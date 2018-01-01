JUST IN
Swan Energy Ltd.

BSE: 503310 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: SWANENERGY ISIN Code: INE665A01038
BSE LIVE 13:38 | 12 Mar 183.90 -2.40
(-1.29%)
OPEN

187.05

 HIGH

187.05

 LOW

180.60
NSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 183.25 -4.65
(-2.47%)
OPEN

187.00

 HIGH

187.70

 LOW

180.45
About Swan Energy Ltd.

Swan Energy Ltd

Originally promoted by J P Goenka, the Bombay-based Swan Mills was already sick when it was taken over by the Dave group in 1990. In three years, its accumulated losses touched a whopping Rs 92 cr. It was referred to the BIFR for a revival package in 1992. Swan Mills has five units -- Aryodaya Spinning & Weaving Mills, Ahmedabad; Basanti Cotton Mills, Calcutta; and, Kurla Spinning & Weaving Mills,...> More

Swan Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,493
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 766.25
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.04
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Swan Energy Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 97.37 69.8 39.5
Other Income 2.08 0.06 3366.67
Total Income 99.45 69.87 42.34
Total Expenses 92.59 63.13 46.67
Operating Profit 6.86 6.74 1.78
Net Profit 0.15 0.17 -11.76
Equity Capital 24.43 22.12 -
> More on Swan Energy Ltd Financials Results

Swan Energy Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indbull.RealEst. 204.00 1.67 9682.86
Sunteck Realty 403.40 0.10 5901.74
Sobha 545.75 -1.13 5176.44
Swan Energy 183.90 -1.29 4492.68
Omaxe 226.65 0.11 4145.43
Brigade Enterpr. 275.05 0.97 3742.61
Puravankara 140.75 -1.85 3337.75
> More on Swan Energy Ltd Peer Group

Swan Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.89
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 8.93
Insurance 2.38
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 2.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.80
> More on Swan Energy Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Swan Energy Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.59% -4.63% 0.06% -0.95%
1 Month -6.29% -7.78% -1.55% -0.92%
3 Month -2.00% 1.64% 1.62% 0.90%
6 Month 28.20% 27.74% 5.00% 4.26%
1 Year 24.72% 21.32% 16.66% 16.04%
3 Year 199.02% 225.78% 16.72% 18.29%

Swan Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 180.60
187.05
Week Low/High 180.60
202.00
Month Low/High 180.60
210.00
YEAR Low/High 111.90
235.00
All TIME Low/High 0.56
235.00

