JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » State Bank of India

State Bank of India.

BSE: 500112 Sector: Financials
NSE: SBIN ISIN Code: INE062A01020
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 249.25 -3.90
(-1.54%)
OPEN

254.00

 HIGH

255.00

 LOW

247.40
NSE LIVE 13:35 | 12 Mar 249.50 -3.75
(-1.48%)
OPEN

254.10

 HIGH

255.25

 LOW

247.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 254.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 253.15
VOLUME 612048
52-Week high 351.50
52-Week low 241.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 215,155
Buy Price 249.25
Buy Qty 934.00
Sell Price 249.40
Sell Qty 8.00
OPEN 254.00
CLOSE 253.15
VOLUME 612048
52-Week high 351.50
52-Week low 241.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 215,155
Buy Price 249.25
Buy Qty 934.00
Sell Price 249.40
Sell Qty 8.00

About State Bank of India.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest state-owned banking and financial services company in India. The bank provides banking services to the customer. In addition to the banking services the bank through its subsidiaries provides a range of financial services which include life insurance merchant banking mutual funds credit card factoring security trading pension fund management and primary dea...> More

State Bank of India - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   215,155
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   260.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 May 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.96
Book Value / Share () [*S] 214.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

State Bank of India - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 57014.08 57439.5 -0.74
Other Income 17176.77 18097.55 -5.09
Total Income 74190.85 75537.05 -1.78
Total Expenses 44044.2 34364.72 28.17
Operating Profit 30146.65 41172.33 -26.78
Net Profit -1744.23 2242.14 -177.79
Equity Capital 863.21 776.28 -
> More on State Bank of India Financials Results

State Bank of India - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
HDFC Bank 1864.00 0.58 483475.00
St Bk of India 249.25 -1.54 215155.10
Kotak Mah. Bank 1098.65 1.26 209343.36
ICICI Bank 296.80 1.40 190714.78
Axis Bank 509.60 0.84 130755.71
> More on State Bank of India Peer Group

State Bank of India - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.61
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 12.16
Insurance 11.56
Mutual Funds 9.83
Indian Public 5.52
Custodians 1.48
Other 2.56
> More on State Bank of India Share Holding Pattern

State Bank of India - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
10/11 Motilal Oswal Buy 333 PDF IconDetails
18/07 Reliance Securities Buy 292 PDF IconDetails
22/05 Centrum Broking Buy 308 PDF IconDetails
17/11 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Buy 278 PDF IconDetails
16/11 Choice Research Buy 278 PDF IconDetails
> More on State Bank of India Research Reports

State Bank of India - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.52% -4.83% -0.08% -1.01%
1 Month -13.60% -15.82% -1.69% -0.97%
3 Month -21.72% -20.31% 1.48% 0.85%
6 Month -8.87% -8.20% 4.85% 4.21%
1 Year -8.38% -8.69% 16.49% 15.97%
3 Year -13.21% -14.16% 16.55% 18.23%

State Bank of India - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 247.40
255.00
Week Low/High 244.40
268.00
Month Low/High 244.40
292.00
YEAR Low/High 241.25
352.00
All TIME Low/High 13.20
352.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for State Bank of India: