Wockhardt Ltd.
|BSE: 532300
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: WOCKPHARMA
|ISIN Code: INE049B01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|765.75
|
16.35
(2.18%)
|
OPEN
763.00
|
HIGH
772.80
|
LOW
733.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|766.60
|
17.55
(2.34%)
|
OPEN
762.70
|
HIGH
774.65
|
LOW
732.10
About Wockhardt Ltd.
Wockhardt Ltd is a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology organization providing affordable high-quality medicines for a healthier world. The company is India's leading research-based global healthcare enterprise with relevance in the fields of Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology and a chain of advanced Super Speciality Hospitals. The company has twelve manufacturing locations and there are five locati...> More
Wockhardt Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8,472
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|200.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Nov 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.33
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|103.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.39
News
-
Pharma companies focus on limited competition drugs for the US market
-
-
Investors cheer Wockhardt on revival hopes; stock gained 41% in 2017
-
Wockhardt, Sun TV, KNR Constructions among 36 stocks hit 52-week highs
-
Wockhardt Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1005.3
|995.56
|0.98
|Other Income
|37.07
|22.42
|65.34
|Total Income
|1042.37
|1017.98
|2.4
|Total Expenses
|958.62
|994.61
|-3.62
|Operating Profit
|83.75
|23.37
|258.37
|Net Profit
|-42.55
|-60.44
|29.6
|Equity Capital
|55.36
|55.27
|-
Wockhardt Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Alembic Pharma
|541.05
|1.39
|10198.79
|Pfizer
|2188.40
|-0.24
|10011.93
|Ipca Labs.
|683.55
|0.55
|8626.40
|Wockhardt
|765.75
|2.18
|8472.26
|Strides Shasun
|667.25
|0.72
|5971.89
|FDC
|284.60
|1.23
|5060.19
|Dishman Carbogen
|308.30
|0.80
|4975.96
Wockhardt Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.02%
|-5.97%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.99%
|-5.15%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.05%
|8.86%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|23.92%
|26.38%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.38%
|4.86%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-57.67%
|-55.31%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Wockhardt Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|733.05
|
|772.80
|Week Low/High
|733.05
|
|828.00
|Month Low/High
|733.05
|
|840.00
|YEAR Low/High
|531.50
|
|1012.00
|All TIME Low/High
|67.50
|
|2166.00
