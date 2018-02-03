Vinati Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 524200
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: VINATIORGA
|ISIN Code: INE410B01029
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|791.05
|
8.90
(1.14%)
|
OPEN
792.00
|
HIGH
795.00
|
LOW
774.90
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|782.05
|
-2.25
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
786.05
|
HIGH
803.95
|
LOW
773.00
About Vinati Organics Ltd.
Incorporated in Jun.'89, Vinati Organics is promoted by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation (MPCL) and Vinati Enterprises, a partnership firm where Vinod Saraf was the principal partner. It manufactures iso butyl benzene, the prime raw material for the manufacture of ibuprofen, a vital bulk drug. Vinati Organics came out with a public issue in Nov.'91 to set up a plantto manufacture 1200 tpa...> More
Vinati Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,066
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|25.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.67
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.06
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|143.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.52
Announcement
Vinati Organics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|185.65
|164.41
|12.92
|Other Income
|1.78
|2.89
|-38.41
|Total Income
|187.43
|167.3
|12.03
|Total Expenses
|135.81
|109.37
|24.17
|Operating Profit
|51.62
|57.94
|-10.91
|Net Profit
|31.73
|35.04
|-9.45
|Equity Capital
|10.28
|10.32
|-
Vinati Organics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|FDC
|284.60
|1.23
|5060.19
|Dishman Carbogen
|308.30
|0.80
|4975.96
|Caplin Point Lab
|599.95
|-0.47
|4535.62
|Vinati Organics
|791.05
|1.14
|4066.00
|Shilpa Medicare
|447.65
|0.83
|3648.35
|Unichem Labs.
|334.60
|0.39
|3043.19
|Granules India
|108.60
|1.31
|2756.27
Vinati Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vinati Organics Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|28/09
|CD Equisearch
|Buy
|950
|Details
|21/10
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|596
|Details
|29/06
|CD Equisearch
|Reduce
|550
|Details
|15/06
|Geojit BNP Paribas Research
|Hold
|515
|Details
Vinati Organics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.92%
|-4.51%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.50%
|-11.12%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-21.50%
|-21.41%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.76%
|-19.48%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|9.59%
|8.71%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|47.24%
|53.81%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vinati Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|774.90
|
|795.00
|Week Low/High
|768.95
|
|820.00
|Month Low/High
|760.05
|
|885.00
|YEAR Low/High
|700.00
|
|1122.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.27
|
|1122.00
