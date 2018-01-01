You are here » Home
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.
|BSE: 507514
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: SDBL
|ISIN Code: INE480C01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:41 | 12 Mar
|
220.30
|
1.85
(0.85%)
|
OPEN
225.00
|
HIGH
229.00
|
LOW
218.75
|
NSE
LIVE
14:23 | 12 Mar
|
221.00
|
1.75
(0.80%)
|
OPEN
224.40
|
HIGH
229.55
|
LOW
218.60
About Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd
Incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.'93, Som Distilleries and Breweries (SDBL) is promoted by Som Distilleries, J K Arora and A K Arora.
The company had set up a project to manufacture beer with an installed capacity of 1 lac hltr pa and bottle the Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) with an installed capacity of 54,000 hltr pa. Commercial production commenced in Jan.'95. SDBL install...> More
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|65.33
|43.52
|50.11
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.69
|-95.65
|Total Income
|65.36
|44.21
|47.84
|Total Expenses
|54
|36.78
|46.82
|Operating Profit
|11.36
|7.43
|52.89
|Net Profit
|3.84
|1.71
|124.56
|Equity Capital
|27.52
|27.52
| -
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - Peer Group
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.34%
|-11.41%
|0.19%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-14.43%
|-11.08%
|-1.42%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|28.12%
|26.03%
|1.76%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|39.96%
|41.71%
|5.14%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|85.28%
|82.12%
|16.81%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|11.26%
|12.55%
|16.87%
|18.42%
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|218.75
|
|229.00
|Week Low/High
|217.00
|
|249.00
|Month Low/High
|217.00
|
|265.00
|YEAR Low/High
|114.00
|
|299.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.02
|
|320.00
Quick Links for Som Distilleries & Breweries: