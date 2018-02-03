JUST IN
Vinati Organics Ltd.

BSE: 524200 Sector: Health care
NSE: VINATIORGA ISIN Code: INE410B01029
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 791.05 8.90
(1.14%)
OPEN

792.00

 HIGH

795.00

 LOW

774.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 782.05 -2.25
(-0.29%)
OPEN

786.05

 HIGH

803.95

 LOW

773.00
About Vinati Organics Ltd.

Vinati Organics Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'89, Vinati Organics is promoted by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation (MPCL) and Vinati Enterprises, a partnership firm where Vinod Saraf was the principal partner. It manufactures iso butyl benzene, the prime raw material for the manufacture of ibuprofen, a vital bulk drug. Vinati Organics came out with a public issue in Nov.'91 to set up a plantto manufacture 1200 tpa...> More

Vinati Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,066
EPS - TTM () [*S] 25.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.67
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.06
Book Value / Share () [*S] 143.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vinati Organics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 185.65 164.41 12.92
Other Income 1.78 2.89 -38.41
Total Income 187.43 167.3 12.03
Total Expenses 135.81 109.37 24.17
Operating Profit 51.62 57.94 -10.91
Net Profit 31.73 35.04 -9.45
Equity Capital 10.28 10.32 -
Vinati Organics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
FDC 284.60 1.23 5060.19
Dishman Carbogen 308.30 0.80 4975.96
Caplin Point Lab 599.95 -0.47 4535.62
Vinati Organics 791.05 1.14 4066.00
Shilpa Medicare 447.65 0.83 3648.35
Unichem Labs. 334.60 0.39 3043.19
Granules India 108.60 1.31 2756.27
Vinati Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 3.48
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.35
Indian Public 13.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.56
Vinati Organics Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/09 CD Equisearch Buy 950 PDF IconDetails
21/10 Dynamic Levels Buy 596 PDF IconDetails
29/06 CD Equisearch Reduce 550 PDF IconDetails
15/06 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Hold 515 PDF IconDetails
Vinati Organics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.92% -4.51% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.50% -11.12% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -21.50% -21.41% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.76% -19.48% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.59% 8.71% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 47.24% 53.81% 17.24% 19.01%

Vinati Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 774.90
795.00
Week Low/High 768.95
820.00
Month Low/High 760.05
885.00
YEAR Low/High 700.00
1122.00
All TIME Low/High 0.27
1122.00

