JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Voltas Ltd

Voltas Ltd.

BSE: 500575 Sector: Others
NSE: VOLTAS ISIN Code: INE226A01021
BSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar 632.50 3.40
(0.54%)
OPEN

632.00

 HIGH

635.45

 LOW

627.70
NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 633.55 4.15
(0.66%)
OPEN

634.00

 HIGH

636.00

 LOW

627.70
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 632.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 629.10
VOLUME 32893
52-Week high 675.00
52-Week low 366.60
P/E 42.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20,929
Buy Price 632.00
Buy Qty 260.00
Sell Price 632.55
Sell Qty 90.00
OPEN 632.00
CLOSE 629.10
VOLUME 32893
52-Week high 675.00
52-Week low 366.60
P/E 42.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20,929
Buy Price 632.00
Buy Qty 260.00
Sell Price 632.55
Sell Qty 90.00

About Voltas Ltd.

Voltas Ltd

A global air conditioning and engineering services company named Voltas Limited was incorporated in 6th September of the year 1954 under Tata group. As a Tata enterprise, the company offers engineering solutions for a wide spectrum of industries in areas such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, electro-mechanical projects, textile machinery, machine tools, mining and const...> More

Voltas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20,929
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.56
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   350.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.56
Book Value / Share () [*S] 96.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Voltas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1374.67 1180.48 16.45
Other Income 19.91 59.66 -66.63
Total Income 1394.58 1240.14 12.45
Total Expenses 1256.06 1106.74 13.49
Operating Profit 138.52 133.4 3.84
Net Profit 100.44 81.56 23.15
Equity Capital 33.08 33.08 -
> More on Voltas Ltd Financials Results

Voltas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Voltas 632.50 0.54 20929.43
DCM Shriram 478.30 -1.78 7767.59
Balmer Lawrie 225.35 0.38 2568.99
Nava Bharat Vent 143.75 -2.08 2567.38
> More on Voltas Ltd Peer Group

Voltas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.30
Banks/FIs 0.18
FIIs 19.99
Insurance 10.14
Mutual Funds 17.97
Indian Public 14.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.86
> More on Voltas Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Voltas Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
14/09 HDFC Securities Buy 545 PDF IconDetails
20/06 Motilal Oswal Sell 474 PDF IconDetails
25/05 HDFC Securities Buy 476 PDF IconDetails
31/03 HDFC Securities Buy 412 PDF IconDetails
20/03 HDFC Securities Buy 390 PDF IconDetails
> More on Voltas Ltd Research Reports

Voltas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.40% 2.35% -0.07% -0.95%
1 Month 6.69% 6.71% -1.68% -0.92%
3 Month 0.77% 1.25% 1.49% 0.91%
6 Month 12.68% 17.92% 4.87% 4.27%
1 Year 65.68% 64.24% 16.51% 16.04%
3 Year 120.04% 145.75% 16.57% 18.30%

Voltas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 627.70
635.45
Week Low/High 607.00
640.00
Month Low/High 551.85
640.00
YEAR Low/High 366.60
675.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
675.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Voltas: