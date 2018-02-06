SpiceJet Ltd.
About SpiceJet Ltd.
SpiceJet Ltd is India's best low cost airline, delivering the lowest air fares with the highest consumer value. The company operates 119 flights daily to 18 cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bagdogra, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Jammu, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Srinagar, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam. Spicejet Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the ...> More
SpiceJet Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8,126
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.45
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-5.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-24.42
SpiceJet Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2084.42
|1642.41
|26.91
|Other Income
|28.18
|66.33
|-57.52
|Total Income
|2112.6
|1708.74
|23.63
|Total Expenses
|1782.34
|1467.83
|21.43
|Operating Profit
|330.26
|240.91
|37.09
|Net Profit
|239.49
|180.74
|32.51
|Equity Capital
|599.45
|599.45
|-
SpiceJet Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Interglobe Aviat
|1298.00
|0.94
|49883.44
|SpiceJet
|135.55
|-0.37
|8125.54
|Jet Airways
|685.15
|-0.39
|7783.30
|Global Vectra
|140.00
|2.34
|196.00
|TAAL Enterprises
|147.00
|-1.31
|45.86
SpiceJet Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|28/11
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|65
|Details
|23/05
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|71
|Details
SpiceJet Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.93%
|NA
|-0.08%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-8.63%
|NA
|-1.69%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-4.68%
|NA
|1.48%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-7.51%
|NA
|4.86%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|71.26%
|NA
|16.50%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|476.81%
|NA
|16.56%
|18.24%
SpiceJet Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|134.85
|
|142.00
|Week Low/High
|121.00
|
|142.00
|Month Low/High
|121.00
|
|151.00
|YEAR Low/High
|71.40
|
|156.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|156.00
