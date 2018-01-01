JUST IN
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 505537 Sector: Media
NSE: ZEEL ISIN Code: INE256A01028
BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar 573.25 4.80
(0.84%)
OPEN

575.00

 HIGH

575.00

 LOW

565.00
NSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar 572.70 4.20
(0.74%)
OPEN

575.00

 HIGH

575.00

 LOW

565.10
OPEN 575.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 568.45
VOLUME 9986
52-Week high 619.35
52-Week low 477.25
P/E 36.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 55,061
Buy Price 572.80
Buy Qty 131.00
Sell Price 573.25
Sell Qty 179.00
About Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is one of India's leading television media and entertainment companies. The company is amongst the largest producers and aggregators of Hindi programming in the world with an extensive library housing over 100000 hours of television content. With rights to more than 3000 movie titles from foremost studios and of iconic film stars Zee houses the world's largest Hin...> More

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   55,061
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.17
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.44
Book Value / Share () [*S] 53.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1838.07 1639.12 12.14
Other Income 48.04 52.46 -8.43
Total Income 1886.11 1691.58 11.5
Total Expenses 1285.63 1198.78 7.24
Operating Profit 600.48 492.8 21.85
Net Profit 321.72 250.8 28.28
Equity Capital 96.04 96.04 -
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zee Entertainmen 573.25 0.84 55060.66
Sun TV Network 888.90 1.13 35029.77
TV18 Broadcast 63.25 0.88 10843.26
Delta Corp 316.90 0.67 8480.24
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.07
Banks/FIs 4.00
FIIs 42.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.24
Indian Public 1.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.41
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
31/01 LKP Buy 591 PDF IconDetails
10/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 516 PDF IconDetails
10/05 Edelweiss Securities Buy 516 PDF IconDetails
23/11 Motilal Oswal Buy 458 PDF IconDetails
01/09 Motilal Oswal Buy 535 PDF IconDetails
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.93% 3.11% 0.05% -0.87%
1 Month -2.00% -1.42% -1.57% -0.84%
3 Month 0.75% 1.72% 1.61% 0.99%
6 Month 7.80% 10.18% 4.99% 4.36%
1 Year 11.66% 10.69% 16.64% 16.14%
3 Year 62.51% 70.09% 16.70% 18.40%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 565.00
575.00
Week Low/High 547.20
575.00
Month Low/High 547.20
590.00
YEAR Low/High 477.25
619.00
All TIME Low/High 3.45
815.00

