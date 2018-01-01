Tata Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 500470
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: TATASTEEL
|ISIN Code: INE081A01012
|BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|613.50
|
7.90
(1.30%)
|
OPEN
615.00
|
HIGH
621.50
|
LOW
606.60
|NSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar
|613.25
|
6.50
(1.07%)
|
OPEN
614.45
|
HIGH
622.20
|
LOW
606.40
About Tata Steel Ltd.
Tata Steel Ltd is the world's 10th largest steel company and the world's 2nd most geographically diversified steel producer. The company is a diversified steel producer with major operations in India Europe and South East Asia. They have manufacturing units in 26 countries and a presence in 50 European and Asian markets. The company together with their subsidiaries engages in the manufacture and s...> More
Tata Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|69,118
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|52.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.62
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|514.18
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.19
News
-
Resolution of Bhushan Steel bankruptcy is credit positive, says Moody's
-
-
Tata Steel emerges as the top bidder for debt-laden Bhushan Steel
-
Tata Steel to gain from Odisha move to raise area limit for iron ore mines
-
Tata stocks may take a beating over Donald Trump's protectionism talk
Announcement
-
Tata Steel Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Tata Steel Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Tata Steel Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Tata Steel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15595.78
|27589.61
|-43.47
|Other Income
|182.18
|130.06
|40.07
|Total Income
|15777.96
|27719.67
|-43.08
|Total Expenses
|12083.12
|24023.01
|-49.7
|Operating Profit
|3694.84
|3696.66
|-0.05
|Net Profit
|1338.09
|231.9
|477.01
|Equity Capital
|971.41
|970.24
|-
Tata Steel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JSW Steel
|294.85
|1.25
|71271.14
|Tata Steel
|613.50
|1.30
|69117.52
|S A I L
|70.35
|1.30
|29058.28
|Jindal Steel
|226.30
|2.07
|20738.13
|APL Apollo
|1870.00
|-3.36
|4437.51
Tata Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tata Steel Ltd - Research Reports
Tata Steel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.39%
|-9.18%
|-0.10%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-13.89%
|-10.54%
|-1.72%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-6.57%
|-7.78%
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-5.74%
|-1.81%
|4.83%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|37.65%
|37.08%
|16.46%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|93.14%
|91.35%
|16.53%
|18.28%
Tata Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|606.60
|
|621.50
|Week Low/High
|601.00
|
|674.00
|Month Low/High
|601.00
|
|718.00
|YEAR Low/High
|408.02
|
|755.00
|All TIME Low/High
|37.56
|
|924.00
