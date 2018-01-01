VST Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509966
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: VSTIND
|ISIN Code: INE710A01016
|BSE LIVE 14:45 | 12 Mar
|2946.75
|
-42.45
(-1.42%)
|
OPEN
3016.30
|
HIGH
3016.30
|
LOW
2946.75
|NSE LIVE 14:45 | 12 Mar
|2930.05
|
-38.65
(-1.30%)
|
OPEN
3009.00
|
HIGH
3009.00
|
LOW
2930.00
|OPEN
|3016.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2989.20
|VOLUME
|47
|52-Week high
|3774.00
|52-Week low
|2610.00
|P/E
|26.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,550
|Buy Price
|2946.80
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|2996.70
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|3009.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2968.70
|VOLUME
|995
|52-Week high
|3875.00
|52-Week low
|2591.00
|P/E
|26.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,550
|Buy Price
|2930.05
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2942.95
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|3016.30
|CLOSE
|2989.20
|VOLUME
|47
|52-Week high
|3774.00
|52-Week low
|2610.00
|P/E
|26.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,550
|Buy Price
|2946.80
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|2996.70
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|3009.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2968.70
|VOLUME
|995
|52-Week high
|3875.00
|52-Week low
|2591.00
|P/E
|26.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4549.78
|Buy Price
|2930.05
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2942.95
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About VST Industries Ltd.
Some of the successful brands of VST, (the erstwhile Vazir Sultan Tobacco Company) are Charminar, Charminar Special Filter, Charms Mini Kings and Charms Virginia Filter. VST was incorporated in 1930 at Hyderabad, AP, and has a factory at Secunderabad, AP. It has a collaboration with the BAT Group, UK, which holds a 32.16% stake in the company. In 1990, the company entered the United Arab Emirates ...> More
VST Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,550
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|109.90
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.81
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|750.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.51
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|311.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.46
VST Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|238.97
|228.19
|4.72
|Other Income
|5.46
|4.77
|14.47
|Total Income
|244.43
|232.96
|4.92
|Total Expenses
|159.09
|160.57
|-0.92
|Operating Profit
|85.34
|72.39
|17.89
|Net Profit
|49.76
|41.45
|20.05
|Equity Capital
|15.44
|15.44
|-
VST Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ITC
|269.65
|3.95
|328956.81
|VST Inds.
|2946.75
|-1.42
|4549.78
|Godfrey Phillips
|825.00
|2.35
|4290.00
|Indian Wood Prod
|699.00
|4.10
|447.36
|Golden Tobacco
|62.00
|-1.59
|109.18
VST Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
VST Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.02%
|-7.57%
|0.32%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|-9.33%
|-8.67%
|-1.30%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|-8.10%
|-7.18%
|1.88%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|5.25%
|8.65%
|5.27%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|9.61%
|8.51%
|16.95%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|79.31%
|72.93%
|17.02%
|18.59%
VST Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2946.75
|
|3016.30
|Week Low/High
|2924.10
|
|3172.00
|Month Low/High
|2924.10
|
|3361.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2610.00
|
|3774.00
|All TIME Low/High
|21.88
|
|3774.00
Quick Links for VST Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices