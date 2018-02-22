You are here » Home
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 506655
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SUDARSCHEM
|ISIN Code: INE659A01023
|
BSE
LIVE
14:35 | 12 Mar
|
413.65
|
-4.00
(-0.96%)
|
OPEN
418.15
|
HIGH
421.15
|
LOW
409.25
|
NSE
LIVE
14:17 | 12 Mar
|
411.00
|
-6.25
(-1.50%)
|
OPEN
420.15
|
HIGH
422.00
|
LOW
406.00
About Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
Pune-based Sudarshan Chemical Industries was formed in 1951. Sudarshan offered shares to the public at par in Dec.'76. Until the seventies, the company manufactured organic / inorganic pigments and intermediates. But in 1980, it diversified into pesticides.
In Jan.'91, it commenced manufacture of a new range of organic pigments such an pthalocyanine with technology from Dainippon Ink & Chemical...> More
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|345.09
|281.83
|22.45
|Other Income
|4.71
|3.8
|23.95
|Total Income
|349.8
|285.64
|22.46
|Total Expenses
|299.38
|249.8
|19.85
|Operating Profit
|50.42
|35.84
|40.68
|Net Profit
|19.06
|12.41
|53.59
|Equity Capital
|13.85
|13.85
| -
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - Research Reports
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.14%
|-6.65%
|0.08%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-6.72%
|-5.92%
|-1.53%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|8.91%
|12.90%
|1.65%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|12.31%
|10.93%
|5.03%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|21.00%
|21.11%
|16.68%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|378.21%
|347.96%
|16.74%
|18.34%
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|409.25
|
|421.15
|Week Low/High
|409.25
|
|448.00
|Month Low/High
|405.00
|
|454.00
|YEAR Low/High
|319.75
|
|484.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.55
|
|484.00
Quick Links for Sudarshan Chemical Industries: