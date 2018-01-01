JUST IN
Sundram Fasteners Ltd.

BSE: 500403 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SUNDRMFAST ISIN Code: INE387A01021
BSE LIVE 14:01 | 12 Mar 578.00 4.50
(0.78%)
OPEN

575.00

 HIGH

580.25

 LOW

574.40
NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 579.15 5.10
(0.89%)
OPEN

579.80

 HIGH

581.15

 LOW

574.05
OPEN 575.00
CLOSE 573.50
VOLUME 2580
52-Week high 600.00
52-Week low 352.95
P/E 33.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12,144
Buy Price 578.00
Buy Qty 52.00
Sell Price 578.75
Sell Qty 22.00

About Sundram Fasteners Ltd.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd

Sundram Fasteners Ltd, a TVS Group company is one of the leading auto component manufacturers in India. The company engaged in the manufacture of auto components. Their product range includes high-tensile fasteners, powder metal components, cold extruded parts, hot forged components, radiator caps, automotive pumps, gear shifters, gears and couplings, and iron powder.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12,144
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.57
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   190.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.78
Book Value / Share () [*S] 68.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 848.13 707.23 19.92
Other Income 0.98 5.65 -82.65
Total Income 849.11 712.88 19.11
Total Expenses 697.74 577.26 20.87
Operating Profit 151.37 135.62 11.61
Net Profit 91.66 75.34 21.66
Equity Capital 21.01 21.01 -
Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharat Forge 730.00 -2.37 33988.80
AIA Engg. 1437.15 -0.12 13552.32
Sundram Fasten. 578.00 0.78 12143.78
Mahindra CIE 222.90 -2.90 8433.87
Ramkrishna Forg. 753.50 0.45 2455.66
Sterling Tools 377.00 -2.34 1357.20
Sundram Fasteners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.53
Banks/FIs 1.37
FIIs 7.78
Insurance 4.34
Mutual Funds 9.61
Indian Public 24.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.20
Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
14/10 Dynamic Levels Buy 285 PDF IconDetails
Sundram Fasteners Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.35% 4.42% -0.08% -0.98%
1 Month 8.22% 9.35% -1.70% -0.95%
3 Month 14.12% 15.32% 1.47% 0.88%
6 Month 23.10% 32.89% 4.85% 4.24%
1 Year 59.34% 60.67% 16.49% 16.01%
3 Year 208.10% 218.30% 16.55% 18.26%

Sundram Fasteners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 574.40
580.25
Week Low/High 546.00
585.00
Month Low/High 521.80
585.00
YEAR Low/High 352.95
600.00
All TIME Low/High 1.72
600.00

