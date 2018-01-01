JUST IN
Sunteck Realty Ltd.

BSE: 512179 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: SUNTECK ISIN Code: INE805D01034
BSE LIVE 15:20 | 12 Mar 402.10 -0.90
(-0.22%)
OPEN

407.60

 HIGH

409.65

 LOW

400.20
NSE LIVE 15:05 | 12 Mar 405.00 3.70
(0.92%)
OPEN

407.00

 HIGH

409.70

 LOW

399.85
About Sunteck Realty Ltd.

Sunteck Realty Ltd

Sunteck Realty Ltd is an India-based company engaged in realty and construction business. The company is primarily focused on Mumbai. They operate under the Brand names Sunteck, Signia and Signature across the commercial, luxury and premium housing segments. Their subsidiaries include Starlight Systems Pvt Ltd, Satguru Infocorp Services Pvt Ltd, Amenity Software Pvt Ltd and Magenta Computer Softwa...> More

Sunteck Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,883
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 63.72
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.32
Book Value / Share () [*S] 105.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sunteck Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 201.5 83.69 140.77
Other Income 3.41 6.32 -46.04
Total Income 204.91 90.01 127.65
Total Expenses 113.14 51.86 118.16
Operating Profit 91.77 38.15 140.55
Net Profit 58.48 22.25 162.83
Equity Capital 14.03 11.99 -
Sunteck Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prestige Estates 306.85 0.76 11506.88
Phoenix Mills 682.00 -1.83 10441.42
Indbull.RealEst. 203.85 1.59 9675.74
Sunteck Realty 402.10 -0.22 5882.72
Sobha 548.75 -0.59 5204.89
Swan Energy 181.90 -2.36 4443.82
Omaxe 226.85 0.20 4149.09
Sunteck Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.75
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 17.32
Insurance 2.33
Mutual Funds 5.40
Indian Public 2.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.33
Sunteck Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.77% 1.55% 0.55% -0.41%
1 Month 0.81% 4.91% -1.07% -0.38%
3 Month -2.97% -2.50% 2.12% 1.46%
6 Month 26.17% 37.54% 5.51% 4.84%
1 Year 187.21% 186.02% 17.22% 16.67%
3 Year 189.63% 196.38% 17.29% 18.94%

Sunteck Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 400.20
409.65
Week Low/High 395.45
414.00
Month Low/High 387.55
422.00
YEAR Low/High 128.70
450.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
450.00

