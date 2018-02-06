JUST IN
SpiceJet Ltd.

BSE: 500285 Sector: Services
NSE: MODILUFT ISIN Code: INE285B01017
BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 135.55 -0.50
(-0.37%)
OPEN

140.00

 HIGH

142.00

 LOW

134.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan SpiceJet Ltd Not listed in NSE
About SpiceJet Ltd.

SpiceJet Ltd

SpiceJet Ltd is India's best low cost airline, delivering the lowest air fares with the highest consumer value. The company operates 119 flights daily to 18 cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bagdogra, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Jammu, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Srinagar, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam. Spicejet Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the ...> More

SpiceJet Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8,126
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.45
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] -24.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

SpiceJet Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2084.42 1642.41 26.91
Other Income 28.18 66.33 -57.52
Total Income 2112.6 1708.74 23.63
Total Expenses 1782.34 1467.83 21.43
Operating Profit 330.26 240.91 37.09
Net Profit 239.49 180.74 32.51
Equity Capital 599.45 599.45 -
SpiceJet Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Interglobe Aviat 1298.00 0.94 49883.44
SpiceJet 135.55 -0.37 8125.54
Jet Airways 685.15 -0.39 7783.30
Global Vectra 140.00 2.34 196.00
TAAL Enterprises 147.00 -1.31 45.86
SpiceJet Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 7.58
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.58
Indian Public 21.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.35
SpiceJet Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 65 PDF IconDetails
23/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 71 PDF IconDetails
SpiceJet Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.93% NA -0.08% -1.00%
1 Month -8.63% NA -1.69% -0.97%
3 Month -4.68% NA 1.48% 0.86%
6 Month -7.51% NA 4.86% 4.22%
1 Year 71.26% NA 16.50% 15.98%
3 Year 476.81% NA 16.56% 18.24%

SpiceJet Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 134.85
142.00
Week Low/High 121.00
142.00
Month Low/High 121.00
151.00
YEAR Low/High 71.40
156.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
156.00

