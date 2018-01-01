JUST IN
Subros Ltd.

BSE: 517168 Sector: Auto
NSE: SUBROS ISIN Code: INE287B01021
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 312.85 1.10
(0.35%)
OPEN

310.05

 HIGH

318.35

 LOW

310.05
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 312.30 0.30
(0.10%)
OPEN

314.25

 HIGH

317.70

 LOW

310.25
About Subros Ltd.

Subros Ltd

Subros Ltd, incorporated as Subros Pvt Ltd in Feb.'85, was promoted by Ramesh Suri, Lalit Suri and Jayant Nanda. It turned into a public limited company in Oct.'85. It manufactures and supplies automotive airconditioning systems (AAS) and fan motor assemblies with the technology developed by its collaborators, Denso Corp (13% stake) and Suzuki Motors (13% stake), both from Japan. Denso Corpora...> More

Subros Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,877
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.76
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.16
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Subros Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 448.77 369.35 21.5
Other Income 4.36 1.02 327.45
Total Income 453.13 370.37 22.35
Total Expenses 401.12 335.39 19.6
Operating Profit 52.01 34.98 48.68
Net Profit 16.43 0.83 1879.52
Equity Capital 12 12 -
Subros Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sona Koyo Steer. 104.85 -1.87 2083.37
Lumax Inds. 2207.25 0.55 2063.78
Gabriel India 140.20 0.18 2013.27
Subros 312.85 0.35 1877.10
JBM Auto 423.55 5.03 1728.08
L G Balakrishnan 1042.65 -3.39 1636.96
Banco Products 218.35 0.67 1561.20
Subros Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.41
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.97
Indian Public 15.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 36.68
Subros Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.13% -6.43% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.32% -12.74% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 21.31% 24.13% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 33.13% 26.64% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 63.41% 57.89% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 409.94% 408.22% 17.24% 19.02%

Subros Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 310.05
318.35
Week Low/High 304.85
338.00
Month Low/High 304.85
374.00
YEAR Low/High 184.75
442.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
442.00

