JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Tata Motors Ltd

Tata Motors Ltd.

BSE: 500570 Sector: Auto
NSE: TATAMOTORS ISIN Code: INE155A01022
BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar 348.55 6.85
(2.00%)
OPEN

344.55

 HIGH

350.20

 LOW

340.65
NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 350.20 8.70
(2.55%)
OPEN

345.00

 HIGH

350.50

 LOW

340.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 344.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 341.70
VOLUME 365375
52-Week high 487.00
52-Week low 340.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 110,572
Buy Price 348.30
Buy Qty 876.00
Sell Price 348.55
Sell Qty 132.00
OPEN 344.55
CLOSE 341.70
VOLUME 365375
52-Week high 487.00
52-Week low 340.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 110,572
Buy Price 348.30
Buy Qty 876.00
Sell Price 348.55
Sell Qty 132.00

About Tata Motors Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd

Tata Motors Ltd is India's largest automobile company. The company is the leader in commercial vehicles in each segment and among the top three in passenger vehicles with winning products in the compact midsize car and utility vehicle segments. They are the world's fourth largest truck manufacturer and the world's second largest bus manufacturer.The company is engaged in the development designing ...> More

Tata Motors Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr) [#] 110,572
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 69.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone     [#] Included DVR Market Cap

News

Announcement

Tata Motors Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 74156.07 63933.01 15.99
Other Income 181.63 883.98 -79.45
Total Income 74337.7 64816.99 14.69
Total Expenses 65490.54 59117.74 10.78
Operating Profit 8847.16 5699.25 55.23
Net Profit 961.42 -268.36 458.26
Equity Capital 679.22 679.22 -
> More on Tata Motors Ltd Financials Results

Tata Motors Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Maruti Suzuki 8777.00 1.30 265135.60
Tata Motors 348.55 2.00 110572.13
M & M 735.00 0.83 91375.20
Bajaj Auto 2951.95 0.47 85420.58
Eicher Motors 28241.75 1.32 76987.01
> More on Tata Motors Ltd Peer Group

Tata Motors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.37
Banks/FIs 0.22
FIIs 21.40
Insurance 9.88
Mutual Funds 6.84
Indian Public 6.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.21
> More on Tata Motors Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tata Motors Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 440 PDF IconDetails
22/07 Choice Research Buy 458 PDF IconDetails
06/05 HDFC Securities Buy 420 PDF IconDetails
10/04 Motilal Oswal Buy 475 PDF IconDetails
02/03 Motilal Oswal Buy 449 PDF IconDetails
> More on Tata Motors Ltd Research Reports

Tata Motors Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.02% -5.54% -0.05% -0.94%
1 Month -6.42% -5.03% -1.66% -0.91%
3 Month -14.09% -14.82% 1.51% 0.92%
6 Month -9.98% -6.63% 4.89% 4.28%
1 Year -25.67% -25.11% 16.53% 16.06%
3 Year -37.54% -37.36% 16.59% 18.31%

Tata Motors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 340.65
350.20
Week Low/High 340.65
371.00
Month Low/High 340.65
382.00
YEAR Low/High 340.65
487.00
All TIME Low/High 11.11
606.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Tata Motors: