Wockhardt Ltd.

BSE: 532300 Sector: Health care
NSE: WOCKPHARMA ISIN Code: INE049B01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 765.75 16.35
(2.18%)
OPEN

763.00

 HIGH

772.80

 LOW

733.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 766.60 17.55
(2.34%)
OPEN

762.70

 HIGH

774.65

 LOW

732.10
About Wockhardt Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd

Wockhardt Ltd is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology organization providing affordable high-quality medicines for a healthier world. The company is India's leading research-based global healthcare enterprise with relevance in the fields of Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology and a chain of advanced Super Speciality Hospitals. The company has twelve manufacturing locations and there are five locati...> More

Wockhardt Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8,472
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Nov 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 1.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 103.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Wockhardt Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1005.3 995.56 0.98
Other Income 37.07 22.42 65.34
Total Income 1042.37 1017.98 2.4
Total Expenses 958.62 994.61 -3.62
Operating Profit 83.75 23.37 258.37
Net Profit -42.55 -60.44 29.6
Equity Capital 55.36 55.27 -
Wockhardt Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alembic Pharma 541.05 1.39 10198.79
Pfizer 2188.40 -0.24 10011.93
Ipca Labs. 683.55 0.55 8626.40
Wockhardt 765.75 2.18 8472.26
Strides Shasun 667.25 0.72 5971.89
FDC 284.60 1.23 5060.19
Dishman Carbogen 308.30 0.80 4975.96
Wockhardt Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.13
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 4.84
Insurance 1.20
Mutual Funds 3.18
Indian Public 12.48
Custodians 0.09
Other 3.95
Wockhardt Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.02% -5.97% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.99% -5.15% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.05% 8.86% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 23.92% 26.38% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.38% 4.86% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -57.67% -55.31% 17.24% 19.01%

Wockhardt Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 733.05
772.80
Week Low/High 733.05
828.00
Month Low/High 733.05
840.00
YEAR Low/High 531.50
1012.00
All TIME Low/High 67.50
2166.00

