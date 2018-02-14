JUST IN
Riga Sugar Company Ltd.

BSE: 507508 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE909C01010
BSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar 10.00 -0.48
(-4.58%)
OPEN

10.60

 HIGH

10.99

 LOW

9.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Riga Sugar Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Riga Sugar Company Ltd.

Riga Sugar Company Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'80, Riga Sugar Company (RSCL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Belsund Sugar & Industries (BSIL). The sugar mill of RSCL, which was established in 1932 was under BSIL and was transferred to the company from Oct.'81. The sugar factory's (inst. cap. : 800 tcd) capacity was increased to 1000 tcd in 1954 and to 1219 tcd in 1964. In 1987, the mill was modernised and expanded the...

Riga Sugar Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Feb 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -9.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Riga Sugar Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.36 20.82 26.61
Other Income 0.06 0.29 -79.31
Total Income 26.42 21.11 25.15
Total Expenses 27.91 14.66 90.38
Operating Profit -1.49 6.46 -123.07
Net Profit -5.27 2.37 -322.36
Equity Capital 14.44 12.99 -
Riga Sugar Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Khaitan (India) 48.75 -4.97 23.16
Sir Shadi Lal 42.20 -0.12 22.16
Empee Sugars 3.73 0.27 15.65
Riga Sugar 10.00 -4.58 14.44
Dhampur.Spl.Sug. 14.30 -1.38 10.24
Monnet Project 12.00 -6.61 8.89
Oswal Overseas 5.61 4.86 3.62
Riga Sugar Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 19.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.97
Riga Sugar Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.25% NA 0.11% -0.82%
1 Month -22.78% NA -1.50% -0.79%
3 Month -37.50% NA 1.68% 1.04%
6 Month -44.75% NA 5.06% 4.41%
1 Year -61.32% NA 16.72% 16.19%
3 Year -6.10% NA 16.78% 18.45%

Riga Sugar Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.90
10.99
Week Low/High 9.90
12.00
Month Low/High 9.90
14.00
YEAR Low/High 9.90
40.00
All TIME Low/High 2.40
170.00

