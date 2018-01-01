JUST IN
Reliance Capital Ltd.

BSE: 500111 Sector: Financials
NSE: RELCAPITAL ISIN Code: INE013A01015
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 424.15 13.40
(3.26%)
OPEN

416.00

 HIGH

429.50

 LOW

411.25
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 419.75 8.85
(2.15%)
OPEN

416.10

 HIGH

421.80

 LOW

411.10
OPEN 416.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 410.75
VOLUME 487175
52-Week high 780.90
52-Week low 397.95
P/E 13.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10,718
Buy Price 424.15
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 424.50
Sell Qty 474.00
About Reliance Capital Ltd.

Reliance Capital Ltd

Reliance Capital Ltd, a part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is one of India's leading and most valuable financial services companies in the private sector. The company has interests in asset management and mutual fund; life and general insurance; consumer finance and industrial finance; stock broking; depository services; private equity and proprietary investments; exchanges, asset r...> More

Reliance Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,718
EPS - TTM () [*S] 30.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   105.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 543.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Reliance Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4749 3945 20.38
Other Income 22 19 15.79
Total Income 4771 3964 20.36
Total Expenses 3322 2812 18.14
Operating Profit 1449 1152 25.78
Net Profit 280 258 8.53
Equity Capital 253 253 -
Reliance Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Max Financial 469.05 -1.27 12589.30
TI Financial 665.00 -1.39 12468.75
JM Financial 132.25 2.60 11079.90
Reliance Capital 424.15 3.26 10718.27
Manappuram Fin. 103.45 0.88 8709.97
I D F C 49.70 1.22 7933.86
Can Fin Homes 515.00 1.48 6857.22
Reliance Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.99
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 16.20
Insurance 4.29
Mutual Funds 7.53
Indian Public 14.17
Custodians 1.09
Other 4.47
Reliance Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.84% -8.38% -0.10% -1.02%
1 Month -16.36% -15.15% -1.72% -0.99%
3 Month 1.07% -0.24% 1.46% 0.83%
6 Month -45.27% -44.94% 4.83% 4.19%
1 Year -5.73% -7.50% 16.46% 15.95%
3 Year 3.03% 8.55% 16.53% 18.21%

Reliance Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 411.25
429.50
Week Low/High 407.60
462.00
Month Low/High 407.60
519.00
YEAR Low/High 397.95
781.00
All TIME Low/High 14.28
2458.00

