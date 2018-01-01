JUST IN
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500354 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: RAJSREESUG ISIN Code: INE562B01019
BSE LIVE 13:13 | 12 Mar 29.15 -1.45
(-4.74%)
OPEN

30.60

 HIGH

30.60

 LOW

28.50
NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 28.90 -1.80
(-5.86%)
OPEN

30.45

 HIGH

31.00

 LOW

28.55
OPEN 30.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 30.60
VOLUME 2771
52-Week high 74.80
52-Week low 28.50
P/E 3.85
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 82
Buy Price 28.75
Buy Qty 75.00
Sell Price 29.15
Sell Qty 25.00
About Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated on 13 Dec.'85, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals was promoted by the late G Varadraj of the Coimbatore-based P S G family. The company manufactures and markets white crystal sugar and industrial alcohol with installed capacities of 6000 tpd and 45 KL/day respectively. Industrial alcohol is the raw material for a number of chemicals like acetic acid, acetic anhydride, butanol, ethyl aceta...> More

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   82
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.85
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.27
Book Value / Share () [*S] 56.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 127.78 169.71 -24.71
Other Income 1.47 0.54 172.22
Total Income 129.25 170.25 -24.08
Total Expenses 135.41 162.33 -16.58
Operating Profit -6.16 7.92 -177.78
Net Profit -22.07 -11.86 -86.09
Equity Capital 28.17 28.17 -
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Magadh Sugar 132.00 -2.73 132.92
Ponni Sug.Erode 154.00 -2.81 132.44
KM Sugar Mills 10.80 -6.41 99.36
Rajshree Sugars 29.15 -4.74 82.12
Rana Sugars 4.88 -1.61 74.94
Dharani Sugars 17.00 -1.73 56.44
Kesar Enterprise 47.40 -8.41 47.78
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.83
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 30.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.68
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -21.74% -21.47% 0.02% -0.98%
1 Month -31.09% -30.86% -1.59% -0.95%
3 Month -47.99% -50.93% 1.58% 0.88%
6 Month -48.45% -48.76% 4.96% 4.24%
1 Year -53.58% -53.05% 16.61% 16.01%
3 Year 42.20% 45.96% 16.67% 18.26%

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.50
30.60
Week Low/High 28.50
38.00
Month Low/High 28.50
43.00
YEAR Low/High 28.50
75.00
All TIME Low/High 4.20
224.00

