Riga Sugar Company Ltd.
|BSE: 507508
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE909C01010
|BSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar
|10.00
|
-0.48
(-4.58%)
|
OPEN
10.60
|
HIGH
10.99
|
LOW
9.90
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Riga Sugar Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.48
|VOLUME
|23355
|52-Week high
|39.90
|52-Week low
|9.90
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|9.95
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|10.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Riga Sugar Company Ltd.
Incorporated in Sep.'80, Riga Sugar Company (RSCL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Belsund Sugar & Industries (BSIL). The sugar mill of RSCL, which was established in 1932 was under BSIL and was transferred to the company from Oct.'81. The sugar factory's (inst. cap. : 800 tcd) capacity was increased to 1000 tcd in 1954 and to 1219 tcd in 1964. In 1987, the mill was modernised and expanded the...> More
Riga Sugar Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Feb 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-9.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.08
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31 December2017
-
-
-
Certificate Of PCS Regarding Compliance Under Regulation 40 Of SEBI(LODR)2015
-
Riga Sugar Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.36
|20.82
|26.61
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.29
|-79.31
|Total Income
|26.42
|21.11
|25.15
|Total Expenses
|27.91
|14.66
|90.38
|Operating Profit
|-1.49
|6.46
|-123.07
|Net Profit
|-5.27
|2.37
|-322.36
|Equity Capital
|14.44
|12.99
|-
Riga Sugar Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Khaitan (India)
|48.75
|-4.97
|23.16
|Sir Shadi Lal
|42.20
|-0.12
|22.16
|Empee Sugars
|3.73
|0.27
|15.65
|Riga Sugar
|10.00
|-4.58
|14.44
|Dhampur.Spl.Sug.
|14.30
|-1.38
|10.24
|Monnet Project
|12.00
|-6.61
|8.89
|Oswal Overseas
|5.61
|4.86
|3.62
Riga Sugar Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Riga Sugar Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.25%
|NA
|0.11%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|-22.78%
|NA
|-1.50%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|-37.50%
|NA
|1.68%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|-44.75%
|NA
|5.06%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|-61.32%
|NA
|16.72%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|-6.10%
|NA
|16.78%
|18.45%
Riga Sugar Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.90
|
|10.99
|Week Low/High
|9.90
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|9.90
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.90
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.40
|
|170.00
