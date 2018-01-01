You are here » Home
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.
|BSE: 505400
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: TEXINFRA
|ISIN Code: INE435C01024
|
BSE
LIVE
14:29 | 12 Mar
|
57.10
|
0.35
(0.62%)
|
OPEN
57.00
|
HIGH
57.40
|
LOW
56.40
|
NSE
LIVE
14:10 | 12 Mar
|
57.25
|
0.75
(1.33%)
|
OPEN
57.55
|
HIGH
57.55
|
LOW
56.25
About Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd
Texmaco Ltd is a leading diversified Engineering Complex and an Infrastructure Company in India. The company is the leader in the fields of Railway Freight Cars/Wagons, Hydro-Mechanical Equipment for Mega Power Projects, Heavy Steel Structures and Process Equipment. The company has 5 factories on the northern fringe of Kolkata. Their factories are located at Belgharia, Agarpara, Sodepur and Paniha...> More
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.85%
|-7.14%
|0.04%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-10.29%
|-7.14%
|-1.57%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-20.64%
|-21.74%
|1.61%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|15.24%
|14.27%
|4.98%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|33.72%
|34.55%
|16.64%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|52.06%
|41.71%
|16.70%
|18.44%
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|56.40
|
|57.40
|Week Low/High
|54.55
|
|61.00
|Month Low/High
|54.55
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.50
|
|79.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.49
|
|197.00
Quick Links for Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings: