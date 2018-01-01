Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated on 13 Dec.'85, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals was promoted by the late G Varadraj of the Coimbatore-based P S G family. The company manufactures and markets white crystal sugar and industrial alcohol with installed capacities of 6000 tpd and 45 KL/day respectively. Industrial alcohol is the raw material for a number of chemicals like acetic acid, acetic anhydride, butanol, ethyl aceta...> More