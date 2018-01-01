JUST IN
Tinplate Company of India Ltd.

BSE: 504966 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: TINPLATE ISIN Code: INE422C01014
BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar 204.55 1.60
(0.79%)
OPEN

207.50

 HIGH

207.75

 LOW

203.85
NSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar 204.50 1.85
(0.91%)
OPEN

208.25

 HIGH

208.25

 LOW

204.00
About Tinplate Company of India Ltd.

Tinplate Company of India Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'20 as a private limited company, Tinplate Company of India (TCIL) became a public limited company in Dec.'68. TCIL's existing plant was established in 1922 and employed the technology available at that time. Production commenced in Dec.'22. In 1973, it was decided to establish a new electrolytic tinning-cum-tin free steel combination coating line on the surplus land at the ...> More

Tinplate Company of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,141
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.45
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   16.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.79
Book Value / Share () [*S] 60.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Tinplate Company of India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 546.93 222.18 146.17
Other Income 3.61 5.35 -32.52
Total Income 550.54 227.54 141.95
Total Expenses 511.96 203.58 151.48
Operating Profit 38.58 23.96 61.02
Net Profit 12.79 4.47 186.13
Equity Capital 104.8 104.8 -
Tinplate Company of India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hindalco Inds. 225.00 2.34 50512.50
Natl. Aluminium 62.80 0.48 12138.74
Hind.Copper 64.05 0.71 5926.03
Tinplate Co. 204.55 0.79 2141.02
Gravita India 155.60 -1.11 1068.97
Prec. Wires (I) 291.30 -0.72 673.49
Arfin India 466.00 0.23 566.19
Tinplate Company of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.96
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 2.53
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 16.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.97
Tinplate Company of India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.42% -11.32% 0.08% -0.88%
1 Month -17.34% -15.18% -1.54% -0.85%
3 Month -20.19% -21.30% 1.64% 0.98%
6 Month 9.85% 10.78% 5.02% 4.34%
1 Year 157.78% 156.59% 16.67% 16.12%
3 Year 238.94% 239.98% 16.74% 18.37%

Tinplate Company of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 203.85
207.75
Week Low/High 195.35
230.00
Month Low/High 195.35
254.00
YEAR Low/High 76.55
325.00
All TIME Low/High 3.19
325.00

