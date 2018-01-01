Tata Motors Ltd.
|BSE: 500570
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: TATAMOTORS
|ISIN Code: INE155A01022
|BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar
|348.55
|
6.85
(2.00%)
|
OPEN
344.55
|
HIGH
350.20
|
LOW
340.65
|NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|350.20
|
8.70
(2.55%)
|
OPEN
345.00
|
HIGH
350.50
|
LOW
340.35
About Tata Motors Ltd.
Tata Motors Ltd is India's largest automobile company. The company is the leader in commercial vehicles in each segment and among the top three in passenger vehicles with winning products in the compact midsize car and utility vehicle segments. They are the world's fourth largest truck manufacturer and the world's second largest bus manufacturer.The company is engaged in the development designing ...> More
Tata Motors Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|[#]
|110,572
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jul 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|69.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.03
News
-
Tata Motors' market capitalisation skids below Rs 1 trillion on JLR woes
-
Lupin, RBL Bank, Tata Motors among 49 stocks from BSE500 that hit 52-wk low
-
Tata Motors restructuring its finance arm with focus on used vehicles
-
-
Tata Motors unveils E-Vision Sedan concept at Geneva Motor Show
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Tata Motors Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Tata Motors Ltd reply to clarification sought by the exchange
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(5) in respect of acquisition under Reg. 10(1)(a) of SEBI (SAST) Regulation
Tata Motors Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|74156.07
|63933.01
|15.99
|Other Income
|181.63
|883.98
|-79.45
|Total Income
|74337.7
|64816.99
|14.69
|Total Expenses
|65490.54
|59117.74
|10.78
|Operating Profit
|8847.16
|5699.25
|55.23
|Net Profit
|961.42
|-268.36
|458.26
|Equity Capital
|679.22
|679.22
|-
Tata Motors Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Maruti Suzuki
|8777.00
|1.30
|265135.60
|Tata Motors
|348.55
|2.00
|110572.13
|M & M
|735.00
|0.83
|91375.20
|Bajaj Auto
|2951.95
|0.47
|85420.58
|Eicher Motors
|28241.75
|1.32
|76987.01
Tata Motors Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tata Motors Ltd - Research Reports
Tata Motors Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|-5.54%
|-0.05%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-6.42%
|-5.03%
|-1.66%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-14.09%
|-14.82%
|1.51%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|-9.98%
|-6.63%
|4.89%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|-25.67%
|-25.11%
|16.53%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|-37.54%
|-37.36%
|16.59%
|18.31%
Tata Motors Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|340.65
|
|350.20
|Week Low/High
|340.65
|
|371.00
|Month Low/High
|340.65
|
|382.00
|YEAR Low/High
|340.65
|
|487.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.11
|
|606.00
