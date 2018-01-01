JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Praj Industries Ltd

Praj Industries Ltd.

BSE: 522205 Sector: Engineering
NSE: PRAJIND ISIN Code: INE074A01025
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 77.55 -0.70
(-0.89%)
OPEN

79.40

 HIGH

79.85

 LOW

76.55
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 77.55 -0.65
(-0.83%)
OPEN

79.50

 HIGH

79.90

 LOW

76.45
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 79.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 78.25
VOLUME 60213
52-Week high 131.50
52-Week low 61.00
P/E 53.85
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,402
Buy Price 77.55
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 79.40
CLOSE 78.25
VOLUME 60213
52-Week high 131.50
52-Week low 61.00
P/E 53.85
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,402
Buy Price 77.55
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Praj Industries Ltd.

Praj Industries Ltd

Praj Industries Limited (PIL), a global Indian company started way back in 8th November of the year 1985 with the objective of providing cutting edge solutions to the Distillery Industry. PIL now spread across 5 continents and 40 countries with over 350 references, which offers innovative solutions to significantly add value in bio-ethanol, bio-diesel and brewery plants and related wastewater trea...> More

Praj Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,402
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 53.85
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   81.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.06
Book Value / Share () [*S] 37.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Praj Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 248.28 220.06 12.82
Other Income 1.55 3.4 -54.41
Total Income 249.83 223.46 11.8
Total Expenses 231.53 198.02 16.92
Operating Profit 18.3 25.44 -28.07
Net Profit 7.53 14.66 -48.64
Equity Capital 36.08 35.76 -
> More on Praj Industries Ltd Financials Results

Praj Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Texmaco Rail 88.65 1.49 1948.53
Kirl.Pneumatic 897.60 0.70 1781.74
Kennametal India 720.35 -0.66 1583.33
Praj Inds. 77.55 -0.89 1402.49
Titagarh Wagons 116.65 0.00 1346.72
Power Mech Proj. 885.80 3.17 1303.01
Yuken India 4227.60 -0.76 1268.28
> More on Praj Industries Ltd Peer Group

Praj Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.43
Banks/FIs 2.02
FIIs 12.29
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 16.00
Indian Public 21.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.79
> More on Praj Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Praj Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/03 Centrum Broking Neutral 82 PDF IconDetails
17/06 Dynamic Levels Buy 82 PDF IconDetails
> More on Praj Industries Ltd Research Reports

Praj Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.57% -14.59% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.54% -18.33% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -31.52% -30.94% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.61% 8.01% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -1.40% -2.39% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 18.49% 21.84% 17.24% 19.02%

Praj Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 76.55
79.85
Week Low/High 76.55
91.00
Month Low/High 76.55
103.00
YEAR Low/High 61.00
132.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
273.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Praj Industries: