Prakash Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 506022
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: PRAKASH
|ISIN Code: INE603A01013
|BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar
|175.25
|
1.10
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
179.40
|
HIGH
179.80
|
LOW
173.85
|NSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar
|175.40
|
0.85
(0.49%)
|
OPEN
179.90
|
HIGH
180.00
|
LOW
173.80
About Prakash Industries Ltd.
Prakash Industries (PIL) was incorporated on 31 Jul.'80 as Prakash Pipes and Industries. The company was previously known as PIL Ltd and after that the name was changed to Prakash Industries Ltd. PIL came out with a public issue in Nov.'91 to part-finance the sponge iron project being set up at Champa, Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 1.5 lac tpa. The company manufactures PVC pipes...> More
Prakash Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,749
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|16.96
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Aug 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|153.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.14
Prakash Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|725.97
|468.53
|54.95
|Other Income
|1.51
|0.55
|174.55
|Total Income
|727.48
|469.08
|55.09
|Total Expenses
|575.48
|406.43
|41.59
|Operating Profit
|152
|62.65
|142.62
|Net Profit
|101.35
|18.11
|459.64
|Equity Capital
|152.61
|135.6
|-
Prakash Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jindal Stain.
|84.15
|-2.04
|3871.32
|Jindal Saw
|119.85
|-0.91
|3832.20
|Mah. Seamless
|456.00
|0.81
|3055.20
|Prakash Inds.
|175.25
|0.63
|2749.32
|Surya Roshni
|405.75
|2.73
|2207.69
|Tata Metaliks
|728.30
|-0.29
|1841.87
|Godawari Power
|443.00
|0.08
|1561.13
Prakash Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.34%
|-15.67%
|0.08%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-19.70%
|-17.11%
|-1.53%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|18.25%
|15.85%
|1.64%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|53.80%
|49.98%
|5.02%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|125.98%
|126.32%
|16.68%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|319.26%
|307.91%
|16.74%
|18.40%
Prakash Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|173.85
|
|179.80
|Week Low/High
|166.85
|
|205.00
|Month Low/High
|166.85
|
|235.00
|YEAR Low/High
|76.40
|
|276.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|355.00
