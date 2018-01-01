JUST IN
Tata Steel Ltd.

BSE: 500470 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: TATASTEEL ISIN Code: INE081A01012
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 613.50 7.90
(1.30%)
OPEN

615.00

 HIGH

621.50

 LOW

606.60
NSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 613.25 6.50
(1.07%)
OPEN

614.45

 HIGH

622.20

 LOW

606.40
About Tata Steel Ltd.

Tata Steel Ltd

Tata Steel Ltd is the world's 10th largest steel company and the world's 2nd most geographically diversified steel producer. The company is a diversified steel producer with major operations in India Europe and South East Asia. They have manufacturing units in 26 countries and a presence in 50 European and Asian markets. The company together with their subsidiaries engages in the manufacture and s...> More

Tata Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   69,118
EPS - TTM () [*S] 52.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.62
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 514.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tata Steel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15595.78 27589.61 -43.47
Other Income 182.18 130.06 40.07
Total Income 15777.96 27719.67 -43.08
Total Expenses 12083.12 24023.01 -49.7
Operating Profit 3694.84 3696.66 -0.05
Net Profit 1338.09 231.9 477.01
Equity Capital 971.41 970.24 -
Tata Steel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JSW Steel 294.85 1.25 71271.14
Tata Steel 613.50 1.30 69117.52
S A I L 70.35 1.30 29058.28
Jindal Steel 226.30 2.07 20738.13
APL Apollo 1870.00 -3.36 4437.51
Tata Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.35
Banks/FIs 0.55
FIIs 17.06
Insurance 14.98
Mutual Funds 12.88
Indian Public 18.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.51
Tata Steel Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
31/10 HDFC Securities Buy 718 PDF IconDetails
21/09 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 688 PDF IconDetails
20/06 Motilal Oswal Sell 502 PDF IconDetails
18/05 Centrum Securities Hold 456 PDF IconDetails
14/11 Centrum Broking Sell 426.5 PDF IconDetails
Tata Steel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.39% -9.18% -0.10% -0.97%
1 Month -13.89% -10.54% -1.72% -0.94%
3 Month -6.57% -7.78% 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month -5.74% -1.81% 4.83% 4.25%
1 Year 37.65% 37.08% 16.46% 16.02%
3 Year 93.14% 91.35% 16.53% 18.28%

Tata Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 606.60
621.50
Week Low/High 601.00
674.00
Month Low/High 601.00
718.00
YEAR Low/High 408.02
755.00
All TIME Low/High 37.56
924.00

