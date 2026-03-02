Last date of NEET registration 2026: UG online application window ends soon

NEET registration 2026 Date: The final deadline for : The final deadline for NEET UG 2026 registration is slated for March 8, 2026. Candidates must submit their online applications and pay their fees by the deadlines of 9:00 PM for applications and 11:50 PM for fees via the official NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The correction window will remain open from March 10 to March 12, 2026, and the entrance exam is set for May 3, 2026. Application fees vary according to the candidate’s category. The entire registration process is overseen by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET UG 2026: Important Dates

· Start of registration- February 8, 2026

· Last Date to Apply (date and time) - March 8, 2026, at 9:00 PM

· Deadline for Fee Payment (date and time) - March 8, 2026, at 11:50 PM

· Application Correction Window- March 10, 2026 to March 12, 2026

· NEET UG 2026 Exam Date- May 3, 2026.

NEET UG 2026 exam details

· Duration- 180 minutes (3 hours)

· Timing- 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST

· Mode- Pen and paper (Offline)

· Languages Offered- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

How to apply for NEET UG 2026 registration?

· Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

· Press the "NEET UG 2026 Registration" link.

· Finish the initial registration with personal details.

· Enter the detailed application form.

· Upload all essential documents (as per specifications).

· Make the payment of the application fee online.

· Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

NEET UG 2026 application fees

· General- Rs 1,700

· General–Economically Weaker Section (EWS) / Other Backwards Classes–Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) - Rs 1,600

· Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) / Third Gender- Rs 1,000

· Candidates outside India- Rs 9,500.

5 common mistakes to avoid in NEET 2026 registration

· Incorrect personal details: Cross-check details with the class 10 certificate, aadhaar and relevant details like (Name, DOB, parents’ name, category) before final submission.

· Uploading the wrong size of photo or sign: Follow the particular size, format, and background guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA)

· Payment failure or incomplete transaction: Avoid refreshing the page during payment. Wait for the confirmation message and download the confirmation page.

· Choosing the wrong category (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS): Check your valid caste/category certificate before filling the form

· Submission of form at the last minute: End of registration at least 2–3 days before the deadline to avoid server issues.

More about the NEET Registration 2026

Before this deadline, candidates who intend to sit for the exams must make sure they finish their online application via the official website. The public statement issued on February 8, 2026, states that the NTA is only taking online applications, and applicants must follow this procedure.