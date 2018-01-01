Sunteck Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 512179
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: SUNTECK
|ISIN Code: INE805D01034
|BSE LIVE 15:20 | 12 Mar
|402.10
|
-0.90
(-0.22%)
|
OPEN
407.60
|
HIGH
409.65
|
LOW
400.20
|NSE LIVE 15:05 | 12 Mar
|405.00
|
3.70
(0.92%)
|
OPEN
407.00
|
HIGH
409.70
|
LOW
399.85
About Sunteck Realty Ltd.
Sunteck Realty Ltd is an India-based company engaged in realty and construction business. The company is primarily focused on Mumbai. They operate under the Brand names Sunteck, Signia and Signature across the commercial, luxury and premium housing segments. Their subsidiaries include Starlight Systems Pvt Ltd, Satguru Infocorp Services Pvt Ltd, Amenity Software Pvt Ltd and Magenta Computer Softwa...> More
Sunteck Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,883
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|63.72
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.32
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|105.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.82
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Sunteck Realty Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
-
Sunteck Realty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|201.5
|83.69
|140.77
|Other Income
|3.41
|6.32
|-46.04
|Total Income
|204.91
|90.01
|127.65
|Total Expenses
|113.14
|51.86
|118.16
|Operating Profit
|91.77
|38.15
|140.55
|Net Profit
|58.48
|22.25
|162.83
|Equity Capital
|14.03
|11.99
|-
Sunteck Realty Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Prestige Estates
|306.85
|0.76
|11506.88
|Phoenix Mills
|682.00
|-1.83
|10441.42
|Indbull.RealEst.
|203.85
|1.59
|9675.74
|Sunteck Realty
|402.10
|-0.22
|5882.72
|Sobha
|548.75
|-0.59
|5204.89
|Swan Energy
|181.90
|-2.36
|4443.82
|Omaxe
|226.85
|0.20
|4149.09
Sunteck Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sunteck Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.77%
|1.55%
|0.55%
|-0.41%
|1 Month
|0.81%
|4.91%
|-1.07%
|-0.38%
|3 Month
|-2.97%
|-2.50%
|2.12%
|1.46%
|6 Month
|26.17%
|37.54%
|5.51%
|4.84%
|1 Year
|187.21%
|186.02%
|17.22%
|16.67%
|3 Year
|189.63%
|196.38%
|17.29%
|18.94%
Sunteck Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|400.20
|
|409.65
|Week Low/High
|395.45
|
|414.00
|Month Low/High
|387.55
|
|422.00
|YEAR Low/High
|128.70
|
|450.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|450.00
