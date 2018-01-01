JUST IN
Smartlink Network Systems Ltd.

BSE: 532419 Sector: Consumer
NSE: SMARTLINK ISIN Code: INE178C01020
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 87.35 -1.10
(-1.24%)
OPEN

87.00

 HIGH

89.80

 LOW

87.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 87.80 -0.85
(-0.96%)
OPEN

89.00

 HIGH

89.90

 LOW

87.00
About Smartlink Network Systems Ltd.

Smartlink Network Systems Ltd

D-Link India Ltd, incorporated in 1993 as Smart-Link Network Pvt Ltd, its name was changed to the present one subsequent to the financial participation from D-Link Corporation, Taiwan in 1995. The company started its software development activity in Goa in Feb. 2000 and had set up centers at Bangalore and New Bombay. The software engineers of the company are trained at D-Link Corporation, Taiwa...> More

Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   197
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.70
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.26
Book Value / Share () [*S] 148.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 24.56 23.05 6.55
Other Income 0.39 0.23 69.57
Total Income 24.95 23.28 7.17
Total Expenses 21.71 26.31 -17.48
Operating Profit 3.24 -3.03 206.93
Net Profit 2.29 -6 138.17
Equity Capital 4.51 4.51 -
Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cerebra Integr. 53.65 -1.56 645.89
D-Link India 98.55 0.72 349.85
Compuage Info. 40.15 -4.74 235.88
Smartlink Netwr. 87.35 -1.24 196.97
WEP Solutions 44.55 2.89 111.91
Moser Baer (I) 3.89 -1.27 86.27
Spel Semiconduct 12.86 4.98 59.31
Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.44
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.22
Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.27% -13.33% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.85% -12.59% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.13% -12.55% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.54% -5.64% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -5.36% -5.79% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 20.98% 21.52% 17.24% 19.01%

Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 87.00
89.80
Week Low/High 86.30
98.00
Month Low/High 86.30
108.00
YEAR Low/High 85.10
137.00
All TIME Low/High 26.84
235.00

