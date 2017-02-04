Chemtura shareholders approve acquisition by Lanxess

The shareholders of the Philadelphia (USA) based additives
maker Chemtura
on Wednesday gave their approval for the proposed the merger of the company with German specialty chemicals
firm Lanxess. As per the deal, signed in September last year, Lanxess
agreed to buy Chemtur in a transaction valued at approximately $ 2.5 billion.
Commenting on the latest development, Matthias Zachert, chairman of the board of management of Lanxess
AG, said, “We are pleased that Chemtura’s shareholders are so supportive of the planned acquisition. Their approval is an important milestone on Lanxess’ route to becoming one of the major players in the field of additives
chemistry.”
Clearance for the acquisition from the US antitrust authorities was already received at the end of December 2016. Lanxess
expects to close the transaction in mid-2017 after all remaining regulatory approvals have been received.
Flame retardant and lubricant additives
are the main pillars of Chemtura’s business and would complement the current Lanxess
portfolio. After closing of the transaction, these two business activities will be integrated with Lanxess’ Rhein Chemie Additives
business unit to form a new segment. Today, Rhein Chemie Additives
already supplies a broad range of special additives
and service products for the manufacture of plastics, rubber, lubricants and coatings.
Alongside the additives, Chemtura’s portfolio also includes urethanes and organometallics, which will be integrated into Lanxess
as well. Chemtura
has about 2,500 employees globally and operates at 20 sites in 11 countries.
