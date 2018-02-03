Vinati Organics Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'89, Vinati Organics is promoted by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation (MPCL) and Vinati Enterprises, a partnership firm where Vinod Saraf was the principal partner. It manufactures iso butyl benzene, the prime raw material for the manufacture of ibuprofen, a vital bulk drug. Vinati Organics came out with a public issue in Nov.'91 to set up a plantto manufacture 1200 tpa...> More