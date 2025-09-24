Stocks to Watch today, Sept 24: Swiggy, Akzo Nobel, Cochin Shipyard, IHCL

Stocks to Watch today, September 24, 2025: Indian bechmark indices were poised for a negative start amid weak global cues. At 7:41 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 71 points at 25,185.
Global markets largely declined after the United States (US) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a press conference on Tuesday, said “equity prices are fairly highly valued.”
Powell also signalled that the rate-cutting path wasn’t clear and that the central bank faces a “challenging situation.”
On the Asia-Pacific front, at the last count, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.33 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.84 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei was down 0.38 per cent. However, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.03 per cent.
Overnight, all three Wall Street indices closed lower. At close, the S&P 500 was down 0.55 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.95 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.19 per cent. READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Also Read
Here are a few stocks to watch today, September 24, 2025:
Sudarshan Chemical Industries: In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹47.2 crore, as compared to ₹29.4 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,506.9 crore, as against ₹633.6 crore a year ago.
Akzo Nobel: Promoter Imperial Chemical Industries is likely to sell up to a 5 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel via block deals, with an offer size of ₹742.7 crore and a floor price of ₹3,261.8 per share, according to reports.
Swiggy: The board has approved the proposal for the sale of 35,958 Series D Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) held by the company in Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido) to Setu AIF Trust.
Additionally, the board cleared the proposal for the sale of 10 equity shares and 1,63,990 Series D Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) held by the company in Rapido to MIH Investments One B.V., a company incorporated in the Netherlands.
The board also approved the sale and transfer of its quick commerce business under the brand name ‘Instamart’, to Swiggy Instamart, an indirect step-down subsidiary of the company, as a going concern through a slump sale.
Vedanta: The company's proposal to acquire bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) poses a financial risk to the Indian government, which holds stakes in Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc (HZL) and Bharat Aluminium Co. (BALCO), according to US-based short seller Viceroy Research.
Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Hospitals Group said its Genomics Institutes, currently operational in 12 cities, will expand to five more locations in the coming months, including Tier-2 centres such as Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Indore. The move aims to make genomic testing more accessible beyond metro cities, where awareness and availability remain limited.
Infosys: The IT major has announced an expansion of its long-term partnership with Sunrise, Switzerland’s second-largest telecom company, to modernise its IT systems and prepare for greater use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Cochin Shipyard: The company has inked an agreement with South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) to work together on building large ships in India.
Indian Hotel Company: The company invested over ₹100 crore in its subsidiary, ELEL Hotels and Investment, through a rights issue.
Dilip Buildcon: The company, through DBL-PSP joint venture, was declared as L-1 bidder for a project worth ₹1,115.37 crore by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited Engineering, Procurement & Construction.
GAIL India: The Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) has signed an agreement with GAIL Gas Ltd, a subsidiary of GAIL (India), to develop a city gas distribution facility at Bengaluru Airport City, marking a significant step towards building a cleaner, greener energy ecosystem.
Torrent Power: The company has acquired 11,95,110 equity shares of Newzone India and 30,00,000 equity shares of Newzone Power Projects, the holding company of Newzone India, each of face value ₹10, at a total consideration of ₹211 crore.
Bajaj Electricals: The board has approved a proposal to acquire the ‘Morphy Richards’ brand and related intellectual property rights (IPR) in the territories of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka. The acquisition will be from Glen Electric Ltd, part of the Glen Dimplex Group, Ireland, which owns the Morphy Richards brand, for a consideration of ₹146 crore.
Gandhar Oil Refinery: The company, which holds a 50 per cent stake in Texol Oils FZC, a joint venture company with ESPE Oils FZC, intends to terminate all existing licenses, end the Joint Venture Agreement with ESPE Oils FZC, and close/wind-up Texol Oils FZC.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed two new properties – Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Varanasi, and Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Rewa.
VIP Industries: The board approved the appointment of Atul Jain as an Additional Director (Managing Director) for five years, effective 23 September 2025. Concurrently, Neetu Kashiramka resigned as Managing Director, effective from the close of the board meeting, though she will remain employed with the company until October 31, 2025.