Smartlink Network Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 532419
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: SMARTLINK
|ISIN Code: INE178C01020
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
87.35
|
-1.10
(-1.24%)
|
OPEN
87.00
|
HIGH
89.80
|
LOW
87.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
87.80
|
-0.85
(-0.96%)
|
OPEN
89.00
|
HIGH
89.90
|
LOW
87.00
|OPEN
|89.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|88.65
|VOLUME
|12202
|52-Week high
|137.00
|52-Week low
|83.95
|P/E
|20.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197
|Buy Price
|87.50
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|87.95
|Sell Qty
|1318.00
About Smartlink Network Systems Ltd.
Smartlink Network Systems Ltd
D-Link India Ltd, incorporated in 1993 as Smart-Link Network Pvt Ltd, its name was changed to the present one subsequent to the financial participation from D-Link Corporation, Taiwan in 1995.
The company started its software development activity in Goa in Feb. 2000 and had set up centers at Bangalore and New Bombay. The software engineers of the company are trained at D-Link Corporation, Taiwa...
Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Smartlink Network Systems Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|24.56
|23.05
|6.55
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.23
|69.57
|Total Income
|24.95
|23.28
|7.17
|Total Expenses
|21.71
|26.31
|-17.48
|Operating Profit
|3.24
|-3.03
|206.93
|Net Profit
|2.29
|-6
|138.17
|Equity Capital
|4.51
|4.51
| -
Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - Peer Group
Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.27%
|-13.33%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.85%
|-12.59%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.13%
|-12.55%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.54%
|-5.64%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-5.36%
|-5.79%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|20.98%
|21.52%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Smartlink Network Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|87.00
|
|89.80
|Week Low/High
|86.30
|
|98.00
|Month Low/High
|86.30
|
|108.00
|YEAR Low/High
|85.10
|
|137.00
|All TIME Low/High
|26.84
|
|235.00
Quick Links for Smartlink Network Systems: