Tata Elxsi Q3FY26 results: Profit drops 45%, revenue rises marginally

Tata group's design and technology firm, Tata Elxsi, on Tuesday reported a 45 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹108.89 crore in third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), from ₹199 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit slumped 29.7 per cent from ₹154.82 crore.

However, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹953.47 crore for the quarter, up 1.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹939.17 crore in Q3FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue improved 3.9 per cent from ₹918.1 crore.