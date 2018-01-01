Swan Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 503310
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: SWANENERGY
|ISIN Code: INE665A01038
|BSE LIVE 13:38 | 12 Mar
|183.90
|
-2.40
(-1.29%)
|
OPEN
187.05
|
HIGH
187.05
|
LOW
180.60
|NSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar
|183.25
|
-4.65
(-2.47%)
|
OPEN
187.00
|
HIGH
187.70
|
LOW
180.45
|OPEN
|187.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|186.30
|VOLUME
|144023
|52-Week high
|235.00
|52-Week low
|111.90
|P/E
|766.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,493
|Buy Price
|182.90
|Buy Qty
|149.00
|Sell Price
|184.00
|Sell Qty
|81.00
|OPEN
|187.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|187.90
|VOLUME
|340860
|52-Week high
|235.95
|52-Week low
|109.10
|P/E
|766.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,493
|Buy Price
|183.15
|Buy Qty
|14.00
|Sell Price
|183.30
|Sell Qty
|212.00
About Swan Energy Ltd.
Originally promoted by J P Goenka, the Bombay-based Swan Mills was already sick when it was taken over by the Dave group in 1990. In three years, its accumulated losses touched a whopping Rs 92 cr. It was referred to the BIFR for a revival package in 1992. Swan Mills has five units -- Aryodaya Spinning & Weaving Mills, Ahmedabad; Basanti Cotton Mills, Calcutta; and, Kurla Spinning & Weaving Mills,...> More
Swan Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,493
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|766.25
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.04
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|36.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.03
Swan Energy Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|97.37
|69.8
|39.5
|Other Income
|2.08
|0.06
|3366.67
|Total Income
|99.45
|69.87
|42.34
|Total Expenses
|92.59
|63.13
|46.67
|Operating Profit
|6.86
|6.74
|1.78
|Net Profit
|0.15
|0.17
|-11.76
|Equity Capital
|24.43
|22.12
|-
Swan Energy Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indbull.RealEst.
|204.00
|1.67
|9682.86
|Sunteck Realty
|403.40
|0.10
|5901.74
|Sobha
|545.75
|-1.13
|5176.44
|Swan Energy
|183.90
|-1.29
|4492.68
|Omaxe
|226.65
|0.11
|4145.43
|Brigade Enterpr.
|275.05
|0.97
|3742.61
|Puravankara
|140.75
|-1.85
|3337.75
Swan Energy Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.59%
|-4.63%
|0.06%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-6.29%
|-7.78%
|-1.55%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-2.00%
|1.64%
|1.62%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|28.20%
|27.74%
|5.00%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|24.72%
|21.32%
|16.66%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|199.02%
|225.78%
|16.72%
|18.29%
Swan Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|180.60
|
|187.05
|Week Low/High
|180.60
|
|202.00
|Month Low/High
|180.60
|
|210.00
|YEAR Low/High
|111.90
|
|235.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.56
|
|235.00
