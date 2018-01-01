Mohit Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531453
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MOHITIND
|ISIN Code: INE954E01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|32.40
|
-0.70
(-2.11%)
|
OPEN
32.40
|
HIGH
33.40
|
LOW
32.15
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|32.30
|
-0.40
(-1.22%)
|
OPEN
32.70
|
HIGH
34.00
|
LOW
32.00
About Mohit Industries Ltd.
Promoted by Narayan Saboo and Sitaram Saboo, Mohit Industries Ltd., formerly knwon as Mohit Fibres was incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.'91 and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'95. The company started its activities by trading in yarn. It set up a plant to manufacture weaving cloth in the Surat district of Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 6 lac mtr pa. ...> More
Mohit Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|46
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.23
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|140.87
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Aug 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.75
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.56
Mohit Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|37.53
|39.37
|-4.67
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.39
|7.69
|Total Income
|37.95
|39.76
|-4.55
|Total Expenses
|34.61
|36.26
|-4.55
|Operating Profit
|3.33
|3.5
|-4.86
|Net Profit
|0.23
|0.71
|-67.61
|Equity Capital
|14.16
|14.16
|-
Mohit Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|STL Global
|17.25
|-0.58
|47.35
|Himachal Fibres
|5.39
|-3.75
|46.52
|Bluechip Tex Ind
|234.05
|-4.63
|46.11
|Mohit Inds.
|32.40
|-2.11
|45.88
|Kretto Syscon
|32.15
|0.00
|45.81
|Salona Cotspin
|86.70
|-4.99
|45.60
|Zenith Fibres
|102.10
|-2.53
|45.13
Mohit Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mohit Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.49%
|-10.03%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.49%
|-16.65%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-26.53%
|-30.31%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-34.28%
|-36.17%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-21.93%
|-23.73%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|2.79%
|7.59%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mohit Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.15
|
|33.40
|Week Low/High
|32.15
|
|36.00
|Month Low/High
|32.15
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|31.85
|
|67.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.01
|
|89.00
