Tata Elxsi Ltd.
|BSE: 500408
|Sector: IT
|NSE: TATAELXSI
|ISIN Code: INE670A01012
|BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar
|1011.95
|
8.55
(0.85%)
|
OPEN
1006.00
|
HIGH
1017.00
|
LOW
1005.00
|NSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|1009.05
|
6.70
(0.67%)
|
OPEN
1010.90
|
HIGH
1020.00
|
LOW
1005.15
|OPEN
|1006.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1003.40
|VOLUME
|16422
|52-Week high
|1123.05
|52-Week low
|643.75
|P/E
|29.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,302
|Buy Price
|1010.55
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|1011.95
|Sell Qty
|37.00
|OPEN
|1010.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1002.35
|VOLUME
|159085
|52-Week high
|1123.25
|52-Week low
|641.18
|P/E
|29.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,302
|Buy Price
|1008.75
|Buy Qty
|640.00
|Sell Price
|1009.10
|Sell Qty
|205.00
About Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Tata Elxsi Ltd the product design arm of the multi-billion Tata Group is a company focused on delivering outsourced product design and R&D services and solutions to customers worldwide. The company provides systems integration and software development services in the information technology field. The company is having their state-of-the-art design centers in Bangalore Mumbai Pune Hyderabad Coimbat...> More
Tata Elxsi Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6,302
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|34.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.55
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|160.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.96
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|97.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.42
Tata Elxsi Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|345.54
|310.24
|11.38
|Other Income
|6.81
|2.42
|181.4
|Total Income
|352.35
|312.66
|12.69
|Total Expenses
|252.05
|238.94
|5.49
|Operating Profit
|100.3
|73.72
|36.06
|Net Profit
|62.77
|44.15
|42.17
|Equity Capital
|62.28
|31.14
|-
Tata Elxsi Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Infibeam Incorp.
|151.80
|-0.23
|8239.70
|Cyient
|631.90
|1.61
|7115.19
|Persistent Sys
|825.65
|1.03
|6605.20
|Tata Elxsi
|1011.95
|0.85
|6302.42
|NIIT Tech.
|903.75
|2.80
|5552.64
|eClerx Services
|1356.00
|-1.82
|5413.15
|Polaris Consulta
|472.00
|0.17
|4851.22
Tata Elxsi Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tata Elxsi Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|01/08
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|1645
|Details
|21/04
|Centrum Broking
|Buy
|1977
|Details
Tata Elxsi Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.45%
|-3.40%
|-0.06%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|0.56%
|1.08%
|-1.67%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|8.60%
|8.77%
|1.51%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|11.73%
|13.87%
|4.88%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|41.21%
|39.42%
|16.52%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|56.92%
|45.30%
|16.58%
|18.23%
Tata Elxsi Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1005.00
|
|1017.00
|Week Low/High
|987.35
|
|1070.00
|Month Low/High
|975.85
|
|1070.00
|YEAR Low/High
|643.75
|
|1123.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.50
|
|1198.00
