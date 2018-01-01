Prakash Industries Ltd

Prakash Industries (PIL) was incorporated on 31 Jul.'80 as Prakash Pipes and Industries. The company was previously known as PIL Ltd and after that the name was changed to Prakash Industries Ltd. PIL came out with a public issue in Nov.'91 to part-finance the sponge iron project being set up at Champa, Madhya Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 1.5 lac tpa. The company manufactures PVC pipes...> More