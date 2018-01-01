JUST IN
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532374 Sector: Engineering
NSE: STRTECH ISIN Code: INE089C01029
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 340.90 3.00
(0.89%)
OPEN

343.00

 HIGH

344.80

 LOW

335.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 341.10 3.15
(0.93%)
OPEN

342.00

 HIGH

344.90

 LOW

334.85
About Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd

Sterlite Optical Technologies is a leading global provider of Optical Fibers, Telecomminications Cables and Power Transmission Conductors. The company is the India's only integrated Optical Fiber manufacturer and is among the select few globally. The company is a Public Limited company, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. In India, Sterlite Optical Technologies is a si...

Sterlite Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13,670
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 66.45
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   37.50
Latest Dividend Date 29 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Sterlite Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 835.18 674.06 23.9
Other Income 6.73 4.55 47.91
Total Income 841.91 678.61 24.06
Total Expenses 633.49 534.96 18.42
Operating Profit 208.42 143.65 45.09
Net Profit 99.2 53.01 87.13
Equity Capital 80.15 79.64 -
Sterlite Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sterlite Tech. 340.90 0.89 13670.09
Finolex Cables 704.60 1.03 10776.86
KEI Inds. 364.75 1.16 2857.82
Vindhya Telelink 1019.90 2.50 1208.58
Sterlite Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.13
Banks/FIs 0.20
FIIs 7.11
Insurance 4.39
Mutual Funds 7.56
Indian Public 21.63
Custodians 0.02
Other 4.93
Sterlite Technologies Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
22/01 Equirus Securities Buy 380 PDF IconDetails
Sterlite Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.43% -4.68% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.07% -1.46% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 21.10% 16.64% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 49.42% 47.66% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 175.92% 176.75% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 563.10% 554.20% 17.24% 19.01%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 335.10
344.80
Week Low/High 333.05
360.00
Month Low/High 332.00
379.00
YEAR Low/High 120.00
415.00
All TIME Low/High 3.94
415.00

