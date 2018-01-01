Reliance Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 500111
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: RELCAPITAL
|ISIN Code: INE013A01015
|BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|424.15
|
13.40
(3.26%)
|
OPEN
416.00
|
HIGH
429.50
|
LOW
411.25
|NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar
|419.75
|
8.85
(2.15%)
|
OPEN
416.10
|
HIGH
421.80
|
LOW
411.10
|OPEN
|416.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|410.75
|VOLUME
|487175
|52-Week high
|780.90
|52-Week low
|397.95
|P/E
|13.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10,718
|Buy Price
|424.15
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|424.50
|Sell Qty
|474.00
|OPEN
|416.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|410.90
|VOLUME
|2897847
|52-Week high
|782.00
|52-Week low
|397.00
|P/E
|13.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10,718
|Buy Price
|419.60
|Buy Qty
|45.00
|Sell Price
|419.75
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|416.00
|CLOSE
|410.75
|VOLUME
|487175
|52-Week high
|780.90
|52-Week low
|397.95
|P/E
|13.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10,718
|Buy Price
|424.15
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|424.50
|Sell Qty
|474.00
|OPEN
|416.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|410.90
|VOLUME
|2897847
|52-Week high
|782.00
|52-Week low
|397.00
|P/E
|13.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10718.27
|Buy Price
|419.60
|Buy Qty
|45.00
|Sell Price
|419.75
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Reliance Capital Ltd.
Reliance Capital Ltd, a part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is one of India's leading and most valuable financial services companies in the private sector. The company has interests in asset management and mutual fund; life and general insurance; consumer finance and industrial finance; stock broking; depository services; private equity and proprietary investments; exchanges, asset r...> More
Reliance Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,718
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|30.51
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.90
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|105.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.55
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|543.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.78
News
-
Reliance Capital appoints Anand Natarajan as Chief Operating Officer
-
-
All 7 Anil Ambani group stocks hammered as Rcom fails on interest payment
-
ADAG Group stocks : RCom down 15%, Reliance Nippon falls below issue price
-
Reliance Capital to setup standalone health insurance firm by next year
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
-
-
Reliance Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4749
|3945
|20.38
|Other Income
|22
|19
|15.79
|Total Income
|4771
|3964
|20.36
|Total Expenses
|3322
|2812
|18.14
|Operating Profit
|1449
|1152
|25.78
|Net Profit
|280
|258
|8.53
|Equity Capital
|253
|253
|-
Reliance Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Max Financial
|469.05
|-1.27
|12589.30
|TI Financial
|665.00
|-1.39
|12468.75
|JM Financial
|132.25
|2.60
|11079.90
|Reliance Capital
|424.15
|3.26
|10718.27
|Manappuram Fin.
|103.45
|0.88
|8709.97
|I D F C
|49.70
|1.22
|7933.86
|Can Fin Homes
|515.00
|1.48
|6857.22
Reliance Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Reliance Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.84%
|-8.38%
|-0.10%
|-1.02%
|1 Month
|-16.36%
|-15.15%
|-1.72%
|-0.99%
|3 Month
|1.07%
|-0.24%
|1.46%
|0.83%
|6 Month
|-45.27%
|-44.94%
|4.83%
|4.19%
|1 Year
|-5.73%
|-7.50%
|16.46%
|15.95%
|3 Year
|3.03%
|8.55%
|16.53%
|18.21%
Reliance Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|411.25
|
|429.50
|Week Low/High
|407.60
|
|462.00
|Month Low/High
|407.60
|
|519.00
|YEAR Low/High
|397.95
|
|781.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.28
|
|2458.00
Quick Links for Reliance Capital:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices