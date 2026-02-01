Budget 2026 proposes seven high-speed rail corridors linking growth cities

In a major push towards environmentally sustainable and faster passenger transport, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced plans to develop seven high-speed rail corridors linking cities that act as key growth connectors, as part of Budget 2026, tabled in Parliament.

Which high-speed rail corridors were announced in Budget 2026?

The seven high-speed rail corridors proposed under Budget 2026 are:

Mumbai–Pune High-Speed Rail Corridor

Pune–Hyderabad High-Speed Rail Corridor

Hyderabad–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail Corridor

Hyderabad–Chennai High-Speed Rail Corridor

Chennai–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail Corridor

Delhi–Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor

Varanasi–Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor

Together, these routes are expected to connect India’s financial centres, technology hubs, manufacturing clusters and emerging urban regions through faster and more environmentally sustainable passenger transport.

“In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors,” Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget. The corridors, she added, are aimed at reducing travel time, cutting carbon emissions and supporting balanced regional development.

How the rail corridors fit into Budget 2026’s urban push

The announcement signals a broader infrastructure push under Budget 2026, with the government continuing its focus on cities with populations above five lakh, including tier-2 and tier-3 centres. Improved connectivity between such cities is expected to ease congestion in metros while unlocking new economic opportunities across regions.