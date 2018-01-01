JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 501301 Sector: Financials
NSE: TATAINVEST ISIN Code: INE672A01018
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 767.40 -4.70
(-0.61%)
OPEN

772.10

 HIGH

772.70

 LOW

763.45
NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 762.50 -7.45
(-0.97%)
OPEN

777.55

 HIGH

780.00

 LOW

761.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 772.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 772.10
VOLUME 2395
52-Week high 955.00
52-Week low 575.00
P/E 19.99
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,228
Buy Price 766.30
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 767.95
Sell Qty 47.00
OPEN 772.10
CLOSE 772.10
VOLUME 2395
52-Week high 955.00
52-Week low 575.00
P/E 19.99
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,228
Buy Price 766.30
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 767.95
Sell Qty 47.00

About Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company promoted by Tata Sons. The company is playing the role of a catalyst in promoting long-term investments in the country. They have also been instrumental in the promotion of projects with new Indian entrepreneurs and foreign collaborators. The company's activities primarily consist of investing in long-term investments in equity shares ...> More

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,228
EPS - TTM () [*S] 38.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.99
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   180.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 451.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 47.02 32.3 45.57
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 47.02 32.31 45.53
Total Expenses 3.46 4.11 -15.82
Operating Profit 43.56 28.2 54.47
Net Profit 34.45 22.38 53.93
Equity Capital 55.1 55.1 -
> More on Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Capital First 642.50 -0.12 6358.82
Equitas Holdings 140.30 0.65 4773.99
Indian Energy Ex 1445.00 0.38 4382.68
Tata Inv.Corpn. 767.40 -0.61 4228.37
Ujjivan Fin.Ser. 336.45 -1.32 4064.32
SREI Infra. Fin. 80.75 3.86 4062.45
Rane Holdings 2725.00 0.01 3891.30
> More on Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.01
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 1.59
Insurance 1.18
Mutual Funds 1.10
Indian Public 19.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.83
> More on Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.13% -4.20% 0.02% -0.95%
1 Month -4.96% -4.45% -1.59% -0.92%
3 Month -8.92% -12.52% 1.58% 0.91%
6 Month -12.59% -12.96% 4.96% 4.27%
1 Year 23.13% 22.95% 16.61% 16.04%
3 Year 27.33% 23.25% 16.68% 18.30%

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 763.45
772.70
Week Low/High 759.00
796.00
Month Low/High 759.00
830.00
YEAR Low/High 575.00
955.00
All TIME Low/High 25.56
955.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Tata Investment Corporation: