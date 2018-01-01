Punjab National Bank.
|BSE: 532461
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: PNB
|ISIN Code: INE160A01022
|BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar
|94.60
|
-0.90
(-0.94%)
|
OPEN
95.50
|
HIGH
96.30
|
LOW
91.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|94.60
|
-1.00
(-1.05%)
|
OPEN
96.20
|
HIGH
96.30
|
LOW
91.25
|OPEN
|95.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|95.50
|VOLUME
|3668501
|52-Week high
|231.60
|52-Week low
|91.30
|P/E
|16.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22,946
|Buy Price
|94.60
|Buy Qty
|4936.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|96.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|95.60
|VOLUME
|44819473
|52-Week high
|231.45
|52-Week low
|91.25
|P/E
|16.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22,946
|Buy Price
|94.90
|Buy Qty
|23575.00
|Sell Price
|94.95
|Sell Qty
|12380.00
|OPEN
|95.50
|CLOSE
|95.50
|VOLUME
|3668501
|52-Week high
|231.60
|52-Week low
|91.30
|P/E
|16.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22,946
|Buy Price
|94.60
|Buy Qty
|4936.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|96.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|95.60
|VOLUME
|44819473
|52-Week high
|231.45
|52-Week low
|91.25
|P/E
|16.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22946.18
|Buy Price
|94.90
|Buy Qty
|23575.00
|Sell Price
|94.95
|Sell Qty
|12380.00
About Punjab National Bank.
Punjab National Bank is a state-owned commercial bank located in New Delhi. The Bank is one of the Big Four Banks of India. They offer banking products, and also operate credit card and debit card business, bullion business, life and non-life insurance business, and gold coins and asset management business. They are recognized as the Bank offering highest levels of customer satisfaction in Delhi a...> More
Punjab National Bank - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22,946
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.76
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.42
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|165.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Jun 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|186.54
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.51
News
-
PSU banks lost Rs 900-billion market-cap in one month post PNB scam
-
Before Nirav Modi scam, PNB lost Rs 28 bn to various frauds in FY17
-
Rs 127-bn scam: PNB MD Sunil Mehta appears before SFIO to record statement
-
-
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Punjab National Bank - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12175.48
|11984.16
|1.6
|Other Income
|3082.02
|2139.82
|44.03
|Total Income
|15257.5
|14123.98
|8.03
|Total Expenses
|7292.21
|5651.88
|29.02
|Operating Profit
|7965.29
|8472.1
|-5.98
|Net Profit
|230.11
|207.18
|11.07
|Equity Capital
|485.12
|425.59
|-
Punjab National Bank - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IndusInd Bank
|1733.55
|2.09
|104051.13
|Yes Bank
|311.45
|2.64
|71716.03
|Bank of Baroda
|132.25
|0.57
|30472.38
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|94.60
|-0.94
|22946.18
|RBL Bank
|465.90
|2.18
|19540.78
|Federal Bank
|94.30
|0.53
|18584.17
|IDBI Bank
|64.70
|-8.49
|17096.91
Punjab National Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Punjab National Bank - Research Reports
Punjab National Bank - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.45%
|-6.38%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-41.48%
|-39.67%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-45.49%
|-45.22%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-33.12%
|-31.37%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-33.12%
|-32.98%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-43.08%
|-41.41%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Punjab National Bank - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|91.30
|
|96.30
|Week Low/High
|91.30
|
|102.00
|Month Low/High
|91.30
|
|164.00
|YEAR Low/High
|91.30
|
|232.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.98
|
|279.00
Quick Links for Punjab National Bank:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices