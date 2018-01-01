VST Industries Ltd

Some of the successful brands of VST, (the erstwhile Vazir Sultan Tobacco Company) are Charminar, Charminar Special Filter, Charms Mini Kings and Charms Virginia Filter. VST was incorporated in 1930 at Hyderabad, AP, and has a factory at Secunderabad, AP. It has a collaboration with the BAT Group, UK, which holds a 32.16% stake in the company. In 1990, the company entered the United Arab Emirates ...> More