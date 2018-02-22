Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

Pune-based Sudarshan Chemical Industries was formed in 1951. Sudarshan offered shares to the public at par in Dec.'76. Until the seventies, the company manufactured organic / inorganic pigments and intermediates. But in 1980, it diversified into pesticides. In Jan.'91, it commenced manufacture of a new range of organic pigments such an pthalocyanine with technology from Dainippon Ink & Chemical...> More