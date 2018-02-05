Trident Ltd.
|BSE: 521064
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TRIDENT
|ISIN Code: INE064C01014
|BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar
|67.70
|
0.70
(1.04%)
|
OPEN
68.10
|
HIGH
70.00
|
LOW
67.05
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|67.25
|
0.20
(0.30%)
|
OPEN
68.00
|
HIGH
68.45
|
LOW
66.90
About Trident Ltd.
Trident Ltd (Formerly Know as Abhishek Industries Ltd.(ABIL)) a flagship company of Trident Group was promoted by Rajinder Gupta. With the establishment of the state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and systems coupled with appropriate human capital and credentials Trident has frequently received accolades from its patrons in recognition for delivering high quality standards and for its custom. ...> More
Trident Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,450
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.04
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.24
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|55.05
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.23
Announcement
-
Trident Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
-
Trident Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1137.17
|1120.81
|1.46
|Other Income
|31.57
|10.66
|196.15
|Total Income
|1168.75
|1131.48
|3.29
|Total Expenses
|937.14
|895.62
|4.64
|Operating Profit
|231.6
|235.85
|-1.8
|Net Profit
|73.02
|78.58
|-7.08
|Equity Capital
|509.6
|509.58
|-
Trident Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Raymond
|922.85
|2.53
|5664.45
|Bombay Dyeing
|241.10
|-0.54
|4979.92
|Lux Industries
|1777.65
|0.71
|4488.57
|Trident
|67.70
|1.04
|3449.99
|Himatsing. Seide
|330.25
|-0.99
|3251.64
|Siyaram Silk
|625.80
|1.85
|2931.87
|Vishal Fabrics
|663.05
|-1.04
|2912.12
Trident Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Trident Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|30/01
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|67
|Details
Trident Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.70%
|-6.79%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.98%
|-7.94%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.24%
|-23.41%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-32.27%
|-31.20%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.96%
|-13.06%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|187.47%
|198.23%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Trident Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|67.05
|
|70.00
|Week Low/High
|65.20
|
|72.00
|Month Low/High
|65.20
|
|79.00
|YEAR Low/High
|65.20
|
|110.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|110.00
