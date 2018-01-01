State Bank of India.
|BSE: 500112
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: SBIN
|ISIN Code: INE062A01020
|BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar
|249.25
|
-3.90
(-1.54%)
|
OPEN
254.00
|
HIGH
255.00
|
LOW
247.40
|NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar
|249.50
|
-3.75
(-1.48%)
|
OPEN
254.10
|
HIGH
255.25
|
LOW
247.25
|OPEN
|254.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|253.15
|VOLUME
|612048
|52-Week high
|351.50
|52-Week low
|241.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|215,155
|Buy Price
|249.25
|Buy Qty
|934.00
|Sell Price
|249.40
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|254.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|253.25
|VOLUME
|16115879
|52-Week high
|351.30
|52-Week low
|241.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|215,155
|Buy Price
|249.45
|Buy Qty
|466.00
|Sell Price
|249.50
|Sell Qty
|999.00
|OPEN
|254.00
|CLOSE
|253.15
|VOLUME
|612048
|52-Week high
|351.50
|52-Week low
|241.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|215,155
|Buy Price
|249.25
|Buy Qty
|934.00
|Sell Price
|249.40
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|254.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|253.25
|VOLUME
|16115879
|52-Week high
|351.30
|52-Week low
|241.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|215155.10
|Buy Price
|249.45
|Buy Qty
|466.00
|Sell Price
|249.50
|Sell Qty
|999.00
About State Bank of India.
State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest state-owned banking and financial services company in India. The bank provides banking services to the customer. In addition to the banking services the bank through its subsidiaries provides a range of financial services which include life insurance merchant banking mutual funds credit card factoring security trading pension fund management and primary dea...> More
State Bank of India - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|215,155
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|260.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 May 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.96
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|214.73
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.16
News
-
Nifty PSU Bank hits fresh 19-month low; 8 banks hit respective 5-year lows
-
SBI, UCO Bank looking for buyers to clear off Rs 12.45-billion NPAs
-
RBI slaps Rs 4-mn penalty on SBI for flouting directives on fake notes
-
SBI puts Simbhaoli Sugars, 14 other NPA accounts worth Rs 9.88 bn for sale
-
State Bank of India - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|57014.08
|57439.5
|-0.74
|Other Income
|17176.77
|18097.55
|-5.09
|Total Income
|74190.85
|75537.05
|-1.78
|Total Expenses
|44044.2
|34364.72
|28.17
|Operating Profit
|30146.65
|41172.33
|-26.78
|Net Profit
|-1744.23
|2242.14
|-177.79
|Equity Capital
|863.21
|776.28
|-
State Bank of India - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|HDFC Bank
|1864.00
|0.58
|483475.00
|St Bk of India
|249.25
|-1.54
|215155.10
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1098.65
|1.26
|209343.36
|ICICI Bank
|296.80
|1.40
|190714.78
|Axis Bank
|509.60
|0.84
|130755.71
State Bank of India - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
State Bank of India - Research Reports
State Bank of India - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.52%
|-4.83%
|-0.08%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-13.60%
|-15.82%
|-1.69%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-21.72%
|-20.31%
|1.48%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|-8.87%
|-8.20%
|4.85%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|-8.38%
|-8.69%
|16.49%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|-13.21%
|-14.16%
|16.55%
|18.23%
State Bank of India - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|247.40
|
|255.00
|Week Low/High
|244.40
|
|268.00
|Month Low/High
|244.40
|
|292.00
|YEAR Low/High
|241.25
|
|352.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.20
|
|352.00
