Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532374
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: STRTECH
|ISIN Code: INE089C01029
|
BSE
15:48 | 12 Mar
|
340.90
|
3.00
(0.89%)
|
OPEN
343.00
|
HIGH
344.80
|
LOW
335.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
341.10
|
3.15
(0.93%)
|
OPEN
342.00
|
HIGH
344.90
|
LOW
334.85
About Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
Sterlite Optical Technologies is a leading global provider of Optical Fibers, Telecomminications Cables and Power Transmission Conductors. The company is the India's only integrated Optical Fiber manufacturer and is among the select few globally. The company is a Public Limited company, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sterlite Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|835.18
|674.06
|23.9
|Other Income
|6.73
|4.55
|47.91
|Total Income
|841.91
|678.61
|24.06
|Total Expenses
|633.49
|534.96
|18.42
|Operating Profit
|208.42
|143.65
|45.09
|Net Profit
|99.2
|53.01
|87.13
|Equity Capital
|80.15
|79.64
| -
Sterlite Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.43%
|-4.68%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.07%
|-1.46%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|21.10%
|16.64%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|49.42%
|47.66%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|175.92%
|176.75%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|563.10%
|554.20%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|335.10
|
|344.80
|Week Low/High
|333.05
|
|360.00
|Month Low/High
|332.00
|
|379.00
|YEAR Low/High
|120.00
|
|415.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.94
|
|415.00
Quick Links for Sterlite Technologies: