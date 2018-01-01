JUST IN
Punjab National Bank.

BSE: 532461 Sector: Financials
NSE: PNB ISIN Code: INE160A01022
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 94.60 -0.90
(-0.94%)
OPEN

95.50

 HIGH

96.30

 LOW

91.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 94.60 -1.00
(-1.05%)
OPEN

96.20

 HIGH

96.30

 LOW

91.25
About Punjab National Bank.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank is a state-owned commercial bank located in New Delhi. The Bank is one of the Big Four Banks of India. They offer banking products, and also operate credit card and debit card business, bullion business, life and non-life insurance business, and gold coins and asset management business. They are recognized as the Bank offering highest levels of customer satisfaction in Delhi a...

Punjab National Bank - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22,946
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.76
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.42
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   165.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jun 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 186.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Punjab National Bank - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12175.48 11984.16 1.6
Other Income 3082.02 2139.82 44.03
Total Income 15257.5 14123.98 8.03
Total Expenses 7292.21 5651.88 29.02
Operating Profit 7965.29 8472.1 -5.98
Net Profit 230.11 207.18 11.07
Equity Capital 485.12 425.59 -
Punjab National Bank - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 2.09 104051.13
Yes Bank 311.45 2.64 71716.03
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.57 30472.38
Punjab Natl.Bank 94.60 -0.94 22946.18
RBL Bank 465.90 2.18 19540.78
Federal Bank 94.30 0.53 18584.17
IDBI Bank 64.70 -8.49 17096.91
Punjab National Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.04
Banks/FIs 0.44
FIIs 12.56
Insurance 16.04
Mutual Funds 8.76
Indian Public 3.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.53
Punjab National Bank - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
08/11 Reliance Securities Hold 189 PDF IconDetails
03/08 Reliance Securities Hold 159 PDF IconDetails
22/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 155 PDF IconDetails
08/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 141 PDF IconDetails
07/11 Motilal Oswal Buy 132 PDF IconDetails
Punjab National Bank - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.45% -6.38% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -41.48% -39.67% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -45.49% -45.22% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -33.12% -31.37% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -33.12% -32.98% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -43.08% -41.41% 17.24% 19.01%

Punjab National Bank - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 91.30
96.30
Week Low/High 91.30
102.00
Month Low/High 91.30
164.00
YEAR Low/High 91.30
232.00
All TIME Low/High 6.98
279.00

