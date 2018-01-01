Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
|BSE: 500403
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SUNDRMFAST
|ISIN Code: INE387A01021
|BSE LIVE 14:01 | 12 Mar
|578.00
|
4.50
(0.78%)
|
OPEN
575.00
|
HIGH
580.25
|
LOW
574.40
|NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|579.15
|
5.10
(0.89%)
|
OPEN
579.80
|
HIGH
581.15
|
LOW
574.05
About Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
Sundram Fasteners Ltd, a TVS Group company is one of the leading auto component manufacturers in India. The company engaged in the manufacture of auto components. Their product range includes high-tensile fasteners, powder metal components, cold extruded parts, hot forged components, radiator caps, automotive pumps, gear shifters, gears and couplings, and iron powder. The company's subsidiarie...> More
Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12,144
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|17.22
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|33.57
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|190.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.78
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|68.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.49
Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|848.13
|707.23
|19.92
|Other Income
|0.98
|5.65
|-82.65
|Total Income
|849.11
|712.88
|19.11
|Total Expenses
|697.74
|577.26
|20.87
|Operating Profit
|151.37
|135.62
|11.61
|Net Profit
|91.66
|75.34
|21.66
|Equity Capital
|21.01
|21.01
|-
Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bharat Forge
|730.00
|-2.37
|33988.80
|AIA Engg.
|1437.15
|-0.12
|13552.32
|Sundram Fasten.
|578.00
|0.78
|12143.78
|Mahindra CIE
|222.90
|-2.90
|8433.87
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|753.50
|0.45
|2455.66
|Sterling Tools
|377.00
|-2.34
|1357.20
Sundram Fasteners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|14/10
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|285
|Details
Sundram Fasteners Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.35%
|4.42%
|-0.08%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|8.22%
|9.35%
|-1.70%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|14.12%
|15.32%
|1.47%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|23.10%
|32.89%
|4.85%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|59.34%
|60.67%
|16.49%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|208.10%
|218.30%
|16.55%
|18.26%
Sundram Fasteners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|574.40
|
|580.25
|Week Low/High
|546.00
|
|585.00
|Month Low/High
|521.80
|
|585.00
|YEAR Low/High
|352.95
|
|600.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.72
|
|600.00
