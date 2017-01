Systems Ltd, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, has won two contracts worth Rs 650 crores for plants. While the company has bagged Rs 209.5 crores contract from the Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL), it was awarded a Rs 440-crore contract from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewarage Board (CMWSSB) for a funded project.

In Andhra Pradesh, will supply plant package for 3X800 MW unit of APPDCL, Krishnapatnam stage 1 & 2 at Nellore, AP. The aggregate treatment capacity of these plants will be more than 55 million litres per day (MLD) and these units will be completed over 23 months. The company will also carry out O&M of these units for a period of 12 months.

With respect to CMWSSB contract, will be responsible for supplying tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant of 45 MLD capacity at Kodungaiyur (Chennai) and laying DI transmission mains for conveyance of product water to various industries in Manali area & subsequent O&M for 15 years. Duration of the contract is 24 months for construction and commissioning and 6 months for trial run.