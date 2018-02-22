JUST IN
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

BSE: 506655 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SUDARSCHEM ISIN Code: INE659A01023
BSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar 413.65 -4.00
(-0.96%)
OPEN

418.15

 HIGH

421.15

 LOW

409.25
NSE LIVE 14:17 | 12 Mar 411.00 -6.25
(-1.50%)
OPEN

420.15

 HIGH

422.00

 LOW

406.00
About Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

Pune-based Sudarshan Chemical Industries was formed in 1951. Sudarshan offered shares to the public at par in Dec.'76. Until the seventies, the company manufactured organic / inorganic pigments and intermediates. But in 1980, it diversified into pesticides. In Jan.'91, it commenced manufacture of a new range of organic pigments such an pthalocyanine with technology from Dainippon Ink & Chemical...> More

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,865
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.16
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.01
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 345.09 281.83 22.45
Other Income 4.71 3.8 23.95
Total Income 349.8 285.64 22.46
Total Expenses 299.38 249.8 19.85
Operating Profit 50.42 35.84 40.68
Net Profit 19.06 12.41 53.59
Equity Capital 13.85 13.85 -
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sharda Cropchem 383.05 -1.39 3455.88
Deepak Nitrite 235.10 -0.65 3206.76
NOCIL 192.30 -1.26 3161.03
Sudarshan Chem. 413.65 -0.96 2864.53
GOCL Corpn. 531.00 0.00 2631.10
GHCL 264.25 -1.05 2574.32
Advance. Enzyme. 219.25 2.21 2447.93
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.89
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 4.88
Insurance 0.49
Mutual Funds 1.01
Indian Public 27.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.61
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
21/07 Dynamic Levels Buy 210 PDF IconDetails
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.14% -6.65% 0.08% -0.91%
1 Month -6.72% -5.92% -1.53% -0.88%
3 Month 8.91% 12.90% 1.65% 0.95%
6 Month 12.31% 10.93% 5.03% 4.31%
1 Year 21.00% 21.11% 16.68% 16.09%
3 Year 378.21% 347.96% 16.74% 18.34%

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 409.25
421.15
Week Low/High 409.25
448.00
Month Low/High 405.00
454.00
YEAR Low/High 319.75
484.00
All TIME Low/High 3.55
484.00

