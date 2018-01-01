Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.'93, Som Distilleries and Breweries (SDBL) is promoted by Som Distilleries, J K Arora and A K Arora. The company had set up a project to manufacture beer with an installed capacity of 1 lac hltr pa and bottle the Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) with an installed capacity of 54,000 hltr pa. Commercial production commenced in Jan.'95. SDBL install...> More