Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.

BSE: 507514 Sector: Consumer
NSE: SDBL ISIN Code: INE480C01012
OPEN 225.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 218.45
VOLUME 11108
52-Week high 299.00
52-Week low 114.00
P/E 28.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 606
Buy Price 220.25
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 220.95
Sell Qty 31.00
OPEN 225.00
CLOSE 218.45
VOLUME 11108
52-Week high 299.00
52-Week low 114.00
P/E 28.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 606
Buy Price 220.25
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 220.95
Sell Qty 31.00

About Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.'93, Som Distilleries and Breweries (SDBL) is promoted by Som Distilleries, J K Arora and A K Arora. The company had set up a project to manufacture beer with an installed capacity of 1 lac hltr pa and bottle the Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) with an installed capacity of 54,000 hltr pa. Commercial production commenced in Jan.'95. SDBL install...> More

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   606
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.69
Book Value / Share () [*S] 54.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 65.33 43.52 50.11
Other Income 0.03 0.69 -95.65
Total Income 65.36 44.21 47.84
Total Expenses 54 36.78 46.82
Operating Profit 11.36 7.43 52.89
Net Profit 3.84 1.71 124.56
Equity Capital 27.52 27.52 -
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
United Breweries 1028.50 1.34 27193.54
Radico Khaitan 334.65 3.75 4460.88
G M Breweries 898.00 1.37 1312.88
Som Distilleries 220.30 0.85 606.27
IFB Agro Inds. 540.80 -5.00 506.73
Jagatjit Inds. 104.25 4.25 481.11
Assoc.Alcohols 264.00 -4.73 477.31
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 23.17
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.44
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.59
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.34% -11.41% 0.19% -0.85%
1 Month -14.43% -11.08% -1.42% -0.81%
3 Month 28.12% 26.03% 1.76% 1.01%
6 Month 39.96% 41.71% 5.14% 4.38%
1 Year 85.28% 82.12% 16.81% 16.16%
3 Year 11.26% 12.55% 16.87% 18.42%

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 218.75
229.00
Week Low/High 217.00
249.00
Month Low/High 217.00
265.00
YEAR Low/High 114.00
299.00
All TIME Low/High 2.02
320.00

