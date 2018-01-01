You are here » Home
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500354
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: RAJSREESUG
|ISIN Code: INE562B01019
|
BSE
LIVE
13:13 | 12 Mar
|
29.15
|
-1.45
(-4.74%)
|
OPEN
30.60
|
HIGH
30.60
|
LOW
28.50
|
NSE
LIVE
13:41 | 12 Mar
|
28.90
|
-1.80
(-5.86%)
|
OPEN
30.45
|
HIGH
31.00
|
LOW
28.55
About Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd
Incorporated on 13 Dec.'85, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals was promoted by the late G Varadraj of the Coimbatore-based P S G family. The company manufactures and markets white crystal sugar and industrial alcohol with installed capacities of 6000 tpd and 45 KL/day respectively.
Industrial alcohol is the raw material for a number of chemicals like acetic acid, acetic anhydride, butanol, ethyl aceta...
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|127.78
|169.71
|-24.71
|Other Income
|1.47
|0.54
|172.22
|Total Income
|129.25
|170.25
|-24.08
|Total Expenses
|135.41
|162.33
|-16.58
|Operating Profit
|-6.16
|7.92
|-177.78
|Net Profit
|-22.07
|-11.86
|-86.09
|Equity Capital
|28.17
|28.17
| -
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-21.74%
|-21.47%
|0.02%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-31.09%
|-30.86%
|-1.59%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-47.99%
|-50.93%
|1.58%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-48.45%
|-48.76%
|4.96%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-53.58%
|-53.05%
|16.61%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|42.20%
|45.96%
|16.67%
|18.26%
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.50
|
|30.60
|Week Low/High
|28.50
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|28.50
|
|43.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.50
|
|75.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.20
|
|224.00
Quick Links for Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals: