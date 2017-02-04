Chemtura shareholders approve acquisition by Lanxess

The shareholders of the Philadelphia (USA) based maker on Wednesday gave their approval for the proposed the merger of the company with German specialty firm Lanxess. As per the deal, signed in September last year, agreed to buy Chemtur in a transaction valued at approximately $ 2.5 billion.

Commenting on the latest development, Matthias Zachert, chairman of the board of management of AG, said, “We are pleased that Chemtura’s shareholders are so supportive of the planned acquisition. Their approval is an important milestone on Lanxess’ route to becoming one of the major players in the field of chemistry.”

Clearance for the acquisition from the US antitrust authorities was already received at the end of December 2016. expects to close the transaction in mid-2017 after all remaining regulatory approvals have been received.

Flame retardant and lubricant are the main pillars of Chemtura’s business and would complement the current portfolio. After closing of the transaction, these two business activities will be integrated with Lanxess’ Rhein Chemie business unit to form a new segment. Today, Rhein Chemie already supplies a broad range of special and service products for the manufacture of plastics, rubber, lubricants and coatings.

Alongside the additives, Chemtura’s portfolio also includes urethanes and organometallics, which will be integrated into as well. has about 2,500 employees globally and operates at 20 sites in 11 countries.