Mohit Fibres was incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.'91 and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'95. The company started its activities by trading in yarn. It set up a plant to manufacture weaving cloth in the Surat district of Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 6 lac mtr pa. ...> More

Mohit Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 140.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mohit Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.53 39.37 -4.67
Other Income 0.42 0.39 7.69
Total Income 37.95 39.76 -4.55
Total Expenses 34.61 36.26 -4.55
Operating Profit 3.33 3.5 -4.86
Net Profit 0.23 0.71 -67.61
Equity Capital 14.16 14.16 -
> More on Mohit Industries Ltd Financials Results

Mohit Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
STL Global 17.25 -0.58 47.35
Himachal Fibres 5.39 -3.75 46.52
Bluechip Tex Ind 234.05 -4.63 46.11
Mohit Inds. 32.40 -2.11 45.88
Kretto Syscon 32.15 0.00 45.81
Salona Cotspin 86.70 -4.99 45.60
Zenith Fibres 102.10 -2.53 45.13
> More on Mohit Industries Ltd Peer Group

Mohit Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.97
Banks/FIs 0.50
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.49
> More on Mohit Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mohit Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.49% -10.03% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.49% -16.65% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -26.53% -30.31% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -34.28% -36.17% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -21.93% -23.73% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 2.79% 7.59% 17.24% 19.01%

Mohit Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.15
33.40
Week Low/High 32.15
36.00
Month Low/High 32.15
41.00
YEAR Low/High 31.85
67.00
All TIME Low/High 2.01
89.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mohit Industries: