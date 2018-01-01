Subros Ltd.
|BSE: 517168
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: SUBROS
|ISIN Code: INE287B01021
|BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar
|312.85
|
1.10
(0.35%)
|
OPEN
310.05
|
HIGH
318.35
|
LOW
310.05
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|312.30
|
0.30
(0.10%)
|
OPEN
314.25
|
HIGH
317.70
|
LOW
310.25
About Subros Ltd.
Subros Ltd, incorporated as Subros Pvt Ltd in Feb.'85, was promoted by Ramesh Suri, Lalit Suri and Jayant Nanda. It turned into a public limited company in Oct.'85. It manufactures and supplies automotive airconditioning systems (AAS) and fan motor assemblies with the technology developed by its collaborators, Denso Corp (13% stake) and Suzuki Motors (13% stake), both from Japan. Denso Corpora...> More
Subros Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,877
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.55
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|32.76
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.16
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|61.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.08
Subros Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|448.77
|369.35
|21.5
|Other Income
|4.36
|1.02
|327.45
|Total Income
|453.13
|370.37
|22.35
|Total Expenses
|401.12
|335.39
|19.6
|Operating Profit
|52.01
|34.98
|48.68
|Net Profit
|16.43
|0.83
|1879.52
|Equity Capital
|12
|12
|-
Subros Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sona Koyo Steer.
|104.85
|-1.87
|2083.37
|Lumax Inds.
|2207.25
|0.55
|2063.78
|Gabriel India
|140.20
|0.18
|2013.27
|Subros
|312.85
|0.35
|1877.10
|JBM Auto
|423.55
|5.03
|1728.08
|L G Balakrishnan
|1042.65
|-3.39
|1636.96
|Banco Products
|218.35
|0.67
|1561.20
Subros Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Subros Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.13%
|-6.43%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.32%
|-12.74%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|21.31%
|24.13%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|33.13%
|26.64%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|63.41%
|57.89%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|409.94%
|408.22%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Subros Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|310.05
|
|318.35
|Week Low/High
|304.85
|
|338.00
|Month Low/High
|304.85
|
|374.00
|YEAR Low/High
|184.75
|
|442.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|442.00
