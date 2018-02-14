Riga Sugar Company Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'80, Riga Sugar Company (RSCL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Belsund Sugar & Industries (BSIL). The sugar mill of RSCL, which was established in 1932 was under BSIL and was transferred to the company from Oct.'81. The sugar factory's (inst. cap. : 800 tcd) capacity was increased to 1000 tcd in 1954 and to 1219 tcd in 1964. In 1987, the mill was modernised and expanded the...> More