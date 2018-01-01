You are here » Home
Tinplate Company of India Ltd.
|BSE: 504966
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: TINPLATE
|ISIN Code: INE422C01014
|
BSE
LIVE
14:27 | 12 Mar
|
204.55
|
1.60
(0.79%)
|
OPEN
207.50
|
HIGH
207.75
|
LOW
203.85
|
NSE
LIVE
14:12 | 12 Mar
|
204.50
|
1.85
(0.91%)
|
OPEN
208.25
|
HIGH
208.25
|
LOW
204.00
About Tinplate Company of India Ltd.
Tinplate Company of India Ltd
Incorporated in Jan.'20 as a private limited company, Tinplate Company of India (TCIL) became a public limited company in Dec.'68. TCIL's existing plant was established in 1922 and employed the technology available at that time. Production commenced in Dec.'22.
In 1973, it was decided to establish a new electrolytic tinning-cum-tin free steel combination coating line on the surplus land at the ...> More
Tinplate Company of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tinplate Company of India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Tinplate Company of India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|546.93
|222.18
|146.17
|Other Income
|3.61
|5.35
|-32.52
|Total Income
|550.54
|227.54
|141.95
|Total Expenses
|511.96
|203.58
|151.48
|Operating Profit
|38.58
|23.96
|61.02
|Net Profit
|12.79
|4.47
|186.13
|Equity Capital
|104.8
|104.8
| -
Tinplate Company of India Ltd - Peer Group
Tinplate Company of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tinplate Company of India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.42%
|-11.32%
|0.08%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-17.34%
|-15.18%
|-1.54%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-20.19%
|-21.30%
|1.64%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|9.85%
|10.78%
|5.02%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|157.78%
|156.59%
|16.67%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|238.94%
|239.98%
|16.74%
|18.37%
Tinplate Company of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|203.85
|
|207.75
|Week Low/High
|195.35
|
|230.00
|Month Low/High
|195.35
|
|254.00
|YEAR Low/High
|76.55
|
|325.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.19
|
|325.00
