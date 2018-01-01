JUST IN
Prakash Industries Ltd.

BSE: 506022 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: PRAKASH ISIN Code: INE603A01013
BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar 175.25 1.10
(0.63%)
OPEN

179.40

 HIGH

179.80

 LOW

173.85
NSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar 175.40 0.85
(0.49%)
OPEN

179.90

 HIGH

180.00

 LOW

173.80
About Prakash Industries Ltd.

Prakash Industries Ltd

Prakash Industries (PIL) was incorporated on 31 Jul.'80 as Prakash Pipes and Industries. The company was previously known as PIL Ltd and after that the name was changed to Prakash Industries Ltd. PIL came out with a public issue in Nov.'91 to part-finance the sponge iron project being set up at Champa, Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 1.5 lac tpa. The company manufactures PVC pipes

Prakash Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,749
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Aug 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 153.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Prakash Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 725.97 468.53 54.95
Other Income 1.51 0.55 174.55
Total Income 727.48 469.08 55.09
Total Expenses 575.48 406.43 41.59
Operating Profit 152 62.65 142.62
Net Profit 101.35 18.11 459.64
Equity Capital 152.61 135.6 -
Prakash Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jindal Stain. 84.15 -2.04 3871.32
Jindal Saw 119.85 -0.91 3832.20
Mah. Seamless 456.00 0.81 3055.20
Prakash Inds. 175.25 0.63 2749.32
Surya Roshni 405.75 2.73 2207.69
Tata Metaliks 728.30 -0.29 1841.87
Godawari Power 443.00 0.08 1561.13
Prakash Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.76
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 27.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.41
Prakash Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.34% -15.67% 0.08% -0.87%
1 Month -19.70% -17.11% -1.53% -0.84%
3 Month 18.25% 15.85% 1.64% 0.99%
6 Month 53.80% 49.98% 5.02% 4.36%
1 Year 125.98% 126.32% 16.68% 16.14%
3 Year 319.26% 307.91% 16.74% 18.40%

Prakash Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 173.85
179.80
Week Low/High 166.85
205.00
Month Low/High 166.85
235.00
YEAR Low/High 76.40
276.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
355.00

