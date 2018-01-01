JUST IN
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.

BSE: 505400 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: TEXINFRA ISIN Code: INE435C01024
BSE LIVE 14:29 | 12 Mar 57.10 0.35
(0.62%)
OPEN

57.00

 HIGH

57.40

 LOW

56.40
NSE LIVE 14:10 | 12 Mar 57.25 0.75
(1.33%)
OPEN

57.55

 HIGH

57.55

 LOW

56.25
OPEN 57.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 56.75
VOLUME 12498
52-Week high 78.80
52-Week low 39.50
P/E 57.68
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 727
Buy Price 57.10
Buy Qty 56.00
Sell Price 57.35
Sell Qty 1000.00
About Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd

Texmaco Ltd is a leading diversified Engineering Complex and an Infrastructure Company in India. The company is the leader in the fields of Railway Freight Cars/Wagons, Hydro-Mechanical Equipment for Mega Power Projects, Heavy Steel Structures and Process Equipment. The company has 5 factories on the northern fringe of Kolkata. Their factories are located at Belgharia, Agarpara, Sodepur and Paniha

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   727
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.99
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 57.68
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.32 3.58 -7.26
Other Income 2.32 2.69 -13.75
Total Income 5.65 6.27 -9.89
Total Expenses 1.9 2.42 -21.49
Operating Profit 3.74 3.85 -2.86
Net Profit 2.01 2.81 -28.47
Equity Capital 12.74 12.74 -
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Marathon Nextgen 443.00 -5.52 1018.90
Ajmera Realty 237.50 -0.36 842.65
Prozone Intu 53.80 -1.01 820.99
Texmaco Infrast. 57.10 0.62 727.45
Vipul Ltd 59.15 -0.50 709.80
Peninsula Land 23.80 0.63 664.50
Shrist Infra 290.00 0.35 643.80
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.83
Banks/FIs 1.83
FIIs 3.55
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 1.98
Indian Public 17.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.45
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.85% -7.14% 0.04% -0.83%
1 Month -10.29% -7.14% -1.57% -0.80%
3 Month -20.64% -21.74% 1.61% 1.03%
6 Month 15.24% 14.27% 4.98% 4.39%
1 Year 33.72% 34.55% 16.64% 16.18%
3 Year 52.06% 41.71% 16.70% 18.44%

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 56.40
57.40
Week Low/High 54.55
61.00
Month Low/High 54.55
64.00
YEAR Low/High 39.50
79.00
All TIME Low/High 0.49
197.00

