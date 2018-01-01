Praj Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 522205
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: PRAJIND
|ISIN Code: INE074A01025
|BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar
|77.55
|
-0.70
(-0.89%)
|
OPEN
79.40
|
HIGH
79.85
|
LOW
76.55
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|77.55
|
-0.65
(-0.83%)
|
OPEN
79.50
|
HIGH
79.90
|
LOW
76.45
|OPEN
|79.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|78.25
|VOLUME
|60213
|52-Week high
|131.50
|52-Week low
|61.00
|P/E
|53.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,402
|Buy Price
|77.55
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|79.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|78.20
|VOLUME
|729361
|52-Week high
|131.50
|52-Week low
|65.00
|P/E
|53.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,402
|Buy Price
|77.50
|Buy Qty
|6556.00
|Sell Price
|77.55
|Sell Qty
|431.00
|OPEN
|79.40
|CLOSE
|78.25
|VOLUME
|60213
|52-Week high
|131.50
|52-Week low
|61.00
|P/E
|53.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,402
|Buy Price
|77.55
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|79.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|78.20
|VOLUME
|729361
|52-Week high
|131.50
|52-Week low
|65.00
|P/E
|53.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1402.49
|Buy Price
|77.50
|Buy Qty
|6556.00
|Sell Price
|77.55
|Sell Qty
|431.00
About Praj Industries Ltd.
Praj Industries Limited (PIL), a global Indian company started way back in 8th November of the year 1985 with the objective of providing cutting edge solutions to the Distillery Industry. PIL now spread across 5 continents and 40 countries with over 350 references, which offers innovative solutions to significantly add value in bio-ethanol, bio-diesel and brewery plants and related wastewater trea...> More
Praj Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,402
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.44
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|53.85
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|81.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.06
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|37.84
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.05
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
-
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Period Ended 31-12-2017.
-
Praj Industries Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Praj Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|248.28
|220.06
|12.82
|Other Income
|1.55
|3.4
|-54.41
|Total Income
|249.83
|223.46
|11.8
|Total Expenses
|231.53
|198.02
|16.92
|Operating Profit
|18.3
|25.44
|-28.07
|Net Profit
|7.53
|14.66
|-48.64
|Equity Capital
|36.08
|35.76
|-
Praj Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Texmaco Rail
|88.65
|1.49
|1948.53
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|897.60
|0.70
|1781.74
|Kennametal India
|720.35
|-0.66
|1583.33
|Praj Inds.
|77.55
|-0.89
|1402.49
|Titagarh Wagons
|116.65
|0.00
|1346.72
|Power Mech Proj.
|885.80
|3.17
|1303.01
|Yuken India
|4227.60
|-0.76
|1268.28
Praj Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Praj Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|09/03
|Centrum Broking
|Neutral
|82
|Details
|17/06
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|82
|Details
Praj Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.57%
|-14.59%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.54%
|-18.33%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-31.52%
|-30.94%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.61%
|8.01%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-1.40%
|-2.39%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|18.49%
|21.84%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Praj Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|76.55
|
|79.85
|Week Low/High
|76.55
|
|91.00
|Month Low/High
|76.55
|
|103.00
|YEAR Low/High
|61.00
|
|132.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|273.00
Quick Links for Praj Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices