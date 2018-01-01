You are here » Home
» Company
» Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 501301
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: TATAINVEST
|ISIN Code: INE672A01018
|
BSE
LIVE
14:04 | 12 Mar
|
767.40
|
-4.70
(-0.61%)
|
OPEN
772.10
|
HIGH
772.70
|
LOW
763.45
|
NSE
LIVE
13:54 | 12 Mar
|
762.50
|
-7.45
(-0.97%)
|
OPEN
777.55
|
HIGH
780.00
|
LOW
761.00
|OPEN
|772.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|772.10
|VOLUME
|2395
|52-Week high
|955.00
|52-Week low
|575.00
|P/E
|19.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,228
|Buy Price
|766.30
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|767.95
|Sell Qty
|47.00
|OPEN
|777.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|769.95
|VOLUME
|15468
|52-Week high
|957.85
|52-Week low
|586.65
|P/E
|19.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,228
|Buy Price
|762.50
|Buy Qty
|102.00
|Sell Price
|764.90
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|772.10
|CLOSE
|772.10
|VOLUME
|2395
|52-Week high
|955.00
|52-Week low
|575.00
|P/E
|19.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,228
|Buy Price
|766.30
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|767.95
|Sell Qty
|47.00
|OPEN
|777.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|769.95
|VOLUME
|15468
|52-Week high
|957.85
|52-Week low
|586.65
|P/E
|19.99
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4228.37
|Buy Price
|762.50
|Buy Qty
|102.00
|Sell Price
|764.90
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company promoted by Tata Sons. The company is playing the role of a catalyst in promoting long-term investments in the country. They have also been instrumental in the promotion of projects with new Indian entrepreneurs and foreign collaborators. The company's activities primarily consist of investing in long-term investments in equity shares ...> More
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Tata Investment Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|47.02
|32.3
|45.57
|Other Income
|
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|47.02
|32.31
|45.53
|Total Expenses
|3.46
|4.11
|-15.82
|Operating Profit
|43.56
|28.2
|54.47
|Net Profit
|34.45
|22.38
|53.93
|Equity Capital
|55.1
|55.1
| -
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.13%
|-4.20%
|0.02%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-4.96%
|-4.45%
|-1.59%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-8.92%
|-12.52%
|1.58%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-12.59%
|-12.96%
|4.96%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|23.13%
|22.95%
|16.61%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|27.33%
|23.25%
|16.68%
|18.30%
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|763.45
|
|772.70
|Week Low/High
|759.00
|
|796.00
|Month Low/High
|759.00
|
|830.00
|YEAR Low/High
|575.00
|
|955.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.56
|
|955.00
Quick Links for Tata Investment Corporation: