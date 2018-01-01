You are here » Home
» Company
» Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 505537
|Sector: Media
|NSE: ZEEL
|ISIN Code: INE256A01028
|
BSE
LIVE
14:30 | 12 Mar
|
573.25
|
4.80
(0.84%)
|
OPEN
575.00
|
HIGH
575.00
|
LOW
565.00
|
NSE
LIVE
14:16 | 12 Mar
|
572.70
|
4.20
(0.74%)
|
OPEN
575.00
|
HIGH
575.00
|
LOW
565.10
|OPEN
|575.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|568.45
|VOLUME
|9986
|52-Week high
|619.35
|52-Week low
|477.25
|P/E
|36.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55,061
|Buy Price
|572.80
|Buy Qty
|131.00
|Sell Price
|573.25
|Sell Qty
|179.00
|OPEN
|575.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|568.50
|VOLUME
|629337
|52-Week high
|619.00
|52-Week low
|458.10
|P/E
|36.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55,061
|Buy Price
|572.85
|Buy Qty
|35.00
|Sell Price
|573.20
|Sell Qty
|131.00
|OPEN
|575.00
|CLOSE
|568.45
|VOLUME
|9986
|52-Week high
|619.35
|52-Week low
|477.25
|P/E
|36.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55,061
|Buy Price
|572.80
|Buy Qty
|131.00
|Sell Price
|573.25
|Sell Qty
|179.00
|OPEN
|575.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|568.50
|VOLUME
|629337
|52-Week high
|619.00
|52-Week low
|458.10
|P/E
|36.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|55060.66
|Buy Price
|572.85
|Buy Qty
|35.00
|Sell Price
|573.20
|Sell Qty
|131.00
About Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is one of India's leading television media and entertainment companies. The company is amongst the largest producers and aggregators of Hindi programming in the world with an extensive library housing over 100000 hours of television content. With rights to more than 3000 movie titles from foremost studios and of iconic film stars Zee houses the world's largest Hin...> More
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1838.07
|1639.12
|12.14
|Other Income
|48.04
|52.46
|-8.43
|Total Income
|1886.11
|1691.58
|11.5
|Total Expenses
|1285.63
|1198.78
|7.24
|Operating Profit
|600.48
|492.8
|21.85
|Net Profit
|321.72
|250.8
|28.28
|Equity Capital
|96.04
|96.04
| -
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - Research Reports
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.93%
|3.11%
|0.05%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-2.00%
|-1.42%
|-1.57%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|0.75%
|1.72%
|1.61%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|7.80%
|10.18%
|4.99%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|11.66%
|10.69%
|16.64%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|62.51%
|70.09%
|16.70%
|18.40%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|565.00
|
|575.00
|Week Low/High
|547.20
|
|575.00
|Month Low/High
|547.20
|
|590.00
|YEAR Low/High
|477.25
|
|619.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.45
|
|815.00
Quick Links for Zee Entertainment Enterprises: