Tata Elxsi Ltd.

BSE: 500408 Sector: IT
NSE: TATAELXSI ISIN Code: INE670A01012
BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar 1011.95 8.55
(0.85%)
OPEN

1006.00

 HIGH

1017.00

 LOW

1005.00
NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 1009.05 6.70
(0.67%)
OPEN

1010.90

 HIGH

1020.00

 LOW

1005.15
About Tata Elxsi Ltd.

Tata Elxsi Ltd

Tata Elxsi Ltd the product design arm of the multi-billion Tata Group is a company focused on delivering outsourced product design and R&D services and solutions to customers worldwide. The company provides systems integration and software development services in the information technology field. The company is having their state-of-the-art design centers in Bangalore Mumbai Pune Hyderabad Coimbat...

Tata Elxsi Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6,302
EPS - TTM () [*S] 34.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   160.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.96
Book Value / Share () [*S] 97.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tata Elxsi Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 345.54 310.24 11.38
Other Income 6.81 2.42 181.4
Total Income 352.35 312.66 12.69
Total Expenses 252.05 238.94 5.49
Operating Profit 100.3 73.72 36.06
Net Profit 62.77 44.15 42.17
Equity Capital 62.28 31.14 -
Tata Elxsi Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Infibeam Incorp. 151.80 -0.23 8239.70
Cyient 631.90 1.61 7115.19
Persistent Sys 825.65 1.03 6605.20
Tata Elxsi 1011.95 0.85 6302.42
NIIT Tech. 903.75 2.80 5552.64
eClerx Services 1356.00 -1.82 5413.15
Polaris Consulta 472.00 0.17 4851.22
Tata Elxsi Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.57
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 9.58
Insurance 1.24
Mutual Funds 4.31
Indian Public 35.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.55
Tata Elxsi Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
01/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 1645 PDF IconDetails
21/04 Centrum Broking Buy 1977 PDF IconDetails
Tata Elxsi Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.45% -3.40% -0.06% -1.00%
1 Month 0.56% 1.08% -1.67% -0.97%
3 Month 8.60% 8.77% 1.51% 0.85%
6 Month 11.73% 13.87% 4.88% 4.21%
1 Year 41.21% 39.42% 16.52% 15.98%
3 Year 56.92% 45.30% 16.58% 18.23%

Tata Elxsi Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1005.00
1017.00
Week Low/High 987.35
1070.00
Month Low/High 975.85
1070.00
YEAR Low/High 643.75
1123.00
All TIME Low/High 6.50
1198.00

