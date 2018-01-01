JUST IN
VST Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509966 Sector: Consumer
NSE: VSTIND ISIN Code: INE710A01016
BSE LIVE 14:45 | 12 Mar 2946.75 -42.45
(-1.42%)
OPEN

3016.30

 HIGH

3016.30

 LOW

2946.75
NSE LIVE 14:45 | 12 Mar 2930.05 -38.65
(-1.30%)
OPEN

3009.00

 HIGH

3009.00

 LOW

2930.00
About VST Industries Ltd.

VST Industries Ltd

Some of the successful brands of VST, (the erstwhile Vazir Sultan Tobacco Company) are Charminar, Charminar Special Filter, Charms Mini Kings and Charms Virginia Filter. VST was incorporated in 1930 at Hyderabad, AP, and has a factory at Secunderabad, AP. It has a collaboration with the BAT Group, UK, which holds a 32.16% stake in the company. In 1990, the company entered the United Arab Emirates ...> More

VST Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,550
EPS - TTM () [*S] 109.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   750.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.51
Book Value / Share () [*S] 311.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.46
VST Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 238.97 228.19 4.72
Other Income 5.46 4.77 14.47
Total Income 244.43 232.96 4.92
Total Expenses 159.09 160.57 -0.92
Operating Profit 85.34 72.39 17.89
Net Profit 49.76 41.45 20.05
Equity Capital 15.44 15.44 -
VST Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ITC 269.65 3.95 328956.81
VST Inds. 2946.75 -1.42 4549.78
Godfrey Phillips 825.00 2.35 4290.00
Indian Wood Prod 699.00 4.10 447.36
Golden Tobacco 62.00 -1.59 109.18
VST Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.16
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 9.47
Insurance 2.04
Mutual Funds 12.59
Indian Public 11.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.90
VST Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.02% -7.57% 0.32% -0.70%
1 Month -9.33% -8.67% -1.30% -0.67%
3 Month -8.10% -7.18% 1.88% 1.16%
6 Month 5.25% 8.65% 5.27% 4.53%
1 Year 9.61% 8.51% 16.95% 16.33%
VST Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2946.75
3016.30
Week Low/High 2924.10
3172.00
Month Low/High 2924.10
3361.00
YEAR Low/High 2610.00
3774.00
All TIME Low/High 21.88
