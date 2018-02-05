JUST IN
Trident Ltd.

BSE: 521064 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TRIDENT ISIN Code: INE064C01014
BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar 67.70 0.70
(1.04%)
OPEN

68.10

 HIGH

70.00

 LOW

67.05
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 67.25 0.20
(0.30%)
OPEN

68.00

 HIGH

68.45

 LOW

66.90
About Trident Ltd.

Trident Ltd

Trident Ltd (Formerly Know as Abhishek Industries Ltd.(ABIL)) a flagship company of Trident Group was promoted by Rajinder Gupta. With the establishment of the state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and systems coupled with appropriate human capital and credentials Trident has frequently received accolades from its patrons in recognition for delivering high quality standards and for its custom. ...> More

Trident Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,450
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 2.24
Book Value / Share () [*S] 55.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Trident Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1137.17 1120.81 1.46
Other Income 31.57 10.66 196.15
Total Income 1168.75 1131.48 3.29
Total Expenses 937.14 895.62 4.64
Operating Profit 231.6 235.85 -1.8
Net Profit 73.02 78.58 -7.08
Equity Capital 509.6 509.58 -
Trident Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raymond 922.85 2.53 5664.45
Bombay Dyeing 241.10 -0.54 4979.92
Lux Industries 1777.65 0.71 4488.57
Trident 67.70 1.04 3449.99
Himatsing. Seide 330.25 -0.99 3251.64
Siyaram Silk 625.80 1.85 2931.87
Vishal Fabrics 663.05 -1.04 2912.12
Trident Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.77
Banks/FIs 1.56
FIIs 1.50
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.73
Indian Public 10.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.57
Trident Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
30/01 Dynamic Levels Buy 67 PDF IconDetails
Trident Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.70% -6.79% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.98% -7.94% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.24% -23.41% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -32.27% -31.20% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.96% -13.06% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 187.47% 198.23% 17.24% 19.02%

Trident Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 67.05
70.00
Week Low/High 65.20
72.00
Month Low/High 65.20
79.00
YEAR Low/High 65.20
110.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
110.00

