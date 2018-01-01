Voltas Ltd.
|BSE: 500575
|Sector: Others
|NSE: VOLTAS
|ISIN Code: INE226A01021
|BSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar
|632.50
|
3.40
(0.54%)
|
OPEN
632.00
|
HIGH
635.45
|
LOW
627.70
|NSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar
|633.55
|
4.15
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
634.00
|
HIGH
636.00
|
LOW
627.70
|OPEN
|632.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|629.10
|VOLUME
|32893
|52-Week high
|675.00
|52-Week low
|366.60
|P/E
|42.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20,929
|Buy Price
|632.00
|Buy Qty
|260.00
|Sell Price
|632.55
|Sell Qty
|90.00
|OPEN
|634.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|629.40
|VOLUME
|1252653
|52-Week high
|675.30
|52-Week low
|366.25
|P/E
|42.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20,929
|Buy Price
|633.55
|Buy Qty
|80.00
|Sell Price
|633.60
|Sell Qty
|26.00
|OPEN
|632.00
|CLOSE
|629.10
|VOLUME
|32893
|52-Week high
|675.00
|52-Week low
|366.60
|P/E
|42.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20,929
|Buy Price
|632.00
|Buy Qty
|260.00
|Sell Price
|632.55
|Sell Qty
|90.00
|OPEN
|634.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|629.40
|VOLUME
|1252653
|52-Week high
|675.30
|52-Week low
|366.25
|P/E
|42.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20929.43
|Buy Price
|633.55
|Buy Qty
|80.00
|Sell Price
|633.60
|Sell Qty
|26.00
About Voltas Ltd.
A global air conditioning and engineering services company named Voltas Limited was incorporated in 6th September of the year 1954 under Tata group. As a Tata enterprise, the company offers engineering solutions for a wide spectrum of industries in areas such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, electro-mechanical projects, textile machinery, machine tools, mining and const...> More
Voltas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20,929
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|42.56
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|350.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.56
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|96.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.55
News
-
Voltas to benefit from early onset of summer; AC business to drive growth
-
Expect volatility to rise as key indices at crucial junction: Angel Broking
-
-
Buy Bajaj Finance, Voltas and V-Guard Industries, says Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Voltas Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Voltas Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Voltas Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1374.67
|1180.48
|16.45
|Other Income
|19.91
|59.66
|-66.63
|Total Income
|1394.58
|1240.14
|12.45
|Total Expenses
|1256.06
|1106.74
|13.49
|Operating Profit
|138.52
|133.4
|3.84
|Net Profit
|100.44
|81.56
|23.15
|Equity Capital
|33.08
|33.08
|-
Voltas Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Voltas
|632.50
|0.54
|20929.43
|DCM Shriram
|478.30
|-1.78
|7767.59
|Balmer Lawrie
|225.35
|0.38
|2568.99
|Nava Bharat Vent
|143.75
|-2.08
|2567.38
Voltas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Voltas Ltd - Research Reports
Voltas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.40%
|2.35%
|-0.07%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|6.69%
|6.71%
|-1.68%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|0.77%
|1.25%
|1.49%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|12.68%
|17.92%
|4.87%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|65.68%
|64.24%
|16.51%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|120.04%
|145.75%
|16.57%
|18.30%
Voltas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|627.70
|
|635.45
|Week Low/High
|607.00
|
|640.00
|Month Low/High
|551.85
|
|640.00
|YEAR Low/High
|366.60
|
|675.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|675.00
Quick Links for Voltas:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices